Wondervu Cafe

Restaurant info

At 8888 feet above sea level the Wondervu Café, located in Coal Creek Canyon and the mountains of Boulder County, is a short scenic drive from Golden, Boulder, Denver and the surrounding area. Founded in 1976 by Adeline and Leonard Ortiz, the Wondervu Café and Gift Shop is family owned and operated. The Café serves health conscious Mexican food that is high in nutrition.There are always great views, cool breezes and great Mexican taste! The Café offers a full menu and has a full bar. Enjoy a giant Marguarita, beer or fine wine on the beautiful outdoor patio. Bring home a jar of Adeline’s famous Mile High Original Salsa and Gourmet Mile High Hot Fudge Topping. So, “Come on in for a great Mexican experience!”

