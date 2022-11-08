Wolfie's Hot Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
100% Plant-Based Fried Hot Chicken Sandwiches @ Wolfie’s in Highland Park, Los Angeles.
Location
4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard
4.2 • 1,233
5101 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurant
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock
No Reviews
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd Eagle Rock, CA 90065
View restaurant