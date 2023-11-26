Wolfden Brewing Company 112 W Lake St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We put the ALE in Bloomingdale!
Location
112 W Lake St, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Italian Express Glendale Heights - 2041 Bloomingdale Road
No Reviews
2041 Bloomingdale Road Glendale Heights, IL 60139
View restaurant
More near Bloomingdale