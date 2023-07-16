Bowls

Fiesta Bowl

$9.95

Warm Quinoa & Black Beans, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Cheddar, Green Onions, Pumpkin Seeds & Cilantro Lime Sauce

Sunshine Bowl

$9.95

Warm Quinoa & White Beans, Red Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Carrots, Feta, Green Onions, Pumpkin Seeds & Lemon Turmeric Sauce (contains almonds)

Paradise Bowl

$9.95

Warm Quinoa, Edamame, Purple Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Sesame Ginger Lime Sauce (contains cashews)

Beverages

Open Water

$2.95

Ollipop Soda

$3.25
Spindrift Selzter

$2.95

Wildwonder Sparkling Drink

$3.95

Sides

Organic Chocolate Chip Coconut Cookie

$1.99