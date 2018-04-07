Barbeque
Wolfepack BBQ 1340 Burlington St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kansas City Inspired BBQ Restaurant. All meats fresh daily using all wood pits.
Location
1340 Burlington St, North Kansas City, MO 64116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew - North Kansas City
4.4 • 872
900 Swift St. North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Kansas City
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant
More near North Kansas City