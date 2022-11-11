Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett

2,863 Reviews

$$

4 Amagansett Square Drive

Amagansett, NY 11930

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Goddess Kale
Tuna Tacos
Sesame Crusted Tuna

Starters

Hummus

$26.00

roasted red pepper, grilled naan, crudités

Burrata

$26.00

butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, crostini

Tuna Tacos

$28.00

avocado, plantain chips, jalapeño

Shishito Peppers

$18.00

yuzu vinaigrette, togarashi sea salt

Salads

Green Goddess Kale

$18.00

apple, avocado, cranberries, almonds

Mixed Lettuce

$18.00

dried apricot, goat cheese, tomato, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette

Brussels Caesar

$20.00

parmesan, whole grain croutons, vegan caesar dressing

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

tomato base, mozzarella, basil

Soppressata

$26.00

tomato base, fontina, parmesan, hot honey

Wild Mushroom

$24.00

ricotta base, spinach, cherry tomato parmesan

Mains

BBQ Ribs

$42.00

hand cut fries, pickled vegetables

Branzino

$46.00

spinach gnocchi, tomato, cucumber, olives, balsamic

Filet Mignon

$56.00

10oz, potato purée, asparagus, crispy leeks, Wölffer bordelaise

Grilled Salmon

$44.00

black beluga lentils, coconut red curry

Roasted Chicken

$38.00

baby carrots, haricot vert, au jus

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$46.00

seaweed salad, forbidden black rice, tamari, ginger, lime, thai basil

Shrimp Pasta

$44.00

pappardelle, shrimp, white wine, garlic, arugula

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

olive oil, rosemary, sea salt

Broccolini

$10.00

garlic, sea salt

Black Lentils

$12.00

coconut red curry

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

olive oil, sea salt

Plain Fries

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$22.00

Kids Chicken

$20.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$18.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$18.00

Kids Pasta Plain

$18.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

salted caramel

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

whipped cream, cinnamon

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bohemian eatery in the heart of the Hamptons

Website

Location

4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett, NY 11930

Directions

Gallery
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett image
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett image
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett image

