Wolfies

review star

No reviews yet

39 County Road 48

Grand Lake, CO 80447

EVERY DAY MENU

All meals except soup & salad include one side and a 16 oz fountain drink

All every day menu meals include your choice of a side and a 16 oz fountain drink. Add a side to a meal for $3.00 A LA Carte $5.00

The Sloop Burger

$18.00+

1/4 lb beef wood smoked grilled patty with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, jalapeño slices, ketchup & mustard served on a toasted bun. Comes with one side and a drink.

Build a Burger

$18.00+

1/4 lb wood smoked beef patty on a bun. Add your toppings. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. Comes with one side and a drink.

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$18.00+Out of stock

Marinated Teriyaki or Italian grilled and wood smoked chicken breast tenders served with your choice of a side, bread and a drink.

The Bow Wow

$16.00+

Your choice of a grilled all beef or turkey hot dog and served with a pickle spear, one side and a drink.

Josh's Smoked Reuben

$18.00+

Smoked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye. Served with a side and a drink.

The Wisco

$16.00+

Our Wisconsin-inspired grilled cheese sandwich comes with your choice of bread and 2 cheeses. Served with ranch, one side and a drink

Cold Sandwich

$15.00+

Choose from ham, turkey, salami or tuna salad. Your choice of cheese and bread. Add your toppings: Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Comes with a side and a drink

3 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.00

3 pieces of fried chicken served with one side, bread and a drink

Fried Chicken for Two

$25.00

6 Pieces of fried chicken, 2 regular sides, bread and 2 drinks

Fried Chicken Wolf Pack

$50.00

12 pieces of fried chicken, 2 large sides, bread and 4 drinks

Dinner Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrot and croutons. Served with bread, your choice of dressing and a drink

Large Soup 16 Oz

$12.00

16 oz Green Chili or Soup. Comes with bread and a drink

SIDES

Cowboy Caviar served with Tortilla Chips

$5.00

A mix of black beans, corn, onion, tomato, cucumber and jalapeño marinated in a sweet and savory vinagarette served with tortilla chips

Seasoned Green Beans and onion

$5.00

Seasoned green beans in broth simmered with onion

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Corkscrew noodles in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce

Green Chili

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, croutons and your choice of dressing

Small Fries

$5.00

Small Tots

$5.00

Regular or sweet potato

Coleslaw

$5.00

Creamy chopped coleslaw

Soup of the day

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Veggie of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Veggies that are slow roasted in broth and lightly seasoned

Red Chili

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Cowboy Caviar

$15.00

Large serving of cowboy caviar served with tortilla chips

Green Chili Cheese Fries or Tots

$16.00

Choose tots or fries and smother them with green chili and cheddar cheese!

Chicken Wings

$16.00

8 Smoked or fried chicken wings served with carrots and celery sticks. Choose from BBQ, Ranch, Honey mustard or Louisiana hot sauce

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$15.00

Deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds served with ranch

Shrooms

$15.00

Deep fried mushrooms served with ranch

Large Onion Rings

$10.00

Deep fried beer battered onion rings

Large Fries or Tots

$8.00

Deep fried lightly seasoned fries or tots of your choice

DRINKS

Beverages

Fountain Drink 16 Oz

$3.50

Fountain Drink 24 oz

$4.50

Fountain Drink 32 oz

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Protein Coffee

$10.00

16 oz of fresh brewed coffee mixed with almond milk and a scoop of PE Science brand protein powder! Choose from vanilla, snickerdoodle, cake pop, mocha or caramel macchiato

Coffee

$5.00

16 oz

Bottled Drinks

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$4.00

Monster Energy Manga Loca Juice

$4.00

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$4.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$4.00

Gold Peak Green Tea

$4.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet Tea

$4.00

Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Milk

$4.00

FOR THE PUPS

The Big Dog

$10.00

Beef or turkey dog on a bun served with a small side and drink

The Growler

$10.00

Hambuger on a bun served with small side and a drink

Wolf Bites

$10.00

4 grilled or breaded chicken tenders served with small side and a drink

Mac-N-Cheese

$10.00

Bowl of mac-n-cheese and a drink

SANDWICH/BURGER ONLY OPTIONS

The Sloop Burger

$15.00

1/4 lb beef wood smoke grilled patty with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, jalapeno slices, ketchup & mustard.

Build a Burger

$15.00

1/4 lb beef patty on a bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and mayo.

The Dog House

$13.00

Josh's Smoked Reuben

$15.00

The Wisco

$13.00

Cold Sandwiches/wraps

$13.00

MONDAY BBQ

BBQ Rib Dinner

$25.00

1/2 a rack of smoked, grilled, bbq baby back ribs with your choice of 2 sides, bread and a drink

BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Smoked, grilled, BBQ 1/2 chicken served with 2 sides, bread and a drink

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00+
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We'll leave you howling for more!

Website

Location

39 County Road 48, Grand Lake, CO 80447

Directions

