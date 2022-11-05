Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Wolf's Steakouse - Cooper City

review star

No reviews yet

8655 STIRLING ROAD

COOPER CITY, FL 33328

Popular Items

Cody Burger
NY Strip
Apple Cobbler

Starters

Bada Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Coated in a Sweet and Spicy Chili Sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Deep fried and Served with Crispy Prosciutto, Sweet Soy Glaze, and Crispy Garlic

Calamari Fritto Misto

$18.00

Lightly Breaded and Served with Marinara Sauce

Sticky Ribs

$15.00

Glazed in a Chili BBQ Sauce and served with Creamy Coleslaw

Tuna Tar Tar Tacos

$17.00

Wonton Shells, Ginger Soy, Charcoal Pineapple Salsa, Wakame Seaweed Salad

Pepper Crusted Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Lemon Truffle Vinaigrette, Fresh Herb Salad, and a Parmesan Cracker.

Wagyu Meatballs

$18.00+

Steak Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Korean Kabob

$16.00Out of stock

Charcoal Seared Tuna

$26.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Stuffed Crab

$20.00

Steak Flatbread

$21.00

Steaks

All steaks are finished with Maitre d' butter and served with garden vegetables.

Boneless Ribeye

$52.00

Marinated In-House 16 Ounces

Filet Mignon 6 oz

$46.00

Center Cut 6 Ounces

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$52.00

Center Cut 8 Ounces

NY Strip

$47.00

Aged 21 Days 14 Ounces

Outlaw Bone-in Ribeye

$64.00

20 Ounces

Surf & Turf

$79.00

6 Ounce Filet Mignon Served with a 6 Ounce Lobster Tail.

Tomahawk

$148.00

Comes With Grilled Onions and Mushrooms, and your choice of Two Sides. 38 Ounces

Sirloin Special

$29.00Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Baby Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Topped with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, and Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Dressing with Herb Crusted Croutons, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

Side House Salad

$6.00

Tomato and Burrata Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Vine-Ripened Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Reduced Balsamic Dressing

Wolf Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Sharp Cheddar, and Champagne Vinaigrette

Wolf's Red Conch Chowder

$12.00

Topped with Homemade Herb Crusted Croutons

Side Caesar

$6.00

Lobster Chowder

$18.00

Little Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Served with Red Onion, Leaf Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Pickles, and Steak Fries Substitute Sweet Potato Fries for +1 Substitute Onion Rings +2

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Boneless Breast topped with Pepper Jack Cheese and Served with Coleslaw.

Cody Burger

$19.00

8oz Brisket and Short Rib Patty with Sharp Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Jack Daniels BBQ Sauce.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$20.00

Served Grilled or Blackened, topped with Coleslaw and Homemade Tartar Sauce.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Wolf Burger

$16.00

House Specialties

Served with garden vegetables

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.00

Honey Glazed Cedar-Wood Salmon with Black Bean and Corn Relish. Served with Rice Pilaf.

Crab Crusted Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Jumbo Crab meat and Fresh Mahi in a Lemon Beurre Blanc Butter Sauce. Served with Rice Pilaf.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$24.00

Pan-Seared Chicken Breast with Cremini Mushrooms and Crispy Potato Mash

Pork Chop

$28.00

Bourbon Glazed, Apricot Chutney, and House Vegetable.

Shrimp Parma Rosa

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp and Fettuccini and a Creamy Pink Wine Sauce.

Snapper Provencal

$31.00

Pan-Seared Skin on Snapper with White Wine, Wine-Ripe Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil. Served with Rice Pilaf.

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Bread Basket (3)

Crispy Potato Mash

$8.00

Garden Vegatables

$8.00

House Fries

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Lobster Tail

$38.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Plain Baked Potato

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries Waffle Cut

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$8.00Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$13.00

Granny Smith apples, raisins, walnuts, Bulleit Bourbon and caramel, served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00

Topped with Toffee Crumbles and Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Topped with Mixed Berry Compote.

Kyler's Hot Fudge Brownie

$12.00

Topped with Candied Walnuts, Bourbon Whipped Cream, and Hot Fudge.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Salted Cinnamon Bun

$11.00

Double Chocolate Lava Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Cocoa Puff Bread Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Captain Crunch Bread Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$14.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Brownie Smores

$14.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Eat Free Tuesday (12 Years of Age or Younger with each Paying Adult)

Kids Burger

$11.00

8 Ounce Patty, American Cheese, Served with House Fries

Kids Buttery Fettuccine

$9.00

Fettuccine Mixed with Butter, Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Served with a Roll.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Served with Shoestring Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Plain, Served with House Fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Served with Shoestring Fries

Steak Sauce

Wolf's Steak Sauce

$3.00

Creamy Horseradish

$3.00

Bearnaise

$3.00

Toasted Peppercorn

$3.00

Raw Horseradish

Chef's Specials

Coffee Rubbed Cowboy Ribeye

$82.00

Korean Short Ribs

$54.00

Gourmet Sliders

$18.00

Truffle Lobster Mac

$28.00

Wagyu Filet

$54.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$47.00

8oz Stk & Tail

$89.00

Seabass

$57.00Out of stock

Ny Strip Auprov

$58.00Out of stock

Grouper Special

$42.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$34.00Out of stock

All inclusive party

New York Sirloin

6 oz Filet

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$50.00

Meatloaf

$50.00

Cody burger

Grilled Chicken breast

Pork Chop

Salmon

Snapper

House salad

Caesar salad

Brussel Sprouts

Pulled pork sliders

Calamari

Bang bang shrimp

Crispy Mash

Mac & Cheese

Apple Cobbler

Key lime Pie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cappuccino

$6.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Espresso

$5.75

Fiji

$5.00

Gingerale

$3.50

Large Pelligrino

$10.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Dbl Expresso

$7.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$7.00

Saratoga Still

$6.00

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

Port & Desert Wine

Croft Tawny

$10.00

Dolce

$15.00

Wolf Den cocktails

Elder Wolf

$16.00

Smokey Wolf

$16.00

Grey Wolf

$15.00

Aysia's Creation

$15.00

Happy Wolf

$15.00

Sour Wolf

$14.00

Spicy Wolf

$14.00

Red Riding Hood

$14.00

Signature Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$20.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$18.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Skinny kettle

$14.00

Tito's Mule

$14.00

Small Plates

Avocado Toast

$15.00

7-Grain Bread Toasted and topped with Mashed Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco and Sprouted Salad.

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.00

Topped with Applewood Bacon, Crispy Cherry Peppers and Cheddar Cheese sauce.

Tomato and Mozz

$14.00

Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and topped with Fresh Basil.

Salads

Add Chicken for $6 or Shrimp for $10 on any salad

Wolf's Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed in our House-made Roasted Garlic Dressing and Herb Crusted Croutons.

Little Red Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Baby Arugula, Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts.

Burgers

All burgers come with shoestring fries.

Cody Burger

$16.00

8oz. Patty with Sharp Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Jack Daniels BBQ Sauce.

Wolf Burger

$14.00

8 Ounce Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Sandwiches

Guacamole Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken topped with Provolone Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato.

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Steak 16 Chicken 14 Steak or Chicken with Grilled Onions and Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Steak 16 Chicken 14 Steak or Chicken with Grilled Onions and Provolone Cheese.

Classic BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon piled high with Beefsteak Tomatoes and Crisp Fresh Lettuce

Wraps

All Wraps come with shoestring fries.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$15.00

8oz. Patty with American Cheese, Tomatoes, Pickles Mustard and Mayo.

Specialties

Banana Fosters French Toast

$16.00

Maple Syrup, Banana Rum, and Candied Walnuts

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Stuffed with Bacon, Potatoes, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, and Scrambled Eggs

Chicken and Belgian Waffles

$16.00

Crispy Boneless Chicken Breast On Top of a Belgian Waffle Served with Syrup

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Grilled Breakfast Ham on an English Muffin, topped with Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, and Green Onions

Eggs Rancheros

$14.00

Crispy Flour Tortillas, Spanish Tomato Sauce, Black Beans, Two Over-Medium Eggs, with Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Pico De Gallo

Steak and Eggs

$34.00

6 Ounce Filet Served with Two Fried Eggs, Home Fries, and Butter Toast

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Regular Pancakes

$5.50Out of stock

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Of Toast

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Filet Mignon 6 oz

$46.00

Center Cut 6 Ounces

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$52.00

Center Cut 8 Ounces

NY Strip

$47.00

Aged 21 Days 14 Ounces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8655 STIRLING ROAD, COOPER CITY, FL 33328

Directions

Gallery
Wolf's Steakhouse image
Wolf's Steakhouse image
Wolf's Steakhouse image
Wolf's Steakhouse image

Map
