Wolfepack BBQ 1340 Burlington St

Cater - Tier 1 Package

$18.49

**72 Hour Notice Needed with Approval via catering@wolfepackbbq.com** Delivery and Set-up provided buffet style. The customer is responsible for providing table for setup. All meats and sides will be delivered in disposable aluminum pans that can be kept warm in the included disposable chafing sets. We provide pickles, plastic utensils, sauce, buffet table covering, disposable plates, and napkins. Choice of 2-3 Meats and 2-3 Sides.