Restaurant info

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar, a larger-than-life restaurant, is THE premier destination for the freshest seafood, to-die-for sushi, Japanese & Asian Fusion cuisine. Various suppliers deliver daily and guarantee freshness from the ocean directly to the table. The restaurant is the only place in the region that serves live oysters, live cold-water lobsters (3-5 lbs), and giant Alaskan king crab legs. There is no question they will satisfy guests' taste buds in style!

Website