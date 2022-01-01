Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Wolf's BBQ - 6600 N. 1st Ave

review star

No reviews yet

6600 N First Ave

Evansville, IN 47710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato
RegularBar-B-Q Pork Pit Sandwich
Apple Pie Slice (Copy)

Appetizers

Appertizer Sampler

$14.99

Wolf's Wings

$14.99

Onion Straws

$9.39

Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.59

Add Dipping Sauce

$0.85

Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$9.39

Salads

Tropical Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$5.99

Add Dressing

$0.85

Add Meat

$3.50

Kids

Bar-B-Q Pork Pit

$7.29

Bar-B-Q One Rib

$7.29

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Chicken Tender Two

$7.29

BBQ Pork Pit Kids (free) (drink not included)

Kids 12 and under free meal

BBQ One Rib Kids (free) (drink not included)

Kids 12 and under free kids meal.

Grilled Cheese Kids (free) (drink not included)

Kids 12 and under meal (free)

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders Two (free) (drink not included)

Kids 12 and under meal (free)

Entrees

Bar-B-Q Sampler Dinner

$17.99

Med Bar-B-Q Pork Pit Dinner

$14.99

Large Bar-B-Q Pork Pit Dinner

$18.59

Med Bar-B-Q Beef Brisket Dinner

$20.59

Large Bar-B-Q Beef Brisket Dinner

$24.99

Bar-B-Q Pulled Chicken in Sauce Dinner Medium

$13.99

Bar-B-Q Pulled Chicken in Sauce Dinner Large

$17.99

Bar-B-Q St. Louis Rib Half Rack Dr

$21.99

Bar-B-Q St. Louis Rib Full Rack Dr

$33.99

Bar-B-Q Baby Back Half Rack Dinner

$21.99

Bar-B-Q Baby Back Full Rack Dinner

$33.99

Bar-B-Q QuaterChicken Dinner

$11.59

Bar-B-Q Half Chicken Dinner

$15.59

Southern Fried Fish One Fillet Dinner

$13.99

Souther Fried Fish Two Fillet Dinner

$16.99

Fried Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.59

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.59

Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato

$10.99

Large Baked Potato

$2.69

Large Baked Potato w/ Cheese

$7.99

RegularBar-B-Q Pork Pit Sandwich

$10.59

The "Wolf" Bar-B-Q Pork Pit Sandwich

$11.59

Bar-B-Q Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

The "Wolf" Bar-B-Q Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

BBQ CNS Sandwich

$10.59

Regular Hamburger

$9.59

Regular Cheeseburger

$10.59

Bar-B-Q Burger

$10.59

Southern Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.59

RegularBar-B-Q Pork Pit Sandwich (SO)

$7.99

The "Wolf" Bar-B-Q Pork Pit Sandwich (SO)

$9.19

Bar-B-Q Beef Brisket Sandwich (SO)

$10.59

The "Wolf" Bar-B-Q Beef Brisket Sandwich (SO)

$12.59

Hamburger (SO)

$7.19

Cheeseburger (SO)

$8.19

Bar-B-Q Burger (SO)

$7.59

Southern Fried Fish Sandwich (SO)

$8.19

CNS Sandwich

$7.99

Sunday Buffet

$20.99

Kids Sunday Free Buffet

Kid's Sunday Buffet

$9.99

Lunch Buffet

$14.99

Kid's Lunch Buffet Free

Kid's Lunch Buffet P

$6.99

Nightly Buffet

$20.99

Nightly Kids Free Buffet

Nightly Kids Buffet P

$9.99

Buffet Items

1 pt. Fish Buffet

1 qt. Fish Buffet

Sm Green Beans Buffet

Lg Green Beans Buffet

1x Mac and Cheese Buffet

2x Mac and Cheese Buffet

1/2 M Pot Buffet

1 M Pot Buffet

1/2 Pan Chick N Sauce Buffet

1 Pan Chick N Sauce Buffet

1/2 Pan Gravy Buffet

10 Piece Fried Chx Buffet

Tuesday and Saturday Specials (Copy)

BBQ St Louis Rib Plate one side (4 bones)

$13.99

BBQ Pork Pit Sandwich one side

$9.59

BBQ (2 bone) St Louis Ribs and 3 oz. Pork Pit Plate one side

$10.59

Thursday& Sunday specials

BBQ Sampler Plate one side

$14.59

One fried Fish Fillet Plate one side

$10.79

BBQ Pork Pit Sandwich one side

$9.59

Meats

BBQ Pork Pit #

$17.79

BBQ Pulled Chicken in Sauce #

$17.59

BBQ St. Louis Ribs #

$17.89

Full Rack BBQ St. Louis Ribs

$28.99

Half Rack BBQ St. Louis Ribs

$17.99

BBQ Rib Ends

$9.99

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.99

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Half

$9.59

BBQ Chicken Half All White

$10.59

BBQ Chicken Quarter

$4.99

BBQ Beef Brisket

$22.99

Fried Fish Fillet (ALA CARTE)

$5.99

Bone in BBQ Breast (ALA CARTE)

$2.99

Bone In BBQ Leg (ALA CARTE)

$1.99

Bone in BBQ Thigh (ALA CARTE)

$2.99

Bone in BBQ Wing (ALA CARTE)

$1.99

Fried Half Chicken

$9.59

Fried Half Chicken White

$10.59

Fried Quarter Chicken

$4.99

Fried Chicken Tender

$2.99

Wings (BBQ- Buff-Smoked) 6 wings

$7.50

Family Meals

Small Feeds 2-4 people PP

$39.99

Medium Feeds 3-5 people PP

$55.99

Large Feeds 5-8 people PP

$109.99

Small Feeds 2-4 people STL

$43.99

Medium Feeds 3-5 people STL

$67.99

Large Feeds 5-8 people STL

$115.99

Small Feeds 2-4 people CHX

$38.99

Medium Feeds 3-5 people CHX

$58.99

Large Feeds 5-8 people CHX

$87.99

Small Feeds 2-4 people CNS

$40.99

Medium Feeds 3-5 people CNS

$56.99

Large Feeds 5-8 people CNS

$93.99

Small Feeds 2-4 people FISH

$35.99

Medium Feeds 3-5 people FISH

$46.99

Large Feeds 5-8 people FISH

$81.99

Small Feeds 2-4 people 3MEAT

$59.99

Medium Feeds 3-5 people 3MEAT

$94.99

Large Feeds 5-8 people 3MEAT

$149.99

Side Items

American Potato Salad

$2.69+

Homestyle Potato Salad

$2.69+

Creamy Slaw

$2.69+

Sweet and Sour Slaw

$2.69+

Macaroni Salad

$2.69+

Baked Beans

$2.69+

Green Beans Seasoned

$2.69+

Macaroni and Cheese

$2.69+

German Potato Salad

$2.69+

Baked Potato Salad

$2.69+

Desserts

Cherry Delight Pint

$5.99

Cherry Delight Quart

$10.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies (13)

$4.99

Coconut Meringue Pie Whole (Copy)

$17.99

Chololate Cream Pie Whole (Copy)

$17.99

Pecan Pie Whole (Copy)

$18.99

Apple Pie Whole (Copy)

$18.99

Strawberry Pie

$18.99

Pumpkin Pie

$17.99

Cocout Meringue Pie Slice (Copy)

$4.49

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice (Copy)

$4.49

Apple Pie Slice (Copy)

$4.99

Southern Pecan Pie Slice (Copy)

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$4.49

Strawberry Pie

$4.49

Bread

1/2 Rye

$2.25

White

$3.19

Buns

$3.19

Extra Corn Bread (1)

$0.75

Rolls Each

$0.40

Slice bread

$0.15

Chips

Grippo - 8oz

$3.89

Utz

$4.59

8oz Bag Pork Rinds

$2.99

Small bag Grippo

$0.75

Utz kettle

$4.29

Utz small bag

$1.99

Sauce & Pickles

18oz Original

$2.99

36oz Original

$4.89

18oz Spicy

$2.99

18oz Hickory

$2.99

Gallon Original

$17.99

Dill Spears

$4.59

P+O

$0.90

Onion Slice

$0.50

Pickle Spear

$0.40

Pint Rib Dip

$3.99

Quart Rib Dip

$7.99

Pint Ranch

$7.39

Pint Xtra Sauce

$4.00

1/2 Pint Xtra Sauce

$2.00

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.99

Drinks

20 oz Bottle

$2.09

2 liter Bottle

$2.99

24 oz Fountain

$2.29

Bag of Ice

$2.69

Gallon of Tea

$7.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$8.99

Gallon with Supplies

$14.90

Glass. Ice

$0.35

Fitz Root Beer

$2.09

Fitz Cream

$2.09

4 Pack Fitz Soda

$4.99

Catering Supplies

Plates and Kits

$1.00

Kits

$0.65

Plates

$0.40

Styrofoam Large 24 oz. cupa

$0.35

Aluminum Pan large

$3.00

Aluminum Pan Small

$1,200.00

Serving Utensiles each

$1.50

Ice Scoop

$1.50

Serving Pie Spatula

$1.50

Delivery Fee

$40.00

Labor Fee

$50.00

Cornbread Tray Full

$22.50

Drink

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Lemonade Pink

$2.99

Water

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

No Drink

Kids drink

$1.99

Carry Out Drinks

20oz Bottle

$2.09

Gallon Tea

$6.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.99

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Ghost Energy

$2.19

Energy Drinks

$2.19

Lemonade Pink Bottle

$2.99

Fitz Root Beer

$2.09

Water

$1.79

Brisk Tea

$2.99

Fitz Cream

$2.09
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy The Best BBQ in the Tri-State. We have been in serving the Tri-State for over 90 years. See why we are still around.

Website

Location

6600 N First Ave, Evansville, IN 47710

Directions

Gallery
Wolf's BBQ image
Wolf's BBQ image

Popular restaurants in Evansville

Parlor Doughnuts - Green River Rd
orange star4.8 • 992
303 N Green River Rd Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
orange star4.0 • 815
230 Main St Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Chaser's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 789
2131 w franklin st Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Inn
orange star4.1 • 732
1100 Harmony Way Evansville, IN 47720
View restaurantnext
Bokeh Lounge - Bokeh Lounge
orange star4.4 • 609
1007 Parrett St Evansville, IN 47713
View restaurantnext
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
orange star4.4 • 518
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G Evansville, IN 47712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evansville
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston