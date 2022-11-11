Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Wolfman Pizza Quail Corners

323 Reviews

$$

8504 Park Rd

Charlotte, NC 28210

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Create Your Own Pizza
18" Create Your Own Pizza
16" Create Your Own Pizza

Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

2 Liters Quail

2lt Pepsi

$3.29

2lt Diet Pepsi

$3.29

2lt Mist Twist

$3.29

2lt Mt Dew

$3.29Out of stock

Appetizers

10 Meatballs

$15.00

5 Meatballs

$8.00

Single Styx

$0.75

Styx

$8.99

Wings

$14.99

Wolfbites

$9.99

Salads

Normal Caesar

$6.49

Monster Caesar

$9.99

Normal Garden

$6.49

Monster Garden

$9.99

Normal Greek

$7.49

Monster Greek

$10.99

Normal Cali

$7.49

Monster Cali

$10.99

Portabella Cobb

$13.99

Southwest Chicken Chopper

$13.99

San Andreas Salad

$13.99

Pastas

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.99

Fabian

$13.99

Penne Florentine

$13.99

Southwest Fiesta

$13.99

Sandwiches

California Chicken Club Panini

$12.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Extra Chips

$1.00

Pizza

10" Baked Potato

$13.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

10" Bella Lugosi

$13.99

10" Big Bad Wolf

$13.99

10" BLT

$13.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

10" Cheeseburger

$13.99

10" Chickenstein

$13.99

10" Classico

$13.99

10" Five Meat Pie

$13.99

10" Led Zeppelin

$13.99

10" Maui

$13.99

10" Mojo

$13.99

10" Mykonos

$13.99

10" New Mexico

$13.99

10" New York New York

$13.99

10" Paparazzi

$13.99

10" Spinach Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

10" Thai Chicken

$13.99

10" Vegomatic

$13.99

10" White Wolf

$13.99

10" Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99

10" Dough Ball

$3.00

16" Baked Potato

$26.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

16" Bella Lugosi

$26.99

16" Big Bad Wolf

$26.99

16" BLT

$26.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

16" Cheeseburger

$26.99

16" Chickenstein

$26.99

16" Classico

$26.99

16" Five Meat Pie

$26.99

16" Led Zeppelin

$26.99

16" Maui

$26.99

16" Mojo

$26.99

16" Mykonos

$26.99

16" New Mexico

$26.99

16" New York New York

$26.99

16" Paparazzi

$26.99

16" Spinach Chicken Parmesan

$26.99

16" Thai Chicken

$26.99

16" Vegomatic

$26.99

16" White Wolf

$26.99

16" Create Your Own Pizza

$17.99

16" Dough Ball

$5.00

18" Baked Potato

$29.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.99

18" Bella Lugosi

$29.99

18" Big Bad Wolf

$29.99

18" BLT

$29.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$29.99

18" Cheeseburger

$29.99

18" Chickenstein

$29.99

18" Classico

$29.99

18" Five Meat Pie

$29.99

18" Led Zeppelin

$29.99

18" Maui

$29.99

18" Mojo

$29.99

18" Mykonos

$29.99

18" New Mexico

$29.99

18" New York New York

$29.99

18" Paparazzi

$29.99

18" Spinach Chicken Parmesan

$29.99

18" Thai Chicken

$29.99

18" Vegomatic

$29.99

18" White Wolf

$29.99

18" Create Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Dessert

Small Smores

$7.99

Large Smores

$11.49

Brownie

$3.99

Dips

Art Dip

$0.89

Balsamic

$0.59

BBQ Sauce

$0.59

Black Bean Sauce

$0.89

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Caesar

$0.59

Cheeseburger Sauce

$0.89

Garlic Butter

$0.59

Honey

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Howling Hot

$0.89

Marinara

$0.89

Pizza Sauce

$0.89

Ranch

$0.59

Red Wine Vinegar

$0.59

Roasted Garlic Butter

$0.59

Sour Cream

$0.59

Sun Dried Pesto

$0.89

Thousand Island

$0.59

Catering Salads

Regular Cater Caesar

$23.00

Large Cater Caesar

$45.00

Regular Cater Garden

$23.00

Large Cater Garden

$45.00

Regular Cater Greek

$28.00

Large Cater Greek

$55.00

Regular Cater California

$28.00

Large Cater California

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine In, Take Out, and Delivery. We also use Postmates, Doordash, and Bite Squad for Delivery. We serve craft beer on draft and we have wine.

Website

Location

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

Gallery
Wolfman Pizza image
Wolfman Pizza image
Wolfman Pizza image

