Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wolf Pack Chorus

review star

No reviews yet

2175 Cornell Road

Cleveland, OH 44106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Wolf Pack Chorus is the approachable upscale dining experience that is your date night destination and favorite neighborhood den.

Website

Location

2175 Cornell Road, Cleveland, OH 44106

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maxi's Bistro - 12113 Mayfield Rd
orange starNo Reviews
12113 Mayfield Rd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
TOLI Tavern of Little Italy
orange star4.1 • 367
12117 Mayfield Rd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Guarino's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,165
12309 Mayfield Rd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's - University Circle
orange starNo Reviews
11365 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
orange starNo Reviews
2188 Murray Hill Rd Frnt Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Grog Shop
orange starNo Reviews
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston