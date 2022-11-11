Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
2,863 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Bohemian eatery in the heart of the Hamptons
Location
4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett, NY 11930
Gallery