Wonderland Ocean Pub
2,188 Reviews
$$
5083 Santa Monica Ave
Suite 2C
San Diego, CA 92107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BEER
2nd Chance Tabula Rasa Draft
2nd Chance Mulligan Amber
Allagash White Ale Draft
Ashland Seltzer Draft
Bud Light Draft
Burgeon California Coast IPA Draft
Cali Creamin Draft
Elysian Spacedust Draft
Eppig 10:45 Draft
Fall Brewing Cause & Solution IPA Draft
Golden Road Mango Cart Draft
JuneShine Draft
Maui Bikini Blonde Draft
Modern Times Chameleon Suit Draft
Modern Times Dungeon Maps Draft
Nova Kombucha Draft
Pacifico Draft
Pizza Port Extended Getaway IPA Draft
Resident Encinitas IPA Draft
Societe Bulbous Flowers IPA Draft
Societe Pupil Draft
Stone Pale Ale Draft
Two Towns Cider Draft
TASTER
Angry Orchard Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Mich Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
Smirnoff Ice
10 Brrl CUC Can
10 Brrl RAZ Can
2nd Chance Fistfull of Gummies Can
2nd Chance Tabula Rasa Can
Ashland Coconut Pineapple
Ashland Blackberry Lemonade
Ashland Rainbow Sherbert
Ashland Tangerine
Ashland Watermelon
Bud Light Seltzer
Cutwater Margarita
Cutwater Mule
Cutwater Paloma
Juneshine Mai Tai
Juneshine Ranch Water
Juneshine Vodka Soda
Maui Mana Pineapple Wheat
Maui POG Seltzer Can
Two Roots N/A Helles Can
Two Roots N/A IPA Can
Maui Kupu Whiskey Ginger Can
Maui a Kupu Gin & Tonic Can
Tepache Paloma N\A
Societe Light Beer
Bud Light Mug
Mich Ultra Mug
Pacifico Mug
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Beach Cruiser
Banana Hammock
Classic Greyhound
Coconut Bikini
Fire Dancer
#FreeBritney
Golden Hour
Midnight Seltzer
Oaxaca Gold Rush
Peanut Butter Painkiller
People Watcher
Signature Paloma
Sun of a Peach
Watermelon Cooler
Wet Whistle
Wonder Bloody
Bloody Maria
Hottest Bloody
Moscow Mule
Kentucky Mule
Mexican Mule
Rum Mule
Salty Dog
Aperol Spritz
Blame it on the bubbly
Breakfast Julius
Irish Coffee
Morning Skrew
SkrewBrew
LIQUOR
Cutwater FUGU
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Skyy Blood Orange
Skyy Cherry
Skyy Citrus
Skyy Georgia Peach
Skyy Raspberry
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Cucumber Lime
Smirnoff Vanilla
Tito's
Uncle Ed's
Van Gogh Espresso
Cutwater FUGU - DOUBLE
Grey Goose - DOUBLE
Ketel One - DOUBLE
Skyy Blood Orange - DOUBLE
Skyy Cherry - DOUBLE
Skyy Citrus - DOUBLE
Skyy Peach - DOUBLE
Skyy Raspberry - DOUBLE
Smirnoff Blueberry - Double
Smirnoff Citrus - DOUBLE
Smirnoff Cucumber Lime - DOUBLE
Smirnoff Vanilla - DOUBLE
Titos - DOUBLE
Uncle Ed's - DOUBLE
Van Gogh Espresso - Double
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Fords
Tanqueray
New Amerstam Gin
Bombay Saphire - DOUBLE
Fords - DOUBLE
Hendricks - DOUBLE
New Amsterdam - DOUBLE
Tanqueray - DOUBLE
Bacardi
Brugal Rum
Captain Morgan
Cutwater Rum
Diplomatico
Malibu
Myer's Silver Rum
Myers's Dark
RumHaven
Sailor Jerry
Rum Blend
Bacardi - DOUBLE
Brugal 1888 - DOUBLE
Myers Silver - DOUBLE
Captain Morgan - DOUBLE
Myers Dark - DOUBLE
Rumhaven - DOUBLE
Sailor Jerry - DOUBLE
Malibu - DOUBLE
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Centurion Blanco
Cutwater Blanco
Cutwater Reposado
Cutwater Anejo
Don Fulano Blanco
Don Fulano Reposado
Don Fulano Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 1942 Primavera
El Jimador Silver
El Jimador Reposado
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Fortaleza Anejo
Herradura DB SocSyn
Patron Silver
Volcan Blanco
Volcan Reposado
Volcan Anejo Christalino
Casamigos Mezcal
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Ilegal Mezcal
Peloton De Muerte
Teocal Mezcal
Union Mezcal
Casamigos Blanco - DOUBLE
Casamigos Reposado - DOUBLE
Casamigos Anejo - DOUBLE
Cazadores Blanco - DOUBLE
Cazadores Reposado - DOUBLE
Cutwater Blanco - DOUBLE
Cutwater Reposado - DOUBLE
Don Julio Blanco - DOUBLE
Don Julio 1942 - DOUBLE
Don't Julio 1942 Primavera - DOUBLE
El Jimador Silver - DOUBLE
Fortaleza Blanco - DOUBLE
Fortaleza Reposado - DOUBLE
Fortaleza Anejo - DOUBLE
Hurradura DB SocSyn - DOUBLE
Milagro Silver - DOUBLE
Milagro Reposado - DOUBLE
Milagro Anejo - DOUBLE
Patron Silver - DOUBLE
Ilegal Mezcal Joven - DOUBLE
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal Joven - DOUBLE
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Haydens
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Rye
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jameson
Jim Beam
High West Double Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Mitcher's Small Batch
Mitcher's SnglBrrl Rye
Old Forester
Powers Gold Label
Rittenhouse Rye
Skrewball
Starward Nova
Starward Two Fold
Templeton Rye
SS Templeton Rye Private Barrel
Woodford
Angels Envy - DOUBLE
Basil Haydens- DOUBLE
Blanton's - DOUBLE
Buffalo Trace - DOUBLE
Bulleit Bourbon - DOUBLE
Bullet Rye - DOUBLE
Crown Royal - DOUBLE
Eagle Rare - DOUBLE
Elijah Craig Rye - DOUBLE
Jack Daniels - DOUBLE
James E. Pepper Bourbon - DOUBLE
James E. Pepper Rye - DOUBLE
Jameson - DOUBLE
Jim Beam - DOUBLE
Makers Mark - DOUBLE
Michter's Rye DOUBLE
Michter's Small Batch - DOUBLE
Old Forester - DOUBLE
Old Forester Rye - DOUBLE
Rittenhouse - DOUBLE
Woodford - DOUBLE
Amaretto
Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Cold Brew Liqueur
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Green Chartruese
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Kamora
Licor 43
Melon
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Razzmatazz
Rumpleminze
Sour Apple
St. Brendan's
St. Germain
Yellow Chartruese
Dewars White Label
JW Black
JW Green
JW Blue
Macallan
Oban
Lagavullin
Dewars 15yr The Monarch
Hennessey
WINE
Z Alexander Pinot Noir Glass
Dreaming Tree Cab Glass
Tolentino Malbec Glass
7 Moons Blend Glass
Conti Faina Pinot Nero
Conti Faina Merlot
HESS Chard Glass
SIMI Chard Glass
Nobilo Sauv Blanc Glass
Rufino Pinot Grigio Glass
HOUSE Champagne GLASS
Mimosa
Cotes Due Rhone Rose GLASS
Z Alexander Pinot Noir Bottle
Dreaming Tree Cab Bottle
Tolentino Malbec Bottle
7 Moons Blend Bottle
Conti Faina Pinot Nero
Conti Faina Merlot
HESS Chard Bottle
SIMI Chard Bottle
Nobilo Sauv Blanc Bottle
Rufino Pinot Grigio Bottle
Cotes De Rhone ROSE
Champagne House BOTTLE
Cotes De Rhone ROSE BOTTLE
De Luca Prosecco BOTTLE
Mionetto ROSE BOTTLE
Stanford Sparkling Wine BOTTLE
Carafe 2nd Chance Fluffy IPA
Carafe Cran
Carafe Grapefruit
Carafe Guava
Carafe Mango
Carafe Oj
Carafe Pineapple
COCKTAILS / SHOTS
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
Aviation
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Blow Job
Boulevardier
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cactus Cooler
Cadillac Marg
Cape Cod
Car Bomb
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Cake
Cinn Tst Crnch
Col Buldog
Cosmopolitan
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Ginny Hendrix
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Italian ice
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kahula & Cream
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop shot
Liquid Marijauna
Long Drink
Lynch Lemn
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Melon Ball
Mexican Candy
Mezcal Margarita
Mezcal Negroni
Midori Sour
Mind Eraser
Mini Beer Shot
Mojito
Morning Skrew
Mud Slide
Naked & Famous
Negroni
Nuts & Berries
Nutty Irishman
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
OJ Creamsicle
Pain Killer
Paloma
Paper Plane
Pina Colada
Pink Pssy
Purple Hooter
Red Head Slut
Rum Runner
Saint Jamo
Scooby Snack
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Spicy Margarita
Sunset Shot
Surfer On Acid
Tequila Sunrise
The Last Word
The Last Worm
Topo Chico Ranch Water
Vegas Bomb
Wash Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Tea Shot
NA BEV
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cold Brew W Ice
Cold Brew W/out Ice
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Guava Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mango Juice
Milk
Mocktail
Mountain Dew
OJ
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Redbull SF
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Topo Chico
Virgin Michelada
Plates
Wok Seared Ahi
Sashimi grade Ahi seared with cracked pepper medley and served on top of rice, cabbage, avocado, ginger, radish, carrot, cucumber, and green onion. Topped with sesame and sprouts.
IPA Fish & Chips
Fried Cod hand-dipped in IPA batter. Served with salt & pepper fries, coleslaw, and caper tartar sauce.
Fisherman’s Stew
Made-to-order Cali-style fresh herbs, tomato, and garlic. Served with seafood stew with shrimp, scallops, sh, mussels, crusty garlic bread.
Woco Moco
Hawaii’s Traditional Comfort Dish. Grilled hamburger patty on a bed of garlic fried rice, topped with two sunny-side up eggs and house- made beef gravy.
Korean Style BBQ Short Ribs
Grilled beef short ribs marinated in an Asian-style ginger and soy sauce. Served with spicy kimchee, sticky rice, and green onions.
Flame Broiled Market Fish
Served with edamame salad, pineapple ginger brown rice, and lemon thyme buerre blanc sauce. Topped with fried leeks and chili threads.
Chili Verde
Verde Traditional-style slow roasted pork with green chilies and spices. Served with an Oaxaca cheese quesadilla, fried jalapeño, and cilantro.
Surfers Teriyaki
Your choice of chicken, steak, or tofu tossed in our house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with a medley of sweet peppers, shitake and enoki mushrooms, bok choy, sugar snap peas, and avocado. Served with steamed white rice or pineapple ginger brown rice.
Tacos
Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled catch of the day with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, and white sauce on a chargrilled our torilla with melted cheese.
Fried Fish Taco
Cali Flower Taco
Lightly coated in buttermilk, battered and fried cauliower. Topped with cabbage, mango habanero salsa, cilantro, onion, and white sauce on a chargrilled our torilla with melted cheese.
Carnitas Taco
Braised pork topped with fresh avocado mash, cotija cheese, cilantro, and onion on a chargrilled corn tortilla with melted cheese.
Grill
American Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad served on thick sliced sourdough with tomato, avocado, sprouts, and your choice of cheese
Miso Ahi Tuna Wrap
Fresh sesame-crusted seared Ahi tuna, miso dressing, brown rice, carrots, napa cabbage, cilantro, green onion, and crunchy wonton strips.Wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Surf and Turf Burger
Three jumbo garlic prawns topped on a beef brisket and chorizo blend patty with arugula, tomato, Oaxaca cheese, lobster aioli, and fried leeks on a brioche bun.
Fire Bird
Ground chicken patty with roasted poblano chiles, topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, crispy onions, serrano peppers, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and our smoky chipotle sauce
Ground Short Rib Burger
Short rib patty with spicy hoisin bbq sauce, pepper jack, caramelized onions, cilantro aioli, and mixed greens on a telera roll
Ocean Pub Burger
Wonderland beef blend patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
Wonderland Veggie Burger
Plant-based Impossible burger patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
Banh Mi Brisket Sandwich
Pub
Beer Cheese Pretzel Balls
Served with house-made beer cheese and whole grain mustard for dipping.
Cup Tortilla Soup
bowl Tortilla Soup
Buffalo Cali Flower
Seasoned cauliower florets marinated in buttermilk, fried and tossed in our house-made buffalo wing sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Chili
Chipotle MANGO Riblets
Slow roasted pork riblets tossed in a mango chutney barbecue sauce.
Chips And Salsa
Crunchy Coconut Chicken Strips
Panko and coconut crusted chicken. Served with habanero orange marmalade and ground mustard dipping sauces.
Da Kine Guacamole
Avocados, jalapeño relish, sun- dried tomatoes, crushed macadamia nuts, cilantro, pink sea salt, fresh lime juice, and cotija cheese. Served with our corn tortilla chips.
Killer Nachos Plain
Killer Carnitas Nachos
Killer Chicken Nachos
Baked corn tortilla chips with mixed cheese, pico de gallo, raw jalapeños, black beans, sour cream, and fresh avocado mash. 13
Killer Steak Nachos
Rainbow Spring Rolls
Fresh spring mix, seasoned rice noodles, carrots, red and yellow bell peppers, shredded beets, pea shoot sprouts, cucumber, and mint wrapped in an Asian-style rice paper. Served with spicy hoisin and peanut sauce.
Salt & Pepper Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed with sea salt, cracked pepper, fried scallions, jalapeños, and red chili akes. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Side Pretzel Balls
Greens
Shrimp Louie Salad
Salad Blue crab and shrimp with butter lettuce, fresh asparagus, grape tomato, avocado, green onion, black olives, and a hard boiled egg. Served with house-made Louie dressing.
Chopped Kale Caesar
Fresh kale with roasted garlic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, toasted pepitas, garlic croutons, topped with parmesan crisps.
OB Farmer’s Market Chopped Salad
Baby Kale, fresh beets, roasted almonds, goat cheese, farro, oranges, red onions, golden raisins, and balsamic reduction.
Large House Salad
Spinach & Quinoa Salad
1/2 Salad Kale Caesar
1/2 Spinach Quinoa
1/2 House Salad
Kids
Banquet
HOODIES
KOOZIE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come down and enjoy craft beer, craft cocktails, seafood, and pub grub!
5083 Santa Monica Ave, Suite 2C, San Diego, CA 92107