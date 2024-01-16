Wolfgang's Maui
3750 Wailea Alanui Drive
Unit B22
Wailea, HI 96753
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Salads and Soup
Steak & Chops
Seafood
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$14.00
- Creamed Spinach$14.00
- Steak Fries$14.00
- German Potatoes$17.00
- Baked Potato$14.00
- Spinach (Sauteed Or Steamed)$14.00
- Asparagus * (Steamed)$17.00
- Broccoli$16.00
- Lobster Mac N’ Cheese$20.00
- Sauteed Onions Mods$14.00
- Onion Rings$15.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$12.00
- Sauteed Peas & Onions$12.00
- Cream of Corn$12.00
- Rice$7.00
- Plain Mac N Cheese$11.00
Beverages
Craft Cocktails
Beer, Ciders, and Seltzers
- Dft Bikini Blonde$11.00
- Dft Wolf Ale$12.00
- Dft Kohola Talk Story Pale Ale$11.00
- Dft Kohola Hazy IPA$11.00
- Dft Big Wave$10.00
- Dft Seasonal$12.00
- Btl El Guapo$10.00
- Btl Cocoweizen$12.00
- Btl MBC Coconut Porter$12.00
- Killah Dragon Cider$13.00
- Guava Lava Cider$13.00
- Lanikai Shave Iced Seltzer$13.00
- Athletic Cerveza$11.00
- Athletic Hazy IPA$12.00
Wine
- Corkage Fee$40.00
- GLS Laurent Perrier 'La Cuvee' Brut$22.00
- GLS Louis Roederer " Cristal " 2014$60.00
- GLS Godello Ulteria$25.00
- GLS SB Daniel Chotard Sancerre$23.00
- GLS Chardonnay Chevalier de la Cree Montagny 1er$25.00
- GLS Chardonnay Rys, Anderson Valley$27.00
- GLS Pinot Noir Maison Roche de Bellene Bougogne Rouge$20.00
- GLS Pinot Noir Freeman, Russian River Valley$24.00
- GLS Merlot Stag's Leap, Napa Valley$24.00
- GLS Syrah Rusack, Ballard Canyon$25.00
- GLS Chianti Classico, Badia a Coltibuone,$24.00
- GLS Ch.Lalande, St Julian$28.00
- GLS Cru Monplaisir$23.00
- GLS Torres, "Salmos" Priorat$28.00
- GLS Beringer$24.00
- GLS Cherry Hil Rose$21.00
- BTL Laurent Perrier 'La Cuvee' Brut$100.00
- BTL Aubry Brut$128.00
- BTL Gosset Grand Reserve Brut$147.00
- BTL Delamotte Brut$171.00
- BTL Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve$172.00
- BTL Delamotte Blanc de Blanc$205.00
- BTL Roland Champion Special Club$215.00
- BTL Billiot Essence$287.00
- BTL Vilmart & Cie Coeur Cuvee Brut$350.00
- BTL Perrier Jouet 'Belle Epoque' Brut$411.00
- BTL Dom Perignon Vintage$484.00
- BTL Dom Ruinart$528.00
- BTL Armand De Brignac Brut$540.00
- BTL Louis Roederer 'Cristal'$598.00
- BTL Krug Brut Vintage$683.00
- BTL Dom Perignon 'Plenitude II '$855.00
- BTL Armand De Brignac Blanc de Blancs$981.00
- BTL Krug Brut Vintage$1,245.00
- BTL Salon$1,694.00
- BTL Laurent Perrier Rose$197.00
- BTL Vilmart & Cie Brut Rose$361.00
- Perrier Jouet 'Belle Epoque' Rose$587.00
- BTL Armand De Brignac Rose$743.00
- BTL Krug Rose 26th Edition$850.00
- BTL Louis Roederer 'Cristal' Rose$918.00
- BTL Eisele vineyard
- BTL Fidellio,Realm Cellars
- BTL Galerie, Naissance,$51.00
- BTL Happy Canyon, Fiddlehead Cellars, Santa Ynez Valley$76.00
- BTL Gargich Estate,Fume Blanc, Napa Valley$89.00
- BTL ZD wines, Napa Valley$99.00
- BTL Jayson, Pahlmeyer$119.00
- BTL S.R Tonella, Reserve$132.00
- BTL Blueprint, Lail Vineyards, Napa Valley$142.00
- BTL CJ, Melka$142.00
- BTL L'Apres-Midi, Peter Michael, Knight Valley$205.00
- BTL Hartford Court$59.00
- BTL Brewer Clifton, Santa Rita$66.00
- BTL Rhys$112.00
- BTL Failla,Platt$149.00
- BTL Rivers-Marie$149.00
- BTL 'Wester Reach' Dumol, Russian River Valley$150.00
- BTL Paul Rato$172.00
- BTL Rochioli$178.00
- BTL Les Noisetiers, Kistler$182.00
- BTL Ryofu, Freeman$195.00
- BTL Beaux Freres$215.00
- BTL Kosta Brown onesixteen$238.00
- Domaine Laurent Bourgogne Blanc$83.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Bourgogne Blanc$117.00
- Domaine LeFlaive Macon Verze$168.00
- Domaine LeFlaive Bougogne Blanc$292.00
- Chevalier de la Cree Chabis Les Clos Grand Cru$134.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Chablis 1er Fourchaumme$169.00
- William Fevre Chablis Les Clos$134.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Meursault 1er Les Cras$169.00
- Bouchard Pere et Fils Meusault Genevrieres 1er$420.00
- Maison Leroy Meusault Les Charmes 1er 1978$294.00
- Domaine Comtesse de Cherisey Meursault Blagny la Genelotte$389.00
- Louis Jadot Chassagne Montrachet Les Baudines 1er$235.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Chassagne Montrachet$300.00
- Buruno Colins Chassagne Montrachet Les Chenevottes 1er$384.00
- Louis Jadot Puligny Montrachet$220.00
- Domaine LeFlaive Puligny montrachet Clavoillon$711.00
- Louis Latour Corton Chalemagne Grand Cru$514.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Montrachet Grand Cru$1,969.00
- BTL Etude, Carneros$81.00
- BTL 'WF2' Wayfarer Sonoma Coast 2020$102.00
- BTL Free-Stone Occidental$156.00
- BTL Kistler Sonoma$174.00
- BTL Akiko's Cuvee, Freeman$231.00
- BTL Silver Ghost, Oakville 2022$102.00
- BTL Caterwaul 2020$125.00
- BTL Black Stallion, Napa Valley$136.00
- BTL Raymond, Reserve$149.00
- BTL Frog's Leap, Rutherford$175.00
- BTL Artemis Stags Leap Napa Valley$188.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi ,Oakville, Napa Valley 2019$193.00
- BTL 'Signature' Chappellet, Napa Valley 2019$194.00
- BTL Jordan, Alexander, 2019$198.00
- BTL The Brothers, Snowden, Napa Valley 2019$213.00
- BTL Shafer One point Five, Napa Valley$248.00
- BTL Kinsella Est Jersey Boys Napa valley$267.00
- BTL S.R Tonella, Rutherford, Napa Valley$284.00
- BTL Casa piena 2016$297.00
- BTL Alpha Omega 2019$316.00
- BTL Casa piena 2013$319.00
- BTL The Mascot 2018$362.00
- BTL Pym Rae Red Tesseron Est 2018$394.00
- BTL Merus, Napa Valley 2016$408.00
- BTL Pedregal, Ramey, Oakville, Napa Valley$432.00
- BTL Buccella, Napa Valley$446.00
- BTL Etude, Napa Valley$450.00
- BTL Dalla Valle, Napa Valley 2018$535.00
- BTL Cask 23 Stags Leap 2010$705.00
- BTL Opus One, Napa Valley 2017$775.00
- BTL Alpha Omega Era 2019$798.00
- BTL Verite, La Joie$800.00
- BTL Verite, La Muse$800.00
- BTL Verite, Le Desir$800.00
- BTL Dominus 2016$813.00
- BTL MAYA Dalla Valle 2020$848.00
- BTL Opus One, Napa Valley 2013$868.00
- BTL Buccella Cuvee katrina Eileen 2019$970.00
- BTL Colgin Tychson Hill 2018$980.00
- BTL Colgin IX estate 2019$1,002.00
- BTL Promontry Red 2018$1,550.00
- BTL Promontry Red 2012$1,705.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Deep K Norgans 2014$1,096.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Morgans Vineyard 2019$1,064.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Ark Vineyard 2019$1,064.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Dark Ark Vineyard 2016$1,100.00
- BTL Harlan Estate 2014$2,658.00
- BTL Harlan Estate 2019$2,658.00
- BTL Slacker Stereotype, Paso Robles 2019$78.00
- BTL Rusack, Santa Barbara$96.00
- BTL Jonata Todos Red Blend 2018$126.00
- BTL Shafer Relentless$161.00
- BTL Slacker 'Perfectionist', Paso Robles 2017$213.00
- BTL Colgin IX Estate
- BTL Raymond Reserve 2020$95.00
- BTL Duckhorn$113.00
- BTL Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley 2021$281.00
- BTL Buccella Napa Valley 2016$389.00
- BTL Realm Cellars, Tempest, Napa Valley
- BTL Hartford Court, Russian River Valley$86.00
- Turley, Estate$111.00
- BTL Silver Ghost, Napa Valley 2022$102.00
- BTL Peju, Napa Valley$153.00
- BTL 'Collina' Dalla Valle 2020$175.00
- BTL Torbreck 'Steading Red' Barossa Valley, Austraria$89.00
- Almaviva 2020, Chile$397.00
- Torbreck Runrig, Austraria$864.00
- Grange, Penfolds 2017, Austraria$1,338.00
- Grange, Penfolds 2018, Austraria$1,338.00
- Domaine Laurent Bourgogne Rouge$83.00
- Maison Frederic Magnan Bourgogne Rouge "Graviers"$132.00
- Domaine Pierre Labet Beaune Coucherias 1er$349.00
- Domaine Drouhin Laroze Chambolle Musigny$279.00
- Boillot Lucien Gevrey Chambertin 1er Les Cherbaudes$307.00
- Domaine Follin Arbelet Corton Bressandes Grand Cru$305.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Nuits Saint Georges Les Cailles 1er$348.00
- Doamaine Taupenot Merme Gevray Chambertin Bel Air 1er$262.00
- Domaine Drouhin Larozo Gevray Chambertin Clos Prieur 1er$330.00
- Louis Latour Ch Corton Grancey Grand Cru$315.00
- Domaine Robert Chevillon Nuits Saint Georges Les Vaucrains 1er$309.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Echezeaux Grand Cru$430.00
- Ch. de la Tour Clos Vougeot Grand Cru$509.00
- Domain Drouhin Laroze Clos De Vougeot Grand Cru 2016$527.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Chambertin Clos de Beze Grand Cru 2018$698.00
- Domaine Taupenot Merme Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru 1996$700.00
- Domaine Taupenot Merme Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru 2005$816.00