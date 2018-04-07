Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Wolfepack BBQ 1340 Burlington St

No reviews yet

1340 Burlington St

North Kansas City, MO 64116

Meats

Prime Brisket

Prime Brisket

$16.00+

Creekstone Prime Texas Style Brisket

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.00+

Duroc Pulled Pork

Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$13.00+

Brined, Seasoned, and Smoked Turkey Breast

St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Style Ribs

$9.00+

St. Louis Style Ribs with House BBQ Sauce

Sausage Link - Rotating Flavor

Sausage Link - Rotating Flavor

$6.00
Thick Sliced Pork Belly

Thick Sliced Pork Belly

$16.00+
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$17.00+

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Burnt End Sandwich

$13.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$12.00

Two Meat Sandwich

$16.00

Sides

Beans

Beans

$2.99+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99+
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.99+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Specials

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Side

$10.00

Deli Turkey Bacon Swiss Sand w/side

$7.00

Wolfepack Sampler (Feeds 2-3 People)

$50.00

A plentiful amount of house smoked meat and homemade sides to feed your hungry pack. Your choice of 4 meats and 4 sides. Good enough to feed 2-3 people.

Pumpkin Soup

$7.00

Extras

BBQ Sauce - Bomber Brown

$3.00+

House Pickles

$5.00+

House Pickled Red Onions

$5.00+

Soups

Brisket Chili

$3.00+

Pork Chili Verde

$3.00+

Mushroom Gorgonzola

$3.00+

Tomato Basil

$3.00+

Stroganoff

$3.00+

Pumpkin Maple

$3.00+

Corn Chowder

$3.00+

Chicken and Rice

$3.00+

Small Group/Express Caters

Wolfepack Sampler (Feeds 2-3 People)

$50.00

A plentiful amount of house smoked meat and homemade sides to feed your hungry pack. Your choice of 4 meats and 4 sides. Good enough to feed 2-3 people.

Small Wolfepack (Feeds 8-10 People)

$180.00

**48 Hour Notice Needed with Approval via catering@wolfepackbbq.com** Enough food to feed your small pack of wolves. Just over 5 lbs. of meat with your choice of up to 4 meats. Quarts of Beans, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, and Rotating Side along with Pickles, BBQ Sauce, and Buns.

Large Wolfepack (Feeds 16-20 People)

$355.00

**48 Hour Notice Needed with Approval via catering@wolfepackbbq.com** Enough food to feed your large pack of wolves. Just over 10 lbs. of meat with your choice of up to 4 meats. Half Gallons of Beans, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, and Rotating Side along with Pickles, BBQ Sauce, and Buns provided.

Small Wolfepack Utensil Package

$10.00

Plates, Silverware, Napkins, and Serving Utensils provided for the Small Wolfepack Package

Large Wolfepack Utensil Package

$20.00

Plates, Silverware, Napkins, and Serving Utensils provided for the Large Wolfepack Package.

Local Delivery Fee

$50.00

Delivery Fee within 25 miles of Restaurant.

Delivery and Set-up Fee

$75.00

Delivery and Set Up Fee for caters over $300

Large Group Caters (Over 100)

Cater - Tier 1 Package

$18.49

**72 Hour Notice Needed with Approval via catering@wolfepackbbq.com** Delivery and Set-up provided buffet style. The customer is responsible for providing table for setup. All meats and sides will be delivered in disposable aluminum pans that can be kept warm in the included disposable chafing sets. We provide pickles, plastic utensils, sauce, buffet table covering, disposable plates, and napkins. Choice of 2-3 Meats and 2-3 Sides.

Cater - Tier 2 Package

$22.49

**72 Hour Notice Needed with Approval via catering@wolfepackbbq.com** Delivery, Set-Up, Slice & Serve, and Breakdown provided for customer. All meats and sides will be delivered in metal pans that will be kept warm in professional chafing sets. We provide pickles, plastic utensils, sauce, buffet table covering, disposable plates, and napkins. Choice of 2-3 Meats and 2-3 Sides

Speedy Lunch Sack Cater

Brisket Sandwich - Speedy Lunch Sack

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich with Side, Drink, and Dessert

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Speedy Sack Lunch

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Side, Drink and Dessert

Pork Belly Sandwich - Speedy Sack Lunch

$16.00

Pork Belly Sandwich with Side, Drink and Dessert

Turkey Sandwich - Speedy Sack Lunch

$15.00

Turkey Sandwich with Side, Drink and Dessert

Burnt End Sandwich - Speedy Sack Lunch

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Side, Drink and Dessert

Thanksgiving Orders Only

Whole Smoked Turkey Breast

$80.00

Whole Smoked Turkey Breast. Average weight 4-6 lbs.

Whole Texas Brisket

$170.00

Whole Texas Smoked Brisket. Average 6-8 lbs.

Whole Smoked Pork Butt

$65.00

Whole Smoked Pork Butt. Average 5-7 lbs.

St Louis Ribs - Full Slab

$27.00

Full Slab of St. Louis Ribs

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Kansas City Inspired BBQ Restaurant. All meats fresh daily using all wood pits.

1340 Burlington St, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Wolfepack BBQ image

