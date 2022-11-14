Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wolfnights®-MidTown

40 West 55th Street

New York, NY 10019

Popular Items

Dire Wolf
The Beast Wrap (GFO, KO)
Pink Moon Wrap (GFO, KO)

Gourmet Wraps

Rated BEST WRAPS in NYC on Yelp since 2013. * All wraps include Wolfnights® mixed greens. * Unwrap your favorite into a bowl on a bed of Arugula, Mixed Greens or Quinoa. * Freshly baked Dough per order on our IronWolf®. All Natural Ingredients, No Added Sugar. • (V)- Vegan, (VO)- Vegan Option, (GF)-Gluten-Free, (KO)- Keto Option.
Howling Wrap (GFO, KO)

Howling Wrap (GFO, KO)

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Wrapped in a Date and Pumpkin Seed Dough with Fried Pickle, Feta, Melon, Mint and Yogurt Sauce.

Mowgli Wrap (VO, GFO, KO)

Mowgli Wrap (VO, GFO, KO)

$11.50

Grilled Cauliflower Wrapped in a Fennel Seed Dough. Spicy Pickled Pineapple, Shallots, BBQ Potato Chips and Sage Aioli.

Carnivores Delight Wrap (GFO, KO)

Carnivores Delight Wrap (GFO, KO)

$13.99

Grilled steak wrapped in date & pumpkin seed dough (gfo)(ko) fried egg, sumac onions, pickles, mustard horseradish sauce. Filled with mixed greens.

Himalayan (V)

Himalayan (V)

$14.99

Grilled Seitan & Kholarbi wrapped in a ginger dough spicy pickled pineapple, sumac onions, cilantro, toasted pumpkin seed, vegan red chili aioli

The Pack Wrap (GFO, KO)

The Pack Wrap (GFO, KO)

$13.99

Scrambled eggs and lamb bacon wrapped in fig dough melted cheddar, sumac onions, tater tots, pickled jalepeno, chipotle aioli . Filled with Mixed Greens.

The Beast Wrap (GFO, KO)

The Beast Wrap (GFO, KO)

$14.99

Grilled Steak Wrapped in a Turmeric Dough with BBQ Crunch, Blue Cheese, Marinated Green Olives, Cilantro and Red Chili Mayo.

Once Bitten Wrap (VO, GFO, KO)

Once Bitten Wrap (VO, GFO, KO)

$13.50

Grilled Portobello Wrapped in a Fig Dough with green papaya slaw, Beets, Goat Cheese, Sweet Potato Chips, Sage aioli.

Underworld Wrap (GFO, KO)

Underworld Wrap (GFO, KO)

$14.99

Grilled steak wrapped in original flour dough. granny smith apples, pickles, toasted cashew nuts, goat cheese, sesame sauce

Brother's Grimm Wrap (GFO, KO)

Brother's Grimm Wrap (GFO, KO)

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Wrapped in a Chestnut and Chili Dough with Pickled Shitake Mushrooms, Raisins, Plantain Chips, Pickles and Chipotle Aioli Sauce.

Pink Moon Wrap (GFO, KO)

Pink Moon Wrap (GFO, KO)

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Wrapped in a Beet and Chia Seed Dough with green papaya slaw, Kohlrabi, Pickled Jalapeños, Fried Pickles, and Coconut Vanilla Sauce.

Dire Wolf

Dire Wolf

$14.99

Fried Chicken Wrapped in a Ginger Dough with Lamb Bacon, Green Papaya Slaw, Melted Cheddar, Spicy Pickled Shipka Peppers and Wolf Ketchup.

Ghost Wrap (V, GFO, KO)

Ghost Wrap (V, GFO, KO)

$13.99

Quinoa and Sunflower Seed Wrapped in Whole Wheat Dough with Grilled Portobello, Shallot, Edamame Scallion, Zatar, Citrus Sumac Vinaigrette.

Little Red Riding Hood Wrap (V, GFO, KO)

Little Red Riding Hood Wrap (V, GFO, KO)

$10.99

Arugula and Edamame Wrapped in Whole Wheat Dough with Shallot, Melon, Scallion, Toasted Sunflower Seed, Zatar, Citrus Sumac Vinaigrette

Bowl

Howling Bowl (GFO, KO)

Howling Bowl (GFO, KO)

$12.99

Grilled Chicken with Fried Pickle, Feta, Melon, And Mint & Yogurt Sauce.

Mowgli Bowl (VO, GF, KO)

Mowgli Bowl (VO, GF, KO)

$11.50

Grilled Cauliflower with Spicy Pickled Pineapple, Shallots, BBQ Potato Chips and Sage Aioli.

Carnivores Delight Bowl (GF, K)

Carnivores Delight Bowl (GF, K)

$13.99

Grilled steak wrapped in date & pumpkin seed dough fried egg, sumac onions, pickles, mustard horseradish sauce

Himalayan Bowl (V)

Himalayan Bowl (V)

$14.99

Grilled Seitan & Kholarbi topped with spicy pickled pineapple, sumac onions, cilantro, toasted pumpkin seed, vegan red chili aioli

The Pack Bowl (GF,KO)

The Pack Bowl (GF,KO)

$13.99

Scrambled eggs and lamb bacon melted cheddar, sumac onions, tater tots, pickled jalepeno, chipotle aioli