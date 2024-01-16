Spago Beverly Hills
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
ocated in the heart of Beverly Hills along Canon Drive, Spago is the flagship restaurant of the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group. The sleek and simple design of the restaurant enhances the iconic, market-driven menus and exceptional level of service for which the restaurant is best known. Guests can choose from a seasonal a la carte menu, or explore the best of the west with the chefs’ multi-course California Tasting Menu.
Location
176 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210