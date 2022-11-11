Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Wolfman Pizza Cotswold

348 Reviews

$

106-B S Sharon Amity

B

Charlotte, NC 28211

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Create Your Own Pizza
10" Create Your Own Pizza
16" Create Your Own Pizza

Sodas

Unknown Brewing Ginger Ale

$2.49

Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

2 Liters/Half Gallons - Cotswold

2lt Pepsi

$3.29

2lt Diet Pepsi

$3.29

2lt Mist Twist

$3.29

2lt Mt Dew

$3.29

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.99

Half Gallon Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Can Drinks - Cotswold

Sierra Mist Can

$1.50

Mtn. Dew Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.49

Appetizers

10 Meatballs

$15.00

5 Meatballs

$8.00

Single Styx

$0.75

Styx

$8.99

Wings

$14.99

Wolfbites

$9.99

Salads

Normal Caesar

$6.49

Monster Caesar

$9.99

Normal Garden

$6.49

Monster Garden

$9.99

Normal Greek

$7.49

Monster Greek

$10.99

Normal Cali

$7.49

Monster Cali

$10.99

Portabella Cobb

$13.99

Southwest Chicken Chopper

$13.99

San Andreas Salad

$13.99

Pastas

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.99

Fabian

$13.99

Penne Florentine

$13.99

Southwest Fiesta

$13.99

Sandwiches

California Chicken Club Panini

$12.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Extra Chips

$1.00

Pizza

10" Baked Potato

$13.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

10" Bella Lugosi

$13.99

10" Big Bad Wolf

$13.99

10" BLT

$13.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

10" Cheeseburger

$13.99

10" Chickenstein

$13.99

10" Classico

$13.99

10" Five Meat Pie

$13.99

10" Led Zeppelin

$13.99

10" Maui

$13.99

10" Mojo

$13.99

10" Mykonos

$13.99

10" New Mexico

$13.99

10" New York New York

$13.99

10" Paparazzi

$13.99

10" Spinach Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

10" Thai Chicken

$13.99

10" Vegomatic

$13.99

10" White Wolf

$13.99

10" Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99

10" Dough Ball

$3.00

16" Baked Potato

$26.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

16" Bella Lugosi

$26.99

16" Big Bad Wolf

$26.99

16" BLT

$26.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

16" Cheeseburger

$26.99

16" Chickenstein

$26.99

16" Classico

$26.99

16" Five Meat Pie

$26.99

16" Led Zeppelin

$26.99

16" Maui

$26.99

16" Mojo

$26.99

16" Mykonos

$26.99

16" New Mexico

$26.99

16" New York New York

$26.99

16" Paparazzi

$26.99

16" Spinach Chicken Parmesan

$26.99

16" Thai Chicken

$26.99

16" Vegomatic

$26.99

16" White Wolf

$26.99

16" Create Your Own Pizza

$17.99

16" Dough Ball

$5.00

18" Baked Potato

$29.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.99

18" Bella Lugosi

$29.99

18" Big Bad Wolf

$29.99

18" BLT

$29.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$29.99

18" Cheeseburger

$29.99

18" Chickenstein

$29.99

18" Classico

$29.99

18" Five Meat Pie

$29.99

18" Led Zeppelin

$29.99

18" Maui

$29.99

18" Mojo

$29.99

18" Mykonos

$29.99

18" New Mexico

$29.99

18" New York New York

$29.99

18" Paparazzi

$29.99

18" Spinach Chicken Parmesan

$29.99

18" Thai Chicken

$29.99

18" Vegomatic

$29.99

18" White Wolf

$29.99

18" Create Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Dessert

Small Smores

$7.99

Large Smores

$11.49

Brownie

$3.99

Dips

Art Dip

$0.89

Balsamic

$0.59

BBQ Sauce

$0.59

Black Bean Sauce

$0.89

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Caesar

$0.59

Cheeseburger Sauce

$0.89

Garlic Butter

$0.59

Honey

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Howling Hot

$0.89

Marinara

$0.89

Pizza Sauce

$0.89

Ranch

$0.59

Red Wine Vinegar

$0.59

Roasted Garlic Butter

$0.59

Sour Cream

$0.59

Sun Dried Pesto

$0.89

Thousand Island

$0.59

Catering Salads

Regular Cater Caesar

$23.00

Large Cater Caesar

$45.00

Regular Cater Garden

$23.00

Large Cater Garden

$45.00

Regular Cater Greek

$28.00

Large Cater Greek

$55.00

Regular Cater California

$28.00

Large Cater California

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

106-B S Sharon Amity, B, Charlotte, NC 28211

Directions

Gallery
Wolfman Pizza image
Wolfman Pizza image
Wolfman Pizza image

Map
