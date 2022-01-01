Wonderland Ocean Pub imageView gallery
FAST BAR

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Eppig 10:45 Draft

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Fords

$9.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Pacifico Bottle

$7.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Skyy Georgia Peach

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Uncle Ed's

$8.00

VT Rail Shot

$5.00

BEER

2nd Chance Tabula Rasa Draft

$8.00Out of stock

2nd Chance Mulligan Amber

$8.00

Allagash White Ale Draft

$8.00

Ashland Seltzer Draft

$9.00

Bud Light Draft

$8.00

Burgeon California Coast IPA Draft

$9.00

Cali Creamin Draft

$8.00

Elysian Spacedust Draft

$9.00

Eppig 10:45 Draft

$9.00

Fall Brewing Cause & Solution IPA Draft

$9.00

Golden Road Mango Cart Draft

$8.00

JuneShine Draft

$10.00

Maui Bikini Blonde Draft

$8.00

Modern Times Chameleon Suit Draft

$9.00

Modern Times Dungeon Maps Draft

$9.00

Nova Kombucha Draft

$10.00

Pacifico Draft

$8.00

Pizza Port Extended Getaway IPA Draft

$9.00

Resident Encinitas IPA Draft

$9.00

Societe Bulbous Flowers IPA Draft

$9.00

Societe Pupil Draft

$9.00

Stone Pale Ale Draft

$8.00

Two Towns Cider Draft

$10.00

TASTER

Angry Orchard Bottle

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Corona Bottle

$7.00

Corona Light Bottle

$7.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$6.00

Pacifico Bottle

$7.00

Smirnoff Ice

$7.00

10 Brrl CUC Can

$8.00Out of stock

10 Brrl RAZ Can

$8.00

2nd Chance Fistfull of Gummies Can

$8.00

2nd Chance Tabula Rasa Can

$8.00

Ashland Coconut Pineapple

$8.00Out of stock

Ashland Blackberry Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Ashland Rainbow Sherbert

$8.00Out of stock

Ashland Tangerine

$8.00Out of stock

Ashland Watermelon

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Cutwater Margarita

$8.00

Cutwater Mule

$8.00

Cutwater Paloma

$8.00

Juneshine Mai Tai

$8.00

Juneshine Ranch Water

$8.00

Juneshine Vodka Soda

$8.00

Maui Mana Pineapple Wheat

$7.00

Maui POG Seltzer Can

$8.00

Two Roots N/A Helles Can

$8.00Out of stock

Two Roots N/A IPA Can

$8.00Out of stock

Maui Kupu Whiskey Ginger Can

$8.00

Maui a Kupu Gin & Tonic Can

$8.00

Tepache Paloma N\A

$7.00

Societe Light Beer

$7.00

Bud Light Mug

$5.00

Mich Ultra Mug

$5.00

Pacifico Mug

$6.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Beach Cruiser

$14.00

Banana Hammock

$14.00

Classic Greyhound

$14.00

Coconut Bikini

$14.00

Fire Dancer

$14.00

#FreeBritney

$14.00

Golden Hour

$14.00

Midnight Seltzer

$14.00

Oaxaca Gold Rush

$14.00

Peanut Butter Painkiller

$14.00

People Watcher

$14.00

Signature Paloma

$14.00

Sun of a Peach

$14.00Out of stock

Watermelon Cooler

$14.00

Wet Whistle

$14.00

Wonder Bloody

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Hottest Bloody

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Rum Mule

$11.00

Salty Dog

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Blame it on the bubbly

$13.00

Breakfast Julius

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Morning Skrew

$13.00

SkrewBrew

$14.00

LIQUOR

Cutwater FUGU

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$8.00

Skyy Cherry

$8.00

Skyy Citrus

$8.00

Skyy Georgia Peach

$8.00

Skyy Raspberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$8.00

Smirnoff Cucumber Lime

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Uncle Ed's

$8.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$9.00

Cutwater FUGU - DOUBLE

$20.00

Grey Goose - DOUBLE

$24.00

Ketel One - DOUBLE

$22.00

Skyy Blood Orange - DOUBLE

$18.00

Skyy Cherry - DOUBLE

$18.00

Skyy Citrus - DOUBLE

$18.00

Skyy Peach - DOUBLE

$18.00

Skyy Raspberry - DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Blueberry - Double

Smirnoff Citrus - DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Cucumber Lime - DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Vanilla - DOUBLE

$18.00

Titos - DOUBLE

$20.00

Uncle Ed's - DOUBLE

$16.00

Van Gogh Espresso - Double

$20.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Fords

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

New Amerstam Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire - DOUBLE

$24.00

Fords - DOUBLE

$20.00

Hendricks - DOUBLE

$22.00

New Amsterdam - DOUBLE

$16.00

Tanqueray - DOUBLE

$18.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$9.00

Brugal Rum

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cutwater Rum

$9.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myer's Silver Rum

$8.00

Myers's Dark

$10.00

RumHaven

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Rum Blend

$10.00

Bacardi - DOUBLE

$18.00

Brugal 1888 - DOUBLE

$24.00

Myers Silver - DOUBLE

$18.00

Captain Morgan - DOUBLE

$18.00

Myers Dark - DOUBLE

$18.00

Rumhaven - DOUBLE

$18.00

Sailor Jerry - DOUBLE

$18.00

Malibu - DOUBLE

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Centurion Blanco

$11.00

Cutwater Blanco

$11.00

Cutwater Reposado

$12.00

Cutwater Anejo

$13.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$11.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$12.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$25.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$9.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$13.00

Herradura DB SocSyn

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Volcan Blanco

$11.00

Volcan Reposado

$12.00

Volcan Anejo Christalino

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$12.00Out of stock

Ilegal Mezcal

$12.00

Peloton De Muerte

$12.00

Teocal Mezcal

$12.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco - DOUBLE

$24.00

Casamigos Reposado - DOUBLE

$26.00

Casamigos Anejo - DOUBLE

$28.00

Cazadores Blanco - DOUBLE

$20.00

Cazadores Reposado - DOUBLE

$24.00

Cutwater Blanco - DOUBLE

$22.00

Cutwater Reposado - DOUBLE

$24.00

Don Julio Blanco - DOUBLE

$24.00

Don Julio 1942 - DOUBLE

$56.00

Don't Julio 1942 Primavera - DOUBLE

$70.00

El Jimador Silver - DOUBLE

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco - DOUBLE

$24.00

Fortaleza Reposado - DOUBLE

$26.00

Fortaleza Anejo - DOUBLE

$28.00

Hurradura DB SocSyn - DOUBLE

$32.00

Milagro Silver - DOUBLE

$22.00

Milagro Reposado - DOUBLE

$24.00

Milagro Anejo - DOUBLE

$26.00

Patron Silver - DOUBLE

$24.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven - DOUBLE

$22.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal Joven - DOUBLE

$24.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Angels Envy Rye

$11.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$11.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Mitcher's Small Batch

$12.00

Mitcher's SnglBrrl Rye

$12.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Powers Gold Label

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Starward Nova

$12.00

Starward Two Fold

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

SS Templeton Rye Private Barrel

$14.00

Woodford

$13.00

Angels Envy - DOUBLE

$22.00

Angels Envy - DOUBLE

$22.00

Basil Haydens- DOUBLE

$24.00

Blanton's - DOUBLE

$32.00

Buffalo Trace - DOUBLE

$22.00

Bulleit Bourbon - DOUBLE

$20.00

Bullet Rye - DOUBLE

$20.00

Crown Royal - DOUBLE

$20.00

Eagle Rare - DOUBLE

$32.00

Elijah Craig Rye - DOUBLE

$24.00

Jack Daniels - DOUBLE

$18.00

James E. Pepper Bourbon - DOUBLE

$22.00

James E. Pepper Rye - DOUBLE

$22.00

Jameson - DOUBLE

$18.00

Jim Beam - DOUBLE

$18.00

Makers Mark - DOUBLE

$22.00

Michter's Rye DOUBLE

$26.00

Michter's Small Batch - DOUBLE

$26.00

Old Forester - DOUBLE

$18.00

Old Forester Rye - DOUBLE

$18.00

Rittenhouse - DOUBLE

$22.00

Skrewball-DOUBLE

$18.00

Skrewball-DOUBLE

$18.00

Woodford - DOUBLE

$28.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cold Brew Liqueur

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Green Chartruese

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Kamora

$7.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Melon

$6.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$9.00

Sour Apple

$8.00

St. Brendan's

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Yellow Chartruese

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$13.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Green

$15.00

JW Blue

$55.00

Macallan

$16.00

Oban

$16.00

Lagavullin

$17.00

Dewars 15yr The Monarch

$16.00

Hennessey

$12.00Out of stock

WINE

Z Alexander Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Dreaming Tree Cab Glass

$10.00

Tolentino Malbec Glass

$12.00Out of stock

7 Moons Blend Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Conti Faina Pinot Nero

$14.00Out of stock

Conti Faina Merlot

$14.00Out of stock

HESS Chard Glass

$10.00Out of stock

SIMI Chard Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Nobilo Sauv Blanc Glass

$10.00

Rufino Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

HOUSE Champagne GLASS

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Cotes Due Rhone Rose GLASS

$10.00

Z Alexander Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Dreaming Tree Cab Bottle

$30.00

Tolentino Malbec Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

7 Moons Blend Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Conti Faina Pinot Nero

$50.00Out of stock

Conti Faina Merlot

$50.00Out of stock

HESS Chard Bottle

$30.00

SIMI Chard Bottle

$36.00

Nobilo Sauv Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Rufino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Cotes De Rhone ROSE

$30.00

Champagne House BOTTLE

$18.00

Cotes De Rhone ROSE BOTTLE

$30.00

De Luca Prosecco BOTTLE

$30.00

Mionetto ROSE BOTTLE

$40.00

Stanford Sparkling Wine BOTTLE

$25.00

Carafe 2nd Chance Fluffy IPA

$2.95

Carafe Cran

$2.95

Carafe Grapefruit

$2.95

Carafe Guava

$2.95

Carafe Mango

$2.95

Carafe Oj

$2.95

Carafe Pineapple

$2.95

COCKTAILS / SHOTS

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Cadillac Marg

$13.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Car Bomb

$12.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cinn Tst Crnch

$8.00

Col Buldog

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Ginny Hendrix

$13.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Gummy Bear

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Italian ice

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kahula & Cream

$8.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop shot

$9.00

Liquid Marijauna

$9.00

Long Drink

$12.00

Lynch Lemn

$9.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$9.00

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

Mezcal Negroni

$14.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$11.00

Mini Beer Shot

$8.00

Mojito

$13.00

Morning Skrew

$13.00

Mud Slide

$10.00

Naked & Famous

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Nuts & Berries

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

OJ Creamsicle

$8.00

Pain Killer

$12.00

Paloma

$11.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pink Pssy

$9.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Red Head Slut

$9.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Saint Jamo

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Spicy Margarita

Sunset Shot

$5.00

Surfer On Acid

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

The Last Word

$12.00

The Last Worm

$13.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Wash Apple

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Tea Shot

White Tea Shot

$9.00

NA BEV

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew W Ice

$8.00

Cold Brew W/out Ice

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Employee Redbull Sf

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Redbull SF

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Soda Water

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Virgin Michelada

$5.00

Plates

Wok Seared Ahi

$25.00

Sashimi grade Ahi seared with cracked pepper medley and served on top of rice, cabbage, avocado, ginger, radish, carrot, cucumber, and green onion. Topped with sesame and sprouts.

IPA Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fried Cod hand-dipped in IPA batter. Served with salt & pepper fries, coleslaw, and caper tartar sauce.

Fisherman’s Stew

$25.00

Made-to-order Cali-style fresh herbs, tomato, and garlic. Served with seafood stew with shrimp, scallops, sh, mussels, crusty garlic bread.

Woco Moco

$20.00

Hawaii’s Traditional Comfort Dish. Grilled hamburger patty on a bed of garlic fried rice, topped with two sunny-side up eggs and house- made beef gravy.

Korean Style BBQ Short Ribs

$24.00

Grilled beef short ribs marinated in an Asian-style ginger and soy sauce. Served with spicy kimchee, sticky rice, and green onions.

Flame Broiled Market Fish

$27.00Out of stock

Served with edamame salad, pineapple ginger brown rice, and lemon thyme buerre blanc sauce. Topped with fried leeks and chili threads.

Chili Verde

$20.00

Verde Traditional-style slow roasted pork with green chilies and spices. Served with an Oaxaca cheese quesadilla, fried jalapeño, and cilantro.

Surfers Teriyaki

$25.00

Your choice of chicken, steak, or tofu tossed in our house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with a medley of sweet peppers, shitake and enoki mushrooms, bok choy, sugar snap peas, and avocado. Served with steamed white rice or pineapple ginger brown rice.

Tacos

Grilled Fish Taco

$8.00

Grilled catch of the day with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, and white sauce on a chargrilled our torilla with melted cheese.

Fried Fish Taco

$8.00

Cali Flower Taco

$7.00

Lightly coated in buttermilk, battered and fried cauliower. Topped with cabbage, mango habanero salsa, cilantro, onion, and white sauce on a chargrilled our torilla with melted cheese.

Carnitas Taco

$7.00

Braised pork topped with fresh avocado mash, cotija cheese, cilantro, and onion on a chargrilled corn tortilla with melted cheese.

Grill

American Tuna Melt

$16.00

House-made tuna salad served on thick sliced sourdough with tomato, avocado, sprouts, and your choice of cheese

Miso Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.00

Fresh sesame-crusted seared Ahi tuna, miso dressing, brown rice, carrots, napa cabbage, cilantro, green onion, and crunchy wonton strips.Wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Surf and Turf Burger

$18.00

Three jumbo garlic prawns topped on a beef brisket and chorizo blend patty with arugula, tomato, Oaxaca cheese, lobster aioli, and fried leeks on a brioche bun.

Fire Bird

$16.00

Ground chicken patty with roasted poblano chiles, topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, crispy onions, serrano peppers, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and our smoky chipotle sauce

Ground Short Rib Burger

$17.00

Short rib patty with spicy hoisin bbq sauce, pepper jack, caramelized onions, cilantro aioli, and mixed greens on a telera roll

Ocean Pub Burger

$14.00

Wonderland beef blend patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle

Wonderland Veggie Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Plant-based Impossible burger patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

Banh Mi Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Pub

Beer Cheese Pretzel Balls

$13.00

Served with house-made beer cheese and whole grain mustard for dipping.

Cup Tortilla Soup

$8.00

bowl Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Buffalo Cali Flower

$12.00

Seasoned cauliower florets marinated in buttermilk, fried and tossed in our house-made buffalo wing sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Chili

$10.00+

Chipotle MANGO Riblets

$16.00

Slow roasted pork riblets tossed in a mango chutney barbecue sauce.

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

Crunchy Coconut Chicken Strips

$14.00Out of stock

Panko and coconut crusted chicken. Served with habanero orange marmalade and ground mustard dipping sauces.

Da Kine Guacamole

$13.00

Avocados, jalapeño relish, sun- dried tomatoes, crushed macadamia nuts, cilantro, pink sea salt, fresh lime juice, and cotija cheese. Served with our corn tortilla chips.

Killer Nachos Plain

$16.00

Killer Carnitas Nachos

$20.00

Killer Chicken Nachos

$20.00

Baked corn tortilla chips with mixed cheese, pico de gallo, raw jalapeños, black beans, sour cream, and fresh avocado mash. 13

Killer Steak Nachos

$20.00

Rainbow Spring Rolls

$12.00

Fresh spring mix, seasoned rice noodles, carrots, red and yellow bell peppers, shredded beets, pea shoot sprouts, cucumber, and mint wrapped in an Asian-style rice paper. Served with spicy hoisin and peanut sauce.

Salt & Pepper Wings

$16.00

Fried chicken wings tossed with sea salt, cracked pepper, fried scallions, jalapeños, and red chili akes. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Side Pretzel Balls

$6.00

Greens

Shrimp Louie Salad

$22.00

Salad Blue crab and shrimp with butter lettuce, fresh asparagus, grape tomato, avocado, green onion, black olives, and a hard boiled egg. Served with house-made Louie dressing.

Chopped Kale Caesar

$15.00

Fresh kale with roasted garlic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, toasted pepitas, garlic croutons, topped with parmesan crisps.

OB Farmer’s Market Chopped Salad

$17.00

Baby Kale, fresh beets, roasted almonds, goat cheese, farro, oranges, red onions, golden raisins, and balsamic reduction.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Spinach & Quinoa Salad

$15.00

1/2 Salad Kale Caesar

$9.00

1/2 Spinach Quinoa

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kid ChzBurger

$10.00

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid CX Finger

$9.00

Kid Grilled CZ

$8.00

Kid Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kid CXVegBowl

$9.00

Kid Gnocchi

$8.00

Banquet

Buffalo Cauliflower Platter

$60.00

Chicken Strip Platter

$70.00

Chips and Guac Platter

$65.00

Pretzal Ball Beer Cheese Platter

$65.00

Riblet Platter

$80.00

Slider Platter

$130.00

Veggie Platter

$65.00

Wing Platter

$80.00

Spring Roll Platter

$60.00

Ceviche Platter

$80.00

HOODIES

CORE Zip up

$40.00

Ladies Zip up

$40.00

Ladies Pullover Palmtree logo

$40.00

Tye Dye Kids Hoodie

$25.00

Ladies Mid Drift Pullover

$25.00

T SHIRT

CORE Black mermaid logo

$25.00

Grey Palm tree logo

$25.00

Light Blue Ladies

$25.00

KOOZIE

Koozie

$5.00

FLANNELS (EMPLOYEES ONLY)

Men's Gray Flannel (Employees Only)

$40.00

Women's Gray Flannel (Employees Only)

$40.00

VESTS (EMPLOYEES ONLY)

Men's Vest (Employees Only)

$25.00

Women's Vest (Employees Only)

$25.00

Hats

Plain Logo Hats

$25.00

Hotsauce

Kickstart

$10.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Souvenir Mule Cup

$10.00

Event Food

Party Buffet

$1,200.00

Space Fee

Ocean Pub- Private

$350.00

Pier Pub - Private

$750.00

Ocean Pub - Semi Private

$250.00

Pier Pub - Semi Private

Mermaid Booth

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come down and enjoy craft beer, craft cocktails, seafood, and pub grub!

Location

5083 Santa Monica Ave, Suite 2C, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Gallery
Wonderland Ocean Pub image

