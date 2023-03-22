Wolf Pack Chorus
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Wolf Pack Chorus is the approachable upscale dining experience that is your date night destination and favorite neighborhood den.
Location
2175 Cornell Road, Cleveland, OH 44106
