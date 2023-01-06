Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wondervu Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

33492 Coal Creek Canyon Drive

Wondervu, CO 80403

Breakfast Specialties

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.00

French Toast

$5.00

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Homemade Pie

$6.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.75

Wondervu Hash

$13.00

Enchilada Breakfast

$11.00

Jen's Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Sirloin and Eggs

$15.50

Omelets

Mexican Omelet

$13.50

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Vegetable Omelet

$13.00

Wholesome Omelet

$15.75

Egg Plates

Two Eggs Plate

$14.50

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Chorizo Plate

$11.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.50

Egg Burritos

Build Your Own Burrito

$6.25

Wondervu Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake

$3.50

Whole Wheat Pancake

$3.50

Blueberry Pancake

$4.50

Two Pancake Breakfast

$11.50

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$2.50+

Chips & Guac

$8.00+

Chips & Queso

$8.00+

Chips & Bean Dip

$8.50

Quesadilla

$5.00

Jalitos

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.50

Nachos

$6.00+

Taquitos

$13.50

Specialties

Camarones

$25.00

Deluxe Quesadilla

$13.50

Fish Taco Dinner

$13.00

Trucha

$22.00

Fajitas

$19.00+

Pollo Asado

$24.00

Giant Taco

$9.00

Pablitos

$9.00

Avocado Sirloin

$24.00

American Dinners

Hearty Sirloin Dinner

$26.00

Trout Dinner

$24.00

Fried Chicken Strip Dinner

$17.50

A La Carte

Enchilada

$3.50

Tostada

$2.50

Chili Relleno

$5.00

Pork Tamale

$5.00

Taco

$2.50

Street Tacos

$15.50

Double-Decker Taco

$6.50

Combinations

#1 Burrito

$5.50

#1 Enchilada

$5.50

#1 Tostada

$5.50

#1 Chili Relleno

$8.50

#1 Tamale

$8.50

#1 Taco

$5.50

#2 Burrito

$10.50

#2 Enchilada

$10.50

#2 Tostada

$10.50

#2 Chili Relleno

$13.50

#2 Tamale

$13.50

#2 Taco

$10.50

#2 Burrito

#2 Enchilada

#2 Tostada

#2 Chili Relleno

$3.00

#2 Tamale

$3.00

#2 Taco

#3 Burrito

$14.00

#3 Enchilada

$14.00

#3 Tostada

$14.00

#3 Chili Relleno

$17.00

#3 Tamale

$17.00

#3 Taco

$14.00

#3 Burrito

#3 Enchilada

#3 Tostada

#3 Chili Relleno

$3.00

#3 Tamale

$3.00

#3 Taco

#3 Burrito

#3 Enchilada

#3 Tostada

#3 Chili Relleno

$3.00

#3 Tamale

$3.00

#3 Taco

Sandwiches

Burgers

$13.50

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$17.50

Monterey Chicken

$15.75

Soups

Today's Soup

$3.00+

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Tomato Basil Bisque

$3.00+

Green Chili Bowl

$11.00

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$5.00+

Meat Burrito

$8.00+

Burrito Bowl

$5.50

Chimichanga

$18.50

Chili Relleno Burrito

$13.00

Fajita Burrito

$17.50

Salads

House Greens

$10.00

Taco Salad

$17.75

Kids and Seniors

Small Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids' Burrito

$4.00

Kids' Mexican Dinner

$4.00

Baby Chimi

$4.00

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk Sm

$2.00

Milk Lg

$3.00

Choc Milk Sm

$2.00

Choc Milk Lg

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

Pineapple Juice Sm

$2.25

Pineapple Juice Lg

$4.50

Cranberry Juice Sm

$2.25

Carnberry Juice Lg

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice Sm

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice Lg

$4.50

Tomato Juice Sm

$2.25

Tomato Juice Lg

$4.50

Orange Juice Sm

$3.50

Oprange Juice Lg

$4.75

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Republic of Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Latte

$4.75+

Americano

$4.00+

Sopes

Sope & Honey

$3.00+

Sope a la Mode

$4.50+

Sope Sundae

$5.50+

Mexican Cream Puff

$7.00+

Baked Goods

Pies

$6.75+

Cookies

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Flan

$6.75

Ice Cream

Scoop

$2.00

Sundae

$6.00

Truffles

Regular Truffle

$5.00

Fancy Truffle

$6.00

Prepared Food

Salsa

$6.95

Hot Fudge

$7.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At 8888 feet above sea level the Wondervu Café, located in Coal Creek Canyon and the mountains of Boulder County, is a short scenic drive from Golden, Boulder, Denver and the surrounding area. Founded in 1976 by Adeline and Leonard Ortiz, the Wondervu Café and Gift Shop is family owned and operated. The Café serves health conscious Mexican food that is high in nutrition.There are always great views, cool breezes and great Mexican taste! The Café offers a full menu and has a full bar. Enjoy a giant Marguarita, beer or fine wine on the beautiful outdoor patio. Bring home a jar of Adeline’s famous Mile High Original Salsa and Gourmet Mile High Hot Fudge Topping. So, “Come on in for a great Mexican experience!”

Website

Location

33492 Coal Creek Canyon Drive, Wondervu, CO 80403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

