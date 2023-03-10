Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woobling Korean BBQ - Bellevue

review star

No reviews yet

989 112th Avenue Northeast #205

Bellevue, WA 98004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Korean Beef Tartare 육회

$25.00

Tofu Kimchi Tower 두부 김치

$15.00

Korean Salisbury Steak 떡갈비

$17.00

Seafood Pancake 해물파전

$19.00

Spicy Rice Cake 떡볶이

$18.00

Stir-Fried Glass Noodle 잡채

$19.00

Fried Gyoza 만두

$12.00

Fried Chicken Wings 닭 날개 튀김

$17.00

Braised Pork Belly 수육

$25.00

Side Rice 밥

$2.50

Main Entrees

Beef Rib Soup 골프채갈비탕

$23.00

Spicy Beef Rib Soup 육갈탕

$23.00

Soy Bean Paste Stew 된장찌개

$18.00

Kimchi Stew 김치찌개

$18.00

Soft Tofu Soup 순두부

$16.00

Bibimbap 비빔밥

$17.00

Hot-Stone Bibimbap 돌솥 비빔밥

$19.00

Brisket Kimchi Fried Rice 차돌 김치볶음밥

$17.00

Cold Noodle 냉면

$19.00

Bulgogi Octopus 불낙전골

$45.00

Army Stew 부대전골

$40.00

Spicy Seafood Stew 해물전골

$45.00

Braised Short Rib 왕갈비찜

$45.00

Braised Black Cod 은대구조림

$45.00

Boiled Ramen Noodle

$5.00

Boiled Udon Noodle

$5.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Corkage

Corkage

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

989 112th Avenue Northeast #205, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LunchBox Laboratory - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
989 112th Ave NE #105 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
The French Bakery - Downtown Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
909 112th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Sam's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
931 108th Avenue Northeast Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Central Bar + Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
10475 NE 6th Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Bellevue City Center
orange star4.0 • 43
555 110th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston