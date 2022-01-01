Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wonton Jon's

23 Reviews

$$

344 N 76th St

Omaha, NE 68114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Tons

4 Pack

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a top food truck in Omaha offering a wide variety of cuisine. During the winters we stay stationary and slang breakfast burritos on the weekends.

Website

Location

344 N 76th St, Omaha, NE 68114

Directions

Gallery
Wonton Jon's image
Wonton Jon's image
Wonton Jon's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny Ricco's Brooklyn Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
346 N 76th St Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
orange star4.0 • 219
7814 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Heirloom Fine Foods
orange starNo Reviews
325 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Base Kamp
orange starNo Reviews
700 South 72nd Street omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
8702 PACIFIC STREET OMAHA, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Koji
orange starNo Reviews
8718 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 09 - Old Market
orange star4.3 • 5,275
1221 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian - Saddle Creek
orange star4.5 • 3,065
1501 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston