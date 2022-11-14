Wolfnights®-MidTown
40 West 55th Street
New York, NY 10019
Gourmet Wraps
Howling Wrap (GFO, KO)
Grilled Chicken Wrapped in a Date and Pumpkin Seed Dough with Fried Pickle, Feta, Melon, Mint and Yogurt Sauce.
Mowgli Wrap (VO, GFO, KO)
Grilled Cauliflower Wrapped in a Fennel Seed Dough. Spicy Pickled Pineapple, Shallots, BBQ Potato Chips and Sage Aioli.
Carnivores Delight Wrap (GFO, KO)
Grilled steak wrapped in date & pumpkin seed dough (gfo)(ko) fried egg, sumac onions, pickles, mustard horseradish sauce. Filled with mixed greens.
Himalayan (V)
Grilled Seitan & Kholarbi wrapped in a ginger dough spicy pickled pineapple, sumac onions, cilantro, toasted pumpkin seed, vegan red chili aioli
The Pack Wrap (GFO, KO)
Scrambled eggs and lamb bacon wrapped in fig dough melted cheddar, sumac onions, tater tots, pickled jalepeno, chipotle aioli . Filled with Mixed Greens.
The Beast Wrap (GFO, KO)
Grilled Steak Wrapped in a Turmeric Dough with BBQ Crunch, Blue Cheese, Marinated Green Olives, Cilantro and Red Chili Mayo.
Once Bitten Wrap (VO, GFO, KO)
Grilled Portobello Wrapped in a Fig Dough with green papaya slaw, Beets, Goat Cheese, Sweet Potato Chips, Sage aioli.
Underworld Wrap (GFO, KO)
Grilled steak wrapped in original flour dough. granny smith apples, pickles, toasted cashew nuts, goat cheese, sesame sauce
Brother's Grimm Wrap (GFO, KO)
Grilled Chicken Wrapped in a Chestnut and Chili Dough with Pickled Shitake Mushrooms, Raisins, Plantain Chips, Pickles and Chipotle Aioli Sauce.
Pink Moon Wrap (GFO, KO)
Grilled Shrimp Wrapped in a Beet and Chia Seed Dough with green papaya slaw, Kohlrabi, Pickled Jalapeños, Fried Pickles, and Coconut Vanilla Sauce.
Dire Wolf
Fried Chicken Wrapped in a Ginger Dough with Lamb Bacon, Green Papaya Slaw, Melted Cheddar, Spicy Pickled Shipka Peppers and Wolf Ketchup.
Ghost Wrap (V, GFO, KO)
Quinoa and Sunflower Seed Wrapped in Whole Wheat Dough with Grilled Portobello, Shallot, Edamame Scallion, Zatar, Citrus Sumac Vinaigrette.
Little Red Riding Hood Wrap (V, GFO, KO)
Arugula and Edamame Wrapped in Whole Wheat Dough with Shallot, Melon, Scallion, Toasted Sunflower Seed, Zatar, Citrus Sumac Vinaigrette
Bowl
Howling Bowl (GFO, KO)
Grilled Chicken with Fried Pickle, Feta, Melon, And Mint & Yogurt Sauce.
Mowgli Bowl (VO, GF, KO)
Grilled Cauliflower with Spicy Pickled Pineapple, Shallots, BBQ Potato Chips and Sage Aioli.
Carnivores Delight Bowl (GF, K)
Grilled steak wrapped in date & pumpkin seed dough fried egg, sumac onions, pickles, mustard horseradish sauce
Himalayan Bowl (V)
Grilled Seitan & Kholarbi topped with spicy pickled pineapple, sumac onions, cilantro, toasted pumpkin seed, vegan red chili aioli
The Pack Bowl (GF,KO)
Scrambled eggs and lamb bacon melted cheddar, sumac onions, tater tots, pickled jalepeno, chipotle aioli