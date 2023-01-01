Main picView gallery

Wonderland Dreams Front A529 5th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

529 5th Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10017

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Elderflower Pear

$5.00

Cherry pop

$5.00

Young mango

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz

$6.00

Lyre's G&T

$6.00

Kin Euphorics Spritz

$6.00

Kin Euphorics Lightwave

$6.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$6.00

Berry Good Lemonaid

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Draft Beer

Talea

$8.00

Wine

Nortico Alvarinho

$10.00+

Forge Cellars Riesling

$12.00+

Vietti Moscato

$12.00+

Dr Loosen Bros Riesling

$10.00+

Cheverny Sauv Blanc

$14.00+

Hahn Chardonnay

$6.00+

Huber Riesling

$8.00+

Steenberg Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Zestos Old Vine Garnacha

$10.00+

Bridge Lane Red Blend

$12.00+

Millbrook Cabernet Franc

$14.00+

La Antigua Classico Reserva Rioja DOCa

$55.00

Elo Monastrell

$90.00

Chamisal Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Catena Malbec

$15.00+

Twenty Acres Cabernet Sauv.

$8.00+

Cultusboni Chianti

$5.00+

Naveran Cava

$12.00+

Lieb Cellars Sparkling Pinot Blanc

$60.00

Laurent-Perrier

$225.00

Jansz

$18.00+

Liquid Geography

$10.00+

Pastries

Chai Muffins

$4.50

Cheddar Scallion Scones

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Scones

$4.75

Fruit & Nut Granola Bars

$4.75

Lemon Poppy Muffins

$4.50

PB & Honey Cookies

$4.75

Raspberry Muffins

$4.50

Salted Choc Chip Cookies

$4.75

Ornament Painting

Holiday Ornament Painting

$10.00
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wonderland Dreams by Alexa Meade brings to life the story of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland through boldly painted art installations, creating a whimsical world that plays with our perspective of art and reality. Fall down the rabbit hole into a world of secret rose gardens, mad tea parties, and a living gallery that puts you inside the frame.

529 5th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10017

