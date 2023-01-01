Wonderland Dreams Front A529 5th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Wonderland Dreams by Alexa Meade brings to life the story of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland through boldly painted art installations, creating a whimsical world that plays with our perspective of art and reality. Fall down the rabbit hole into a world of secret rose gardens, mad tea parties, and a living gallery that puts you inside the frame.
Location
529 5th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina - E. 38th Street
No Reviews
5 East 38th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurant