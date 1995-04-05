  • Home
  • /
  • Smyrna
  • /
  • Hip Hop’s Top Chef—Wonderfully Made Catering LLC - 479 W Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste 105 Pmb 319
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hip Hop’s Top Chef—Wonderfully Made Catering LLC 479 W Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste 105 Pmb 319

review star

No reviews yet

479 W Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste 105 Pmb 319

Smyrna, TN 37167

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Everyday Gourmet

Sandwiches

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Regular Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Smash Burger

$9.00

Meatless Smash Burger

$10.00

Plates

HOT Fried Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00

Sautéed Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Garden Chicken Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad Hot Chicken

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Hot Spinach Dip & Chips

$7.00

Carrot Soufflé

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Oreo Trifle

$4.00

Drinks

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Misc

“Put It In There!” BBQ SAUCE

$12.00

“Put It In There!” RUB

$10.00

Memorial Day Menu 2023

Plates

BBQ Brisket

$13.00

BBQ Chopped Chicken

$11.00

BBQ Meatless Burger

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Hot Spinach Dip with Chips

$7.00

Cornbread

$2.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Drinks

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Misc

“Put It In There!” BBQ Sauce

$12.00

“Put It In There!” RUB

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

479 W Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste 105 Pmb 319, Smyrna, TN 37167

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Helen's Hot Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
479 Sam Ridley Pkwy West Smyrna, TN 37167
View restaurantnext
Next Door Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
722 Aberdeen Parke Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
View restaurantnext
Steamboys - Nolensville - Nolensville
orange star4.5 • 95
300 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
View restaurantnext
Wabash Southern Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7301 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
View restaurantnext
House of Bread Nolensville - 7186 Nolensville Rd Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
7186 Nolensville Rd Suite A Nolensville, TN 37135
View restaurantnext
Birdie's Breakfast Shop
orange starNo Reviews
7180 Nolensville Rd #1B Nolensville, TN 37135
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Smyrna

Jamba - 103159 - Graceland East
orange star4.0 • 4
434 Sam Ridley Pkwy West Smyrna, TN 37167
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Smyrna
Antioch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston