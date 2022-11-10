Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shack .E6659 Wolf River Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

.E6659 Wolf River Dr.

Fremont, WI 54940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

Served with French Fries or Smoked Potato, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw & Garlic Toast

Rooster One Meat Two Sides

$13.99

Choose One Meat and Two Sides, Garlic Toast Included

Gobbler Two Meats Two Sides

$20.99

Choose Two Meats and Two Sides, Garlic Toast Included

Porky Three Meats Two Sides

$27.99

Tender and juicy chicken smoked for hours

The Stanchion

$39.99

Sample it all. Pork, Brisket, 1/2 Chicken & 2 Sausages, with choice of two sides.

Barn Yard Platter

$69.99

Pound of Pulled Pork, Pound of Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, 4 Polish Sausage, 3 Slices of Garlic Toast, Pound of Cole Slaw and a pound of Smoked Mashed Potatoes.

Loaded Smoked Potato

Loaded Smoked Potato

$7.99

Smoked Potato loaded with green onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and bacon. Add Pulled Pork $3, Brisket $4

Sandwiches

Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw on a fresh Kaiser Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich on Kaiser Roll, French Fries included.

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

All Beef Hot Dog on Bun, French Fries Included

Sides

French Fries 6 oz

$3.99

Smoked Potato w/Butter 6oz

$3.99

Baked Beans 6oz

$3.99

Cole Slaw 6 oz

$3.99

Mac N Cheese 6 oz

$3.99

Applesauce 6 oz

$3.99

Hot Chips

$3.99

Cheese curds

$6.99

Dessert

Cupcake

$2.50

Call for Flavors of the Day

Bread Pudding

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.99+

Krispy Treat

$1.99

Cookie

$3.00

Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$15.99

Pulled Pork Nacho

$15.99

Brisket and Pork Nacho

$15.99

Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$7.99

Pulled Pork Loaded FF

$10.99

Brisket Loaded FF

$11.99

Fish

Perch Fish Dinner

$14.99

Hand Breaded Perch (4) Large, French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rye Bread

Walleye Fish Dinner

$14.99

Large Fillets (2) of Walleye, French Fried, Cole Slaw, Rye Bread

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork on a Kaiser Roll, French Fries Included

Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

All Beef Hot dog on a bun, served with French Fries

Loaded French Fries

Plain Cheese Only

$7.99

Pork

$10.99

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Odules

$3.00

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Beer

Domestic

$3.00

Import

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Wine Coolers

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Bud Lemonade

$4.00

Hard Sweet Tea

$4.00

Soda

Twigs

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Meat By The Pound

Pulled Pork

$15.00+

Brisket

$11.00+

Smoked Chicken

$8.00+

Polish Sausage

$6.00+

Sides By The Pound

Mac N Cheese

$8.00+

Smoked Potato

$6.00+

Cole Slaw

$6.00+

Baked Beans

$8.00+

Garlic Toast

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Savory Smoked Meats & BBQ

Location

.E6659 Wolf River Dr., Fremont, WI 54940

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wolf River Diner
orange starNo Reviews
8839 S Wolf River Rd Fremont, WI 54940
View restaurantnext
Beck's Pub & Grill - West Bloomfield
orange star2.5 • 3
N6630 State Road 49 Weyauwega, WI 54983
View restaurantnext
Smokehound BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
111 E Millard St New London, WI 54961
View restaurantnext
Crystal Falls
orange star4.5 • 196
1500 Handschke Dr New London, WI 54961
View restaurantnext
The StoneYard - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
N1739 Lily of the Valley Drive Greenville, WI 54942
View restaurantnext
Bee Hive Barn & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2925 Cty Rd G Neenah, WI 54956
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fremont
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston