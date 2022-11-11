- Home
Wolverine Sushi Bar
139 Reviews
$$
413 E HURON ST #C
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Popular Items
Appetizers & Sides
3 Tier Hand Roll Appetizer
Edamame
GF, V Boiled soybean pods, lightly salted
House Salad
GF, V Fresh romaine lettuce, kale, Cucumber with homemade ginger dressing
Ika Squid Salad
Japanese Ceviche
Kimchi
Korean Potato Salad
Miso Soup
Poke Wrap
Seaweed Salad
Side of Sushi Rice
Side Of White Rice
Toasted Lemon Nigiri
Tuna Tataki
*Raw Seared Ahi Tuna over a bed of Ika Squid Salad, topped with Scallions & Traditional Dressing
Vegan Miso Soup
Wood Ear Salad
Classic Maki
Skinny Rolls
Choice of 1: Tamago Egg, Yellow Daikon GF V, Any Veggie GF V, Sweet Tofu V, Spicy Tofu GF V, Any Fish or Shrimp (+$2), Squid or Octopus (+$3)
Alaskan
GF Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado
California Roll
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado
Eel Roll
Baked Eel & Cucumber
Futo Maki
Krab, Tamago Egg, Oshinko, Cucumber, Gobo
Krab Cheese
Krab, Cream Cheese, Scallions
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Spicy California
Mild Spicy Spicy Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Spicy Salmon
GF, Mild Spicy Spicy minced Salmon with Cucumber
Spicy Tuna
GF, Mild Spicy Spicy minced Tuna with Cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail
GF, Mild Spicy Spicy minced Yellowtail with Cucumber
Yellowtail Roll
GF Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallions
Special Maki
Ahi Tuna
Caterpillar
Cheesesteak
Cooked/Not Raw Beef Bulgogi, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Shichimi Togarashi
Cobra
Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, topped with Baked Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Dracarys
Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Spicy California Roll, flamed with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Dragon Eye Onigiri
Evil Rick
Mild Spicy Spicy Krab, Jalapeños, topped with Escolar, Eel Sauce, Blue Wasabi, and flamed
Flaming
Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura & Spicy Krab, topped with Ebi Shrimp & Avocado, flamed with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Funky Monkey
*Raw Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Go Blue!
*Raw Tuna & Avocado, topped with Pineapple & Blue Wasabi
Hawaiian
*Raw Salmon & Tuna, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Avocado, topped with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Hinomaru
Ichi #1
Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, topped with Ebi Shrimp, Avocado, Eel Sauce
KimBop
Kimono
Pickled Mackerel, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Krab & Spicy Mayo
Kool Cucumber
Mushu Dragon
*Raw, Mild Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, topped with Spicy Tuna & Eel Sauce
Oh Baby!
Papa Crema
Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Krab Salad, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Onion Chips, Eel Sauce, and flamed
Rainbow
*Raw California Roll, topped with 4 Fresh Catch, Avocado, and Traditional Sauce
Salmon Lox
*Raw, GF Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, topped with Masago Roe & Scallions
Scorpion Sting
Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, topped with Jalapeños, K-Pop & Eel Sauce
Swamp Thing
Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Avocado, topped with Seaweed Salad & Eel Sauce
The Big House
Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Oshinko, Cream Cheese, topped with torched Smoked Salmon & Spicy Krab, Eel Sauce & Blue Wasabi
Tiger
*Raw Salmon & Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, topped with (Ebi) Shrimp & H.W.A., Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Titan
*Raw Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Asparagus, Cucumber, Gobo, and Eel Sauce
Vegas Roll
Cooked/Not Raw California Roll, topped with torched Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Volcano
Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Krab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, topped with torched Spicy Krab & Eel Sauce
Yum Yum
Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura, topped with Krab, Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo
Vegan Maki
Cucumber Avocado
GF, V Cucumber & Avocado
Dancing Avocado
V Avocado, Vegan Cream Cheese, topped with Avocado, Spicy Tofu, and Eel Sauce
Fiji
V Apple, Vegan Cream Cheese, Traditional Dressing
Forager
Go Go Gobo
GF, V Asparagus & Gobo, topped with Vegan Salmon & Vegan Spicy Mayo, flamed
Grasshopper
V Sweet Tofu, Cucumber, topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce
Harvest Roll
GF, V Fuji Apple, Asparagus, Cucumber, Carrots, Kale, topped with Scallions
Lavaland
V, Mild Spicy Spicy Tofu, Vegan Cream Cheese, Jalapeños, topped with Onion Chips, Eel Sauce, Vegan Spicy Mayo, torched
Lil Sebastian
V Sweet Tofu, Apple, Cucumber, Carrots, Kale, topped with Vegan Spicy Mayo
Maize Out
Sweet Tofu, topped with Corn, Vegan Spicy Mayo
Paradise
Rivendell
V Sweet Tofu, Vegan Cream Cheese, Scallions, topped with Avocado & Kale
Sakura
The Cornballer
Trippie Hippie
V, Mild Spicy Marinated Shiitake, Spicy Tofu, topped with Spicy Tofu, Vegan Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce, blazed
Vegan California
V Sweet Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado
Vegan Spicy California
GF, V, Mild Spicy Spicy Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Vegan Spicy Mayo
Veggie Roll
GF, V Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Gobo
Bowls
BYO Poké
Starts at $12 for 1 Protein, +$2 each additional. Pick any toppings. Pick up to 2 Sauces
Bibimbop
Cooked/Not Raw Choice of Beef Bulgogi or Marinated Tofu, with White Rice, Cucumber, Cucumber, Carrots, Kale, Kimchi, Tamago Eggs, Scallions, Corn, Sesame Seeds, K-Pop Sauce
Big Island Bowl
*Raw Sushi Rice, Tuna, Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Kale, Pineapple, Ginger, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Traditional Dressing
California Bowl
Cooked/Not Raw Sushi Rice, Krab, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Masago Roe, Sesame Seeds, Traditional Dressing & Spicy Mayo
Firecracker Bowl
*Raw, Spicy White Rice, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp, Cucumbers, Corn, Jalapeños, Masago Roe, Avocado, Pineapple, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Shichimi Togarashi, K-Pop Sauce
Surf & Turf
Cooked/Not Raw White Rice, Shrimp, Beef Bulgogi, Cucumber, Edamame, Scallions, Seaweed Salad, Masago Roe, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo
This n That
*Raw 1/2 White Rice, 1/2 Kale Base, 1/2 Salmon, 1/2 Tuna, 1/2 Beef, 1/2 Tofu, with a little bit of everything (excluding premium toppings). Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Cusabi Sauce
Vegan Power Bowl
V Kale Base, Marinated Tofu, Marinated Shiitake, Carrots, Cucumber, Corn, Avocado, Scallions, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ginger, Sesame Seeds, Vegan Spicy Mayo
Korean Chirashi
*Raw, Mild Spicy Assorted Fresh Catch & Veggies, Chef's Choice, with K-Pop Sauce
Bento Boxes
California Bento Box
Choice of Vegan or Regular California Roll
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
Beef Bulgogi over White Rice
Eel Bento Box
Baked Eel over White Rice
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
Baked Salmon over White Rice
Nigiri Bento Box
*Raw 5 pieces Fresh Catch, Chef's Choice
Sashimi Bento Box
*Raw 7 pieces Fresh Catch, Chef's Choice
Veggie Delight Bento Box
Choice of Veggie Roll or Maize out
Combos
Double Dragon
1 Cobra & 1 Mushu Dragon
Three Amigos
1 of each Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, and Spicy Yellowtail
Sushi Regular
5 pieces Nigiri, 1 California Roll
Sushi Supreme
8 pieces Nigiri & 1 Mushu Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
4 pieces Nigiri, 9 pieces Sashimi, & 1 Skinny Tuna Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Combo for 2
8 pieces Nigiri, 15 pieces Sashimi, & 1 Mushu Roll
Sashimi Regular
*Raw 15 pieces Sashimi & Side of Sushi Rice
Sashimi Supreme
*Raw 21 pieces Sashimi & Side of Sushi Rice
Party Trays
Appetizer Tray
3oz Edamame 3oz Seaweed Salad 3oz Korean Potato Salad 3oz Yellow Daikon 2 Tamago Skinny Rolls 9 pieces Ebi Shrimp Nigiri 3 pieces Shrimp Tempura 6 Krab Sticks 12 pieces Steamed Asparagus
California Tray
2 California Rolls 2 Spicy California Rolls 1 Futo Maki 2 Cucumber Avocado Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 2 Krab Cheese Rolls
Cooked Tray
2 Eel Rolls 2 California Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 1 Cobra Roll 1 Dracarys Roll 1 Kimbop 1 Yum Yum Roll
Favorites Tray
2 Alaskan Rolls 2 Philadelphia Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 2 Spicy California Rolls 1 Flaming Roll 1 Caterpillar Roll
Game Day Tray
2 Krab Cheese Rolls 1 Cheesesteak 2 Futo Maki 2 Go Blue! Rolls 2 Maize Out Rolls 1 The Big House Roll
Special Maki Tray
1 Cherry Blossom 1 #1 The Ichi 1 Ahi Tuna Roll 1 Cobra Roll 1 Kimono Roll 1 Rainbow Roll 1 Hawaiian Roll 1 Flaming Roll 1 Vegas Roll 1 Yum Yum Roll
Traditional Tray
5 pieces Inari Nigiri 1 Futo Maki 2 Cucumber Skinny Rolls 2 Oshinko Skinny Rolls 2 Tuna Skinny Rolls 2 Yellowtail Skinny Rolls 2 Salmon Skinny Rolls 2 Avocado Skinny Rolls
Vegan Tray
2 Vegan California Rolls 2 Spicy Vegan California Rolls 2 Veggie Rolls 1 A2 Roll 1 Forager 1 Dancing Avocado 1 Lavaland
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Home of Ann Arbor's All You Can Eat Sushi!
413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor, MI 48104