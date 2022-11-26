Wow Bao Pacific Palisades
19 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Porta Via Palisades - Pacific Palisades
No Reviews
1063 N Swarthmore Ave Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
View restaurant
Juice Crafters - Pacific Palisades
No Reviews
15324 Antioch St. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pacific Palisades
More near Pacific Palisades