A map showing the location of Wonderland 4842 Tchoupitoulas StreetView gallery

Wonderland 4842 Tchoupitoulas Street

review star

No reviews yet

4842 Tchoupitoulas Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


FISH FRY

FISH PLATE 4 oz

$15.00

PANISSE PLATE

$10.00

CHICKEN PLATE

$10.00

SMALL KALE SALAD

$3.00

SMALL COUS-COUS SALAD

$3.00

SMALL GRILLED COLLARDS

$3.00

LARGE KALE SALAD

$6.00

ADD 1 PIECE FISH 2oz

$5.00

ADD VEGAN

$3.00

ADD CHICKEN TENDER 2oz

$3.00

WATER

$1.00

SPRITE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.00

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

SMALL PINA

$3.00

SMALL LEMON

$3.00

LARGE PINA

$5.00

LARGE LEMON

$5.00

SANDWICHES

DARK MEAT CHICKEN SANDWICH

WHITE MEAT CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICK-UN SANDWICH

GULF FISH SANDWICH

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4842 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mister Mao - 4501 Tchoupitoulas St.
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Pizza Domenica Uptown
orange star4.4 • 1,920
4933 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
La Boulangerie
orange star4.7 • 604
4600 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Del Fuego Nola
orange starNo Reviews
4518 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
SukhoThai - Magazine
orange starNo Reviews
4519 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston