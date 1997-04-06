Main picView gallery

Wolfie's 101 Madison Street Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

101 Madison Street Suite B

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Bavarian Cheese Board

$10.00

Brat Balls

$14.00

Your choice of hand cut fries or tots Chili Cheese - Homemade chili, shredded Monterey jack cheese and onion. Reuben - Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with a drizzle of thousand island. Shepherd’s Pie - Topped with Shepherd’s pie mix smothered with shredded Monterey jack cheese and gravy. Poutine - Deep fried cheese curds and fresh Provolone topped with our Mushroom gravy.

Braunschweiger Board

Braunschweiger Board

$12.00

Basket full of McCarthy's homemade chips served with 2 sides of Eileen's dip.

Der Bretzel

Der Bretzel

$10.50

Onion Tower

$11.50
Provolone Sticks

Provolone Sticks

$11.00
Sauerkraut Balls

Sauerkraut Balls

$12.00

A delicious meeting of the minds, McCarthy’s chips topped with chopped corned beef and smothered in melted cheese, tomatoes and scallions

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$15.00

Wings

$15.00+

Sides

German Potato Salad SIDE

$4.00

Spaetzel SIDE

$4.00

Sauerkraut SIDE

$4.00

Sweet Slaw SIDE

$4.00

Potato Pancake SIDE

$4.00

Fries SIDE

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood German Sports Bar

Location

101 Madison Street Suite B, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Saucey Slices Pizzeria - 90 Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
90 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Coffee Express - Port Clinton
orange starNo Reviews
128 W 2nd St Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Jolly Roger Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
1715 E Perry St. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
orange starNo Reviews
3266 NE Catawba Rd Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Clinton

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Twin Oast Brewing
orange star4.6 • 97
3630 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Clinton
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston