Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wolverine Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A

Wyoming, MI 49509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Heat & Serve Taco Kits

Wolverine Soft Taco Kit

$11.00

Heat & assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 4 tacos: choice of protein (chicken - beef brisket - vegan chorizo), burrito sauce, shredded cabbage, white cheddar, pico de gallo, flour tortillas (gluten friendly when corn tortilla is substituted - dairy free when cheese is omitted - vegan if vegan chorizo is selected & cheese is omitted)

Michigan Ave Taco Kit

$11.00

Heat & assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 4 tacos: choice of protein (chicken, beef brisket, vegan chorizo), chimichurri sauce, pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco cheese, corn tortillas (gluten friendly - dairy free is cheese is omitted - vegan if vegan chorizo is selected and cheese is omitted)

Turn Left @ Albuquerque Taco Kit

$11.00Out of stock

Heat & assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 4 tacos: new mexico green chile pork, charred corn, pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco cheese, flour tortilla (gluten friendly if corn tortilla is substituted - dairy free is cheese is omitted)

Islander Taco Kit

$11.00

Heat & assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with enough ingredients for up to 4 tacos: choice of protein (chicken - beef brisket - vegan chorizo), creamy cilantro sauce, pineapple pico de gallo, radishes, corn tortillas (gluten friendly - dairy free - vegan when vegan chorizo is selected)

Shrimp Ceviche Taco Kit

$11.00

Assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with enough ingredients for up to 4 tacos: chilled shrimp ceviche in lime vinaigrette, whipped avocado, radishes and housemade crispy tortilla. (gluten friendly - dairy free)

Cheeseburger 2.0 Taco Kit

$11.00

Heat & assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 4 tacos: choice of protein (chicken, beef brisket, vegan chorizo), white cheddar sauce, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, housemade pickles, flour tortillas (gluten friendly when corn tortilla is substituted - dairy free when cheese sauce is omitted - vegan when vegan chorizo is selected & cheese sauce is omitted)

Pad Thai Taco Kit

$11.00

Heat & assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 4 tacos: chicken, pad thai sauce, pineapple pico de gallo, crushed cashews, corn tortillas (gluten friendly - dairy free)

Curry Up! Taco Kit

$11.00

Heat & assemble tacos on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 4 tacos: curry spiced roasted cauliflower, garbanzo beans, mushrooms & sweet potatoes, date hummus, pickled red onions, crushed cashews, flour tortillas (gluten friendly if corn tortilla is substituted - dairy free - vegetarian - vegan)

Heat & Serve Bowl Kits

Wolverine Bowl Kit

$15.00+

Heat & assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 2 bowls: choice of protein (chicken - beef brisket - vegan chorizo), burrito sauce, white cheddar, pico de gallo, choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage (gluten friendly - dairy free when cheese is omitted - vegan if vegan chorizo is selected & cheese is omitted)

Michigan Ave Bowl Kit

$15.00+

Heat & assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 2 bowls: choice of protein (chicken, beef brisket, vegan chorizo), chimichurri sauce, pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco cheese, choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage (gluten friendly - dairy free is cheese is omitted - vegan if vegan chorizo is selected and cheese is omitted)

Turn Left @ Albuquerque Bowl Kit

$15.00+Out of stock

Heat & assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 2 bowls: new mexico green chile pork, charred corn, pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco cheese, choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage (gluten friendly - dairy free is cheese is omitted)

Islander Bowl Kit

$15.00+

Heat & assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with enough ingredients for up to 2 bowls: choice of protein (chicken - vegan chorizo), creamy cilantro sauce, pineapple pico de gallo, radishes, choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage (gluten friendly - dairy free - vegan when vegan chorizo is selected)

Shrimp Ceviche Bowl Kit

$15.00+

Assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with enough ingredients for up to 2 bowls: chilled shrimp ceviche in lime vinaigrette, whipped avocado, radishes and choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage. (gluten friendly - dairy free)

Cheeseburger 2.0 Bowl Kit

$15.00+

Heat & assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 2 bowls: choice of protein (chicken, beef brisket, vegan chorizo), white cheddar sauce, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, housemade pickles, choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage (gluten friendly - dairy free when cheese sauce is omitted - vegan when vegan chorizo is selected & cheese sauce is omitted)

Pad Thai Bowl Kit

$15.00+

Heat & assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 2 bowls: chicken, pad thai sauce, pineapple pico de gallo, crushed cashews, choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage (gluten friendly - dairy free)

Curry Up! Bowl Kit

$15.00+

Heat & assemble bowls on your own schedule! We will provide you with ingredients for up to 2 bowls: curry spiced roasted cauliflower, garbanzo beans, mushrooms & sweet potatoes, date hummus, pickled red onions, crushed cashews, choice of rice & beans or shredded cabbage (gluten friendly - dairy free - vegetarian - vegan)

Heat & Serve Sides & Dips

White Cheddar Queso & Chips

$6.00+

local white cheddar dip served with tortilla chips (gluten friendly, vegetarian) Shareable: feeds 2-4 people Family: feeds 5-8 people

Salsa Roja & Chips

$5.00+

housemade mild salsa served with tortilla chips (gluten friendly - dairy free - vegetarian - vegan) Shareable: feeds 2-4 people Family: feeds 5-8 people

Chunky Guacamole & Chips

$6.00+

housemade guacamole flavored with tomatoes, onions, lime & cilantro and served with tortilla chips (gluten friendly - dairy free - vegetarian - vegan) Shareable: feeds 2-4 people Family: feeds 5-8 people

Spanish-Style Brown Rice

$5.00+

(gluten friendly, dairy free, vegetarian, vegan) Shareable: feeds 2-3 people Family: feeds 4-6 people

Slow Cooked Beans

$5.00+

Slow cooked local pinto & black beans (gluten friendly, dairy free, vegetarian, vegan) Shareable: feeds 2-3 people Family: feeds 4-6 people

Desserts

Chai Rice Pudding

$2.50

Rice steeped in chai tea with cranberries and rice & coconut milks (gluten friendly - dairy free - vegetarian - vegan)

Holiday Chocolate Crinkle Cookies (2)

$2.00Out of stock

A traditional & nostalgic delight! 2 cookies per order.

Beverages

Coke 12oz Can

$1.50

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$1.50

Sprite 12oz Can

$1.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea - Unsweetened 16oz Btl

$2.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea - Sweetened 16oz Btl

$2.50

Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.50

Spindrift Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.50

Water - Bottled

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Globally inspired tacos intended to stretch your imagination and change your perception of what a taco should be. #NoTacoRules

Website

Location

1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A, Wyoming, MI 49509

Directions

Gallery
Wolverine Tacos image
Wolverine Tacos image
Wolverine Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Noble Restaurant - Wyoming
orange star3.5 • 3
1851 44th St. Wyoming, MI 49519
View restaurantnext
Bagel Beanery ( 54th St & Clyde Park Ave) - 5316 CLYDE PARK AVE SW
orange starNo Reviews
Clyde Park Ave SW Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
orange starNo Reviews
3180 44th St. SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
Uccello's Restaurant - Grandville
orange starNo Reviews
3940 Rivertown Pkwy SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
Adesanya Mead
orange starNo Reviews
3012 28th Street Southwest Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wyoming

Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wyoming
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston