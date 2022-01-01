Wonton Jon's
23 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
We are a top food truck in Omaha offering a wide variety of cuisine. During the winters we stay stationary and slang breakfast burritos on the weekends.
Location
344 N 76th St, Omaha, NE 68114
