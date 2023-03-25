Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wolfhound Irish Pub

16909 High Grove Boulevard

Clermont, FL 34714

Food

Appetizers

Irish Empanada

$7.99

What??? What could possibly make an empanada Irish? Why, a cottage pie in a lovely hand-made-from-scratch empanada of course! Served with Gravy and crisps.

Irish Not-Chos

$14.99

A massive serving of golden fried chips (French fries) with shaved beef smothered in gravy & melted cheese & topped w/ bacon, sour cream & chives.

The Wing Thing

$14.99

Basket of (8) jumbo wings plain or tossed in Buffalo Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ or Sweet Chili sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

Crispy breaded shrimp coated in coconut and deep fried to perfection. Served with cocktail dipping sauce.

Blarney Stones

$7.99

Our own creation of delicious mashed potatoes mixed with a hint of corned beef and cheddar cheese, shaped into a ball and deep fried. Served with a side of gravy.

Fried Onion Rings

$7.99

A basket of onion rings fried golden brown and served with dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken breast served plain or tossed in hot, medium or mild Buffalo sauce. Served with fried potato crisps. Sub Chips for $2.49 more.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

Thick cut mozzarella breaded and deep fried for your enjoyment. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Boneless Wings

$7.99

Chunks of chicken breast, breaded and deep fried. Served plain or tossed in your favorite sauce and a dipping sauce.

Soups

Irish Potato Leek Soup

$5.99

A pub classic cup of soup made of potatoes, leeks and vegetables pureed in a rich cream base. Our own recipe made fresh daily. Change to a crock for only $3 more.

Beef Barley Soup

$5.99

A cup of our lovely home-made soup of beef, barley and vegetables is sure to please. Made fresh daily

Salad

Et Tu Brute Salad

$8.99

Classic Caesar made with crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, croutons and parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken for $3.99

House Salad

$8.99

A garden salad blend with shredded cheese, bacon bits, and cucumbers. Add grilled chicken for $3.99.

Side Salad

$3.99

Small garden salad blend with your choice of dressing

Burgers, Bangers and Dogs

Classic Burger

$13.99

Our classic 1/2 pound blend of brisket, chuck and short rib beef with lettuce, tomato and onion. Cooked to order. Please allow extra time for well-done burgers.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$13.99

A delicious chicken breast grilled to order and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a bun.

Crispy Chicken Burger

$11.99

A breaded crispy chicken filet fried golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a bun.

Build-a-Burger

$13.99

Start with our classic burger, then choose a la carte your cheese (Cheddar or Swiss), Mushrooms, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Banger in a bun

$10.99

A Guinness-infused Irish Banger smothered in onions and gravy and cradled in a fresh bun.

Gravy Sausage Chip

$12.99

A favorite of the Irish - a proper banger on a bed of chips (fries) and smothered in gravy. Hits the spot!

Jumbo Dog

$9.99Out of stock

A jumbo ball-park dog in a bun served with crisps (potato chips). Want it loaded? Cheese and chili available seasonally.

The Sinner

$17.99Out of stock

Take our classic 1/2 pound burger and picture this added to it: Bacon, Cheddar, Chips, and golden fried onion rings. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. This burger is impressive. Sorry - not available for takeout.

Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing piled on to fresh grilled rye

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded, crispy filet of cod with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tarter sauce

Ham & Swiss

$7.99

A classic prepared fresh on white bread with lettuce, tomato and onion

BLT

$7.99

Who doesn’t love the combo of bacon, lettuce and tomato?

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

We make our own tuna salad in house then pile it on white bread with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Turkey Club

$9.99

A bit hungrier for a heftier sandwich? Try this one to satisfy your appetite.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Entrée

Meat Loaf

$15.99

Our home-made, hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meat loaf served with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Bangers & Mash

$17.99

Irish Stew

$17.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Cottage Pie

$17.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.99

Sides

Chips (French Fries)

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Crisps

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Baked Beans

$4.99

Xtra Dip

$0.50

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Speed Screen

DFT Guinness

$8.00

DFT Guinness & Blackcurrent

$8.25

Jameson

$7.00

Special Menu

Special Food Menu

Cottage Pie

$17.00

Irish Stew

$17.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Gravy Banger Chip

$10.00

Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

The Wing Thing

$14.00

Special Drink Menu

Bottle Bucket

$21.00

St. Paddy's Day Shot

$3.00

Baby Guinness

$9.00

FIreball

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Shots

B-52

$7.00

Blowjob

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cake Shot

$7.00

Captain On Acid

$7.00

CHerry Bomb

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Fruit Loopy

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Guinness Bomb

$9.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

PB&J

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$7.00

Scooby Snacks

$7.00

Screaming Orgasm

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Kiddie Menu

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Hot Dog w/ Crisps

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets w/ Crisps

$7.99

Kid's Burger w/ Crisps

$8.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
If it's an authentic Irish Pub yer looking for, along with legendary hospitality the Irish are known for, come in and see us. See you soon.

16909 High Grove Boulevard, Clermont, FL 34714

