WTF! Vegan Fast Food

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

680 Murphy Avenue Southwest

Atlanta, GA 30310

Order Again

Popular Items

Unchikn Sandwich
Chili Cheez Dawg
Chili Cheez Fries

Items With Buns

Chili Cheez Dawg

Chili Cheez Dawg

$9.00

Vegan hot dog topped with vegan chili and vegan cheddar cheez sauce

Unchikn Sandwich

Unchikn Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried unchikn between lightly toasted brioche with cajun mayo and pickles

Basic Dawg

$6.00

Vegan hot dog topped with ketchup

Other Eats

Chili Cheez Fries

Chili Cheez Fries

$18.00

Fries covered in vegan chili and vegan cheddar cheez sauce

Moon Fries

Moon Fries

$23.00Out of stock

Fries topped with vegan shrimp, vegan steak, and vegan smoked cheez sauce

Cheezy Steak Fries

$20.00

Fries topped with vegan steak and vegan smoked cheez sauce

Black Root Tonic

Black Root Tonic

Black Root Tonic

$30.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Some Sip

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You don’t have to sacrifice flavor to save a life!

Location

680 Murphy Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

