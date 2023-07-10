Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Soups & Salads

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$26.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Frisee, Radish, Fried Capers, Roasted Garlic Dressing

Lemon & Herb Dijon Chicken Salad

$39.00

Arugula, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Dijon Vinaigrette

W & L Salad

$39.00

Lemon & Herb Dijon Salmon Salad

$42.00

Caesar Salmon Salad

$48.00

Caesar Chicken Salad

$39.00

Caesar Tuna Salad

$48.00

Wolf & Lamb Hanger Steak Salad

$76.00

Wolf & Lamb Tuna Steak Salad

$48.00

Wolf & Lamb Salmon Salad

$48.00

Starters & Snacks

Southern Fried Pickles

$22.00

Fresh Basil Aioli

Cauliflower Steak

$26.00

Cauliflower Puree, Pesto, Dukkah

Salmon Ceviche

$33.00

Avocado, Lime, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Garlic & Ginger

Grass Fed Beef Sliders

$32.00

Caramelized Onions, Spicy Remoulade

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$29.00

Salsa Roja Picante, Pickled Red Onion

Pulled Barbeque Beef Pizza

$33.00

BBQ Sauce, Roasted Kale, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Garlic

Pulled Spicy Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Truffle Aioli

Merguez Lamb Meatballs

$32.00

Chef's Tomato Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs

Ribeye Spring Rolls

$32.00

Wild Mushroom, Red Cabbage & Spring Onion, Calabrian Aioli

Steaks & Chops

Black Angus Ribeye Steak 12oz.

$72.00

Black Angus Ribeye Steak 16oz.

$86.00

Black Angus Ribeye Steak 20oz.

$98.00

Black Angus Cowboy Rib Steak

$86.00

Chef's Reserve Cut

$86.00

34oz. Tomahawk for Two

$176.00

43oz. Tomahawk Grand

$215.00

Filet Mignon (Center Cut Ribeye)

$82.00

Hanger Steak

$82.00

Lamb Chops

$86.00

Gourmet Burgers

Grass Fed Beef Burger

$36.00

Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Spicy Remoulade

Turkey Burger

$36.00

Fennel & Cabbage Slaw, Basil Garlic Mayo

Lamb Burger

$38.00

Cucumber & Jalapeno Relish, Spicy Remoulade

Wolf & Lamb Burger

$46.00

Fresh Ground Ribeye, Wild Mushroom, Arugula & Mint Pesto, Demi Glace, Crispy Shallots

Artisanal Sandwiches

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$38.00

Herb Roasted Tomato, Baby Arugula & Gremolata, Avocado

Pulled Barbeque Brisket Sandwich

$38.00

Fennel & Cabbage Slaw

New York Pulled Pastrami Sandwich

$38.00

Homemade Sauerkraut & Spicy Remoulade

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$46.00

Sauteed Mushroom & Onion, Watercress, Truffle Aioli, Crispy Shallots

Poultry, Pasta, & Fish

Lemon & Herb Dijon Marinated Half Chicken

$44.00

Gremolata

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

$38.00

Seared Duck Breast

$64.00

Maple Glaze, Fingerling Potatoes, Caramelized Cippollini Onions

Short Rib Gnocchi

$44.00

Butternut Squash & Wild Mushroom, Truffle Oil

Beef Bolognese

$44.00

Tagliatelle, Rich Ground Beef & Tomato Sauce

Tuscan Salmon Pasta

$42.00

Mezze Rigatoni, Sauteed Spinach, Tomato, Lemon, Garlic & Capers

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$52.00

Maple Dijon Sauce

Mediterranean Spiced Tuna Lion

$52.00

Roasted Tomato & Garlic, White Wine Sauce

Seared Bronzino Filet

$52.00

Roasted Sweet Summer Corn Puree, Roasted Summer Squash, Beurre Blanc

Sides

Homemade Fries

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$14.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$16.00

Jalapeno Salsa Verde

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$16.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Sauteed Kale & Mushrooms

$17.00

Balsamic Green Beans

$17.00

Crispy Shallots

Herb Brown Rice

$12.00

Desserts

Belgian Chocolate Lava Cake

$18.00

Belgian Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Ice Cream

Oreo Cheesecake

$18.00

Summer Berries

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse

$17.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$18.00

Roasted Summer Peach & Pineapple Cobbler

$18.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

Apple Galette

$18.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Affogato

$16.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Espresso

Homemade Seasonal Sorbet

$16.00

Specials

Filet Mignon Special

$86.00

Carpaccio Salmon

$32.00

NA Beverages

Poland Spring

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$11.00

Acqua Panna

$11.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Sprite Zero

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Dr. Browns Black Cherry

$5.00

Dr. Browns Cream Soda

$5.00

Coffee

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Latte

$6.00

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Teas

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.50

Black Cherry Diet

$5.00

Cream Soda Diet

$5.00

Beer

Bottled

JK Scrumpy Hard Cider Michigan

$10.00

Estrella Galicia Spain

$10.00

Radeberger Pilsner Crisp Pilsner, Germany

$10.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Germany

$12.00

Founders All Day IPA Michigan

$10.00

Saison Dupont Belgium

$14.00

Canned

Ebbs Kolsch Williamsburg, NYC

$10.00

Five Boroughs Hoppy Lager Brooklyn

$10.00

Five Boroughs Seasonal Brooklyn

$10.00

O'haras Irish Stout Ireland

$12.00

Montauk Wave Chaser IPA New York

$10.00

Wine

BTL Red

Merlot Mt. Tabor, Israel

$48.00

Shiraz Teal Lake, Australia

$48.00

Rioja Ramon Cardova, Spain

$58.00

Malbec/Syrah Sforno, Argentina

$48.00

Montepulciano Ovadia, Italy

$48.00

Pinot Noir Herzog Lineage, California

$66.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Segal's Reserve, Israel

$65.00

Chateau Greysac Bordeaux, France

$86.00

Cabernet/Shiraz Psagot Sinai, Shomron Hills, Israel

$76.00

Privilege Shiloh, Israel

$89.00

Barbera Shiloh, Israel

$96.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Binyamina Reserve, Israel

$78.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Barkan Platinum, Galilee, Israel

$92.00

Herzog Reserve Cabernet Alexander Valley, California

$125.00

Barons Rothschild Les Lauriers, Bordeaux

$98.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Tabor, Israel

$136.00

Chateu Rollan De By Bordeaux, France

$146.00

The Cave Binyamina Reserve, Israel

$196.00

Herzog Cabernet Sauvignon Chalk Hill, California

$225.00

BTL White

Baron Herzog Pinot Grigio California

$48.00

Rose Chateu Roubine Provence, France

$56.00

Riesling Hagafen, Napa Valley

$58.00

Sauvignon Blanc Goose Bay, New Zealand

$65.00

Chardonnay Herzog Lineage, California

$64.00

Chardonnay Herzog Reserve, Russian River, California

$88.00

Sancerre Panquilaine, France

$89.00

Sparkling

Moscato D'asti Bartenura, Italy

$48.00

Prosecco Rose Bartenura, Italy

$64.00

Carte D'or Brut Drappier, Champagne

$165.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wolf & Lamb Steakhouse Celebrating 25 Years of Inspired Hospitality! Thank you for your business and looking forward to serving you again soon!

Website

Location

16 E 48th St, New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

