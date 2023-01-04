Wong's Tacos - Midlothian Wong’s Tacos - Midlothian

Main picView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

1106 Winterfield Crossing Drive

Midlothian, VA 23113

Appetizers

Brussels App

Brussels App

$9.50

Fried Brussel Sprouts with Mexican spice, pickled onions, cilantro and gochujang Aioli

Chips & Queso

$8.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00
Chorizo Fried Eggrolls

Chorizo Fried Eggrolls

$11.00

Charred corn, cilantro, pasilla peppers, mixed cheese and cilantro crema

Edamame

$9.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00

topped with cotija cheese and pico de gallo. served with Chips

Loaded Queso

$11.00
Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$11.00

seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, black bean and corn salad, green Chile queso, pico de gallo and drizzled with cilantro crema.

Poke Wanchos

Poke Wanchos

$12.50

rare and seasoned ahi tuna, avocado, green onions, jalapenos, seaweed salad, sesame seeds. cilantro crema and gochujang aioli over wonton chips.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three Amigos App

$11.50

Chile con queso, guacamole and roasted salsa trio served with chips

Tacos

Asian Pork Taco

Asian Pork Taco

$4.00

Asian pork topped with pickled onions, Asian slaw, radish, gochujang aioli and sesame seeds

Blanco Taco

Blanco Taco

$4.50

Cheese flour tortilla shell topped with ground beef, shredded romaine and pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

grilled NY steak topped with cilantro crema, pickled onions and pico de gallo.

Chile Lime Chicken Taco

Chile Lime Chicken Taco

$3.50

Shredded chicken topped with cotija cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema

Fried Brussels Taco

Fried Brussels Taco

$3.50

lightly charred fried brussels with cotija cheese, Mexican spice, pico de gallo, radish, sesame seeds, cilantro and wonton crunchies topped with cilantro crema

Grilled Portabella Taco

Grilled Portabella Taco

$4.00

grilled Portobello mushrooms with cotija cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, radish and cilantro crema

Korean Beef Taco

Korean Beef Taco

$4.50

Korean beef topped with Asian slaw, jalapenos, green onions, radish, sesame seeds and spicy gochujang aioli

Kung Pao Chicken Taco

$4.00

crispy chicken, sticky Asian sauce, Asian slaw, jalapenos, chili lime peanuts and green onions.

Poke Taco

Poke Taco

$4.50

Rare and seasoned ahi tuna with Asian slaw, sesame seeds, wonton crunchies drizzled with gochujang aioli and cilantro crema. Comes on a lettuce wrap

Shrimp Tempura Taco

Shrimp Tempura Taco

$4.50

Fried shrimp with Asian slaw, sesame seeds, jalapenos, green onions and gochujang aioli

Tempura Fish Taco

Tempura Fish Taco

$4.00

Fried and crispy cod with shredded romaine, pico de gallo, jalapenos and cilantro crema

WTF Grilled Duck Kimchi

$4.50

Mexinese Plates

Bibimbap

$13.50
Chorizo Chimichanga

Chorizo Chimichanga

$13.00

deep fried burrito filled with chorizo, pinto beans, mixed cheese and spicy cilantro rice. Topped with chile con queso and pico de gallo

East Meets West Poke Bowl

East Meets West Poke Bowl

$13.50

Our Poke bowl with rare and seasoned ahi tuna, black bean and corn salad, carrot and bean sprout salad, spicy cucumber salad, avocado, green onions and sesame seeds, drizzled with gochujang aioli

Ensalada Mexicana

Ensalada Mexicana

$12.00

Romaine, black bean and corn salad, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, mixed cheese, avocado with spicy cilantro crema and ranch dressing

Korean Beef Burrito

Korean Beef Burrito

$12.25

Korean beef, spicy cilantro rice, Asian slaw, pico de gallo and drizzled with gochujang aioli

Kung Pao Chicken Burrito

Kung Pao Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Crispy chicken, spicy cilantro rice, Asian slaw, jalapenos, chili lime peanuts and green onions.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, cilantro, wonton strips and sesame seeds with soy vinaigrette

Mexinese Fried Rice Entree

Mexinese Fried Rice Entree

$10.00

Our Mexinese rice mixed with bok choy, edamame, black bean and corn salad, carrots and green onions topped with a garlic chili sambal. * choice of protein*

Peruvian Roasted Chicken

Peruvian Roasted Chicken

$13.50

A generous portion of a drum and thigh marinated for 24 hours, served with spicy cilantro rice, pinto beans, pickled onions, 2 flour tortillas and topped with sesame seeds and a side of spicy cilantro crema.

Wong's Big Burrito

Wong's Big Burrito

$13.00

spicy cilantro rice, pinto beans, mixed cheese, guacamole, shredded romaine and jalapeno lime crema with choice of protein * rice bowl or salad bowl option available*

Wong's Quesadilla

$10.00

Bento Boxes

Two Taco Box

$14.00

Three Taco Box

$18.00

Family Dinners

Family Dinner for 2

$36.00

INCLUDES - 1 Three amigos Appetizer to Share -Green chili Queso, Guacamole and Roasted Salsa Choice of 1 Protein: ( makes 8 tacos) - Chicken -Portobello -Pork - Steak - 1 Tres Leches to SHARE

Family Dinner for 4

$64.00

INCLUDES - 2 Three amigos Appetizer to Share -Green chili Queso, Guacamole and Roasted Salsa Choice of 1 Protein: ( makes 16 tacos) - Chicken - Portobello - Pork - Steak - 2 Tres Leches to SHARE

Sides

Flour Tortilla

$0.50
Side Black Bean & Corn Salad

Side Black Bean & Corn Salad

$4.00

roasted pasilla peppers, red pepper, black beans, corn, green onion, and cilantro

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Side Fried Plantains

$4.00
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$3.00
Side Pinto Beans

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Spanish Rice

$4.00
Side Spicy Cilantro Rice

Side Spicy Cilantro Rice

$4.00
Side Spicy Cucumber Salad

Side Spicy Cucumber Salad

$4.00

our cold cucumber salad with carrots, onions, sesame seeds, garlic and gochujang vinegar sauce

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

sprinkled with Mexican spice

Side White Rice

$2.00
Side Wong’s Street Corn

Side Wong’s Street Corn

$4.00

our signature side, corn off the cob mixed with cotija cheese, cilantro, green onions and spicy cilantro crema

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

served with our tortilla chips

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$5.00

chicken or ground beef, topped with shredded romaine lettuce and cheese. served with tortilla chips

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Eggroll

Cheesecake Eggroll

$7.00

a deep fried cheese cake eggroll tossed with 5 spice cinnamon and sugar, with raspberry sauce and whipped cream

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Our 3 milks cake topped with toasted coconut, our 5 spice cinnamon sugar and whipped cream!

Wine

BTL Firesteed Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Noblevines Cab

$30.00

BTL Prayers Of Sinners Red Blend

$30.00

BTL 13 Celsius Sav Blanc

$30.00

BTL Dona Paula Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Gabriella Venetian Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Opera Prima Brut

$30.00

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.50

Kids Soda

Lemonade

$2.50

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Water

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

TO GO COCKTAILS

TO GO Breaking The Law

$16.00

TO GO Diablo Donkey

$14.00

TO GO Margarita

$14.00

TO GO Purple Rain

$14.00

TO GO Tequila Mockingbird

$14.00

TO GO Up In Smoke

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The crossroads of Asian-Latin Fusion. Born in the Hawker stalls of Malaysia and raised in the kitchens of Mexico. The best of both worlds brought together, but never forgetting the sanctity of either.

