Sushi & Japanese

Wolverine Sushi Bar

139 Reviews

$$

413 E HURON ST #C

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Vegan Spicy California
Alaskan
Trippie Hippie

Appetizers & Sides

3 Tier Hand Roll Appetizer

$18.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

GF, V Boiled soybean pods, lightly salted

House Salad

$4.00

GF, V Fresh romaine lettuce, kale, Cucumber with homemade ginger dressing

Ika Squid Salad

$5.00

Japanese Ceviche

$22.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00

Korean Potato Salad

$4.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Poke Wrap

$14.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Of White Rice

$3.00

Toasted Lemon Nigiri

$12.00

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

*Raw Seared Ahi Tuna over a bed of Ika Squid Salad, topped with Scallions & Traditional Dressing

Vegan Miso Soup

$4.00

Wood Ear Salad

$4.00

Classic Maki

Skinny Rolls

Choice of 1: Tamago Egg, Yellow Daikon GF V, Any Veggie GF V, Sweet Tofu V, Spicy Tofu GF V, Any Fish or Shrimp (+$2), Squid or Octopus (+$3)

Alaskan

Alaskan

$7.00

GF Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$6.00

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$8.00

Baked Eel & Cucumber

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$8.00

Krab, Tamago Egg, Oshinko, Cucumber, Gobo

Krab Cheese

Krab Cheese

$6.00

Krab, Cream Cheese, Scallions

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Spicy California

Spicy California

$8.00

Mild Spicy Spicy Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

GF, Mild Spicy Spicy minced Salmon with Cucumber

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

GF, Mild Spicy Spicy minced Tuna with Cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$8.00

GF, Mild Spicy Spicy minced Yellowtail with Cucumber

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

GF Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallions

Special Maki

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Caterpillar

$14.00

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cooked/Not Raw Beef Bulgogi, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Shichimi Togarashi

Cobra

$16.00

Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, topped with Baked Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Dracarys

$12.00

Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Spicy California Roll, flamed with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Dragon Eye Onigiri

$6.00
Evil Rick

Evil Rick

$14.00

Mild Spicy Spicy Krab, Jalapeños, topped with Escolar, Eel Sauce, Blue Wasabi, and flamed

Flaming

Flaming

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura & Spicy Krab, topped with Ebi Shrimp & Avocado, flamed with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$14.00

*Raw Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Go Blue!

Go Blue!

$14.00

*Raw Tuna & Avocado, topped with Pineapple & Blue Wasabi

Hawaiian

$12.00

*Raw Salmon & Tuna, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Avocado, topped with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Hinomaru

$14.00
Ichi #1

Ichi #1

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, topped with Ebi Shrimp, Avocado, Eel Sauce

KimBop

$12.00
Kimono

Kimono

$10.00

Pickled Mackerel, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Krab & Spicy Mayo

Kool Cucumber

$18.00

Mushu Dragon

$14.00

*Raw, Mild Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, topped with Spicy Tuna & Eel Sauce

Oh Baby!

$20.00
Papa Crema

Papa Crema

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Krab Salad, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Onion Chips, Eel Sauce, and flamed

Rainbow

$16.00

*Raw California Roll, topped with 4 Fresh Catch, Avocado, and Traditional Sauce

Salmon Lox

Salmon Lox

$14.00

*Raw, GF Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, topped with Masago Roe & Scallions

Scorpion Sting

Scorpion Sting

$12.00

Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, topped with Jalapeños, K-Pop & Eel Sauce

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing

$12.00

Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Avocado, topped with Seaweed Salad & Eel Sauce

The Big House

The Big House

$18.00

Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Oshinko, Cream Cheese, topped with torched Smoked Salmon & Spicy Krab, Eel Sauce & Blue Wasabi

Tiger

$14.00

*Raw Salmon & Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, topped with (Ebi) Shrimp & H.W.A., Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Titan

$16.00

*Raw Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Asparagus, Cucumber, Gobo, and Eel Sauce

Vegas Roll

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw California Roll, topped with torched Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw, Mild Spicy Krab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, topped with torched Spicy Krab & Eel Sauce

Yum Yum

Yum Yum

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw Shrimp Tempura, topped with Krab, Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

Vegan Maki

Cucumber Avocado

Cucumber Avocado

$6.00

GF, V Cucumber & Avocado

Dancing Avocado

Dancing Avocado

$12.00

V Avocado, Vegan Cream Cheese, topped with Avocado, Spicy Tofu, and Eel Sauce

Fiji

$6.00

V Apple, Vegan Cream Cheese, Traditional Dressing

Forager

$12.00

Go Go Gobo

$16.00

GF, V Asparagus & Gobo, topped with Vegan Salmon & Vegan Spicy Mayo, flamed

Grasshopper

$12.00

V Sweet Tofu, Cucumber, topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce

Harvest Roll

$12.00

GF, V Fuji Apple, Asparagus, Cucumber, Carrots, Kale, topped with Scallions

Lavaland

Lavaland

$14.00

V, Mild Spicy Spicy Tofu, Vegan Cream Cheese, Jalapeños, topped with Onion Chips, Eel Sauce, Vegan Spicy Mayo, torched

Lil Sebastian

$10.00

V Sweet Tofu, Apple, Cucumber, Carrots, Kale, topped with Vegan Spicy Mayo

Maize Out

$8.00

Sweet Tofu, topped with Corn, Vegan Spicy Mayo

Paradise

$14.00
Rivendell

Rivendell

$12.00

V Sweet Tofu, Vegan Cream Cheese, Scallions, topped with Avocado & Kale

Sakura

$16.00

The Cornballer

$12.00
Trippie Hippie

Trippie Hippie

$14.00

V, Mild Spicy Marinated Shiitake, Spicy Tofu, topped with Spicy Tofu, Vegan Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce, blazed

Vegan California

$6.00

V Sweet Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado

Vegan Spicy California

Vegan Spicy California

$8.00

GF, V, Mild Spicy Spicy Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Vegan Spicy Mayo

Veggie Roll

$6.00

GF, V Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Gobo

Nigiri & Sashimi

Nigiri

Sashimi

Vegan Nigiri

Vegan Sashimi

Bowls

BYO Poké

$14.00

Starts at $12 for 1 Protein, +$2 each additional. Pick any toppings. Pick up to 2 Sauces

Bibimbop

Bibimbop

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw Choice of Beef Bulgogi or Marinated Tofu, with White Rice, Cucumber, Cucumber, Carrots, Kale, Kimchi, Tamago Eggs, Scallions, Corn, Sesame Seeds, K-Pop Sauce

Big Island Bowl

Big Island Bowl

$16.00

*Raw Sushi Rice, Tuna, Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Kale, Pineapple, Ginger, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Traditional Dressing

California Bowl

$14.00

Cooked/Not Raw Sushi Rice, Krab, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Masago Roe, Sesame Seeds, Traditional Dressing & Spicy Mayo

Firecracker Bowl

$16.00

*Raw, Spicy White Rice, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp, Cucumbers, Corn, Jalapeños, Masago Roe, Avocado, Pineapple, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Shichimi Togarashi, K-Pop Sauce

Surf & Turf

$16.00

Cooked/Not Raw White Rice, Shrimp, Beef Bulgogi, Cucumber, Edamame, Scallions, Seaweed Salad, Masago Roe, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

This n That

$18.00

*Raw 1/2 White Rice, 1/2 Kale Base, 1/2 Salmon, 1/2 Tuna, 1/2 Beef, 1/2 Tofu, with a little bit of everything (excluding premium toppings). Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Cusabi Sauce

Vegan Power Bowl

$16.00

V Kale Base, Marinated Tofu, Marinated Shiitake, Carrots, Cucumber, Corn, Avocado, Scallions, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ginger, Sesame Seeds, Vegan Spicy Mayo

Korean Chirashi

$24.00

*Raw, Mild Spicy Assorted Fresh Catch & Veggies, Chef's Choice, with K-Pop Sauce

Bento Boxes

Pick up to 3 Sides. Includes 1 Miso Soup

California Bento Box

$14.00

Choice of Vegan or Regular California Roll

Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

$14.00

Beef Bulgogi over White Rice

Eel Bento Box

$16.00

Baked Eel over White Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

$16.00

Baked Salmon over White Rice

Nigiri Bento Box

$16.00

*Raw 5 pieces Fresh Catch, Chef's Choice

Sashimi Bento Box

$18.00

*Raw 7 pieces Fresh Catch, Chef's Choice

Veggie Delight Bento Box

$14.00

Choice of Veggie Roll or Maize out

Combos

Includes Miso Soup & House Salad

Double Dragon

$28.00

1 Cobra & 1 Mushu Dragon

Three Amigos

$28.00

1 of each Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, and Spicy Yellowtail

Sushi Regular

$18.00

5 pieces Nigiri, 1 California Roll

Sushi Supreme

$28.00

8 pieces Nigiri & 1 Mushu Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$32.00

4 pieces Nigiri, 9 pieces Sashimi, & 1 Skinny Tuna Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo for 2

$58.00

8 pieces Nigiri, 15 pieces Sashimi, & 1 Mushu Roll

Sashimi Regular

$28.00

*Raw 15 pieces Sashimi & Side of Sushi Rice

Sashimi Supreme

$38.00

*Raw 21 pieces Sashimi & Side of Sushi Rice

Party Trays

Please allow for extra time to prepare Party Trays

Appetizer Tray

$62.00

3oz Edamame 3oz Seaweed Salad 3oz Korean Potato Salad 3oz Yellow Daikon 2 Tamago Skinny Rolls 9 pieces Ebi Shrimp Nigiri 3 pieces Shrimp Tempura 6 Krab Sticks 12 pieces Steamed Asparagus

California Tray

$62.00

2 California Rolls 2 Spicy California Rolls 1 Futo Maki 2 Cucumber Avocado Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 2 Krab Cheese Rolls

Cooked Tray

$88.00

2 Eel Rolls 2 California Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 1 Cobra Roll 1 Dracarys Roll 1 Kimbop 1 Yum Yum Roll

Favorites Tray

$82.00

2 Alaskan Rolls 2 Philadelphia Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 2 Spicy California Rolls 1 Flaming Roll 1 Caterpillar Roll

Game Day Tray

$78.00

2 Krab Cheese Rolls 1 Cheesesteak 2 Futo Maki 2 Go Blue! Rolls 2 Maize Out Rolls 1 The Big House Roll

Special Maki Tray

$98.00

1 Cherry Blossom 1 #1 The Ichi 1 Ahi Tuna Roll 1 Cobra Roll 1 Kimono Roll 1 Rainbow Roll 1 Hawaiian Roll 1 Flaming Roll 1 Vegas Roll 1 Yum Yum Roll

Traditional Tray

$68.00

5 pieces Inari Nigiri 1 Futo Maki 2 Cucumber Skinny Rolls 2 Oshinko Skinny Rolls 2 Tuna Skinny Rolls 2 Yellowtail Skinny Rolls 2 Salmon Skinny Rolls 2 Avocado Skinny Rolls

Vegan Tray

$68.00

2 Vegan California Rolls 2 Spicy Vegan California Rolls 2 Veggie Rolls 1 A2 Roll 1 Forager 1 Dancing Avocado 1 Lavaland

Dessert

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.00

Macaron (2) Milk Tea Flavor

$4.00

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bubble Tea

$5.00

Fountain Pop (Free Refill)

$3.00

Coffee Medium Roast

$3.00

Fruit Juice

$2.75

Fruit Slushies

$5.00

Hot Loose Leaf Teas

$4.00

Canned Wine

2 glasses of wine per each can

Chardonnay

$14.00

Sparkling Rainbow Rose (limited edition)

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Wine By the Glass/ Bottle

Gen5 Red Blend

$8.00+

Famega White Vinho

$8.00+

Wente Reisling

$8.00+

Gen5 Chardonnay

$8.00+

Merchandise

Logo Glass

$5.00

Logo Beanie

$20.00

Logo T-Shirt

$20.00

Logo Hoodie

$35.00

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Home of Ann Arbor's All You Can Eat Sushi!

Website

Location

413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery