Wolfgang Puck Catering imageView gallery

Wolfgang Puck Catering Food Truck 2

6550 Bertner Avenue

Houston, TX 77030

Order Again

Food/Snacks/Dessert

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$8.00

Cuban Panini

$8.00

BBQ Brisket Panini

$8.00

Waffle Club Panini

$8.00

Mexican Torta Panini

$8.00

Holiday Turkey Pretzel Panini

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Chips/Nuts

$2.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cheez-it/Candy

$1.50

Chips & Can Combo

$3.00

Chips & Bottle Combo

$4.00

Free Loyalty Meal

Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

AHA Water

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Dunkin Coffee

$3.00

Morning

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Bagel

$6.50

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Breakfast Pastries

$4.25

Snack Boxes & Shared Bites

Vegetable Snack Box

$7.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$10.50

Chinese Chicken Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Hummus & Roasted Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Smokey Turkey Club

$9.00

Deli Stack

$9.25

Something Sweet

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cup

$4.50

Bavarian Chocolate Cake Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6550 Bertner Avenue, Houston, TX 77030

