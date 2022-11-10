Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

1,474 Reviews

$$

119 N Michigan St

South Bend, IN 46601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Roll
Gyoza (Potstickers)
California Roll

Kitchen Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Crispy deep-fried tofu topped with seaweed and bonito flakes, served with tempura sauce

Beef Skewers

$9.00

Four pieces of marinated skewered beef

Butterfly Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp that is lightly battered and deep-fried to golden brown perfection and served with coconut sauce

Calamari Katsu

$13.00

Pieces of battered squid deep-fried and served with Thai sweet chili sauce and spicy mayonnaise

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.00

Sautéed ground chicken breast meat, crispy rice noodles, shiitake mushroom & water chestnut, served on crispy cool lettuce leaves with plum sauce

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Grilled succulent skewered chicken served with a homemade peanut sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soy beans tossed in sea salt

Gyoza (Potstickers)

$8.00

Pan-seared pot stickers filled with your choice of tasty ground pork, shrimp or vegetables, served with dumpling dipping sauce

Harumaki (Spring Roll)

$6.00

Two pieces of deep-fried vegetables spring roll served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Ki-Ki Shrimp

$15.00

Panko battered shrimp, lightly deep-fried, and sautéed with chef’s special salsa sauce made with pineapple, zucchini, tomato & scallion

Scallion Pancake

$8.00

Bread that is chewy and flaky with pieces of scallions inside. Pan-fried and served with plum sauce and Sriracha chili sauce

Shumai

$8.00

Shrimp and pork filling. Traditional Chinese Dim-Sum.

Tempura Shrimp Appetizer

$9.00

Jumbo shrimp that is deep-fried to golden brown perfection and served with tempura sauce

Vegetables Tempura

$9.00

Mixed vegetables battered & deep-fried, served with tempura sauce

Tempura Shoftshell Crab

$15.00

Sushi Appetizer

Salmon Killer

$14.00

6 pieces of sliced salmon seared and topped with Namami Togarashi (assorted chili pepper), masago & scallion, marinated in Ponzu sauce

Nigiri Appetizer

$15.00

Chef’s selection of 5 pieces nigiri. No substitution.

Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.00

8 pieces of yellowtail sashimi, topped with fresh jalapeño & Sriracha chili sauce, marinated in Ponzu sauce

Avocado Tower

$14.00

Spicy tuna topped with imitation crab stick & a layer of avocado

Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

Chef’s selection of 6 pieces of sashimi. No substitution

Salmon Kazan

$14.00

Japanese Mayonnaise marinated Kani, wrapped with fresh salmon, seared, and garnished with Masago, scallion & Unagi sauce. Kazan means volcano in Japanese.

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

8 pieces of sliced tuna seared and topped with masago & scallion, marinated in wasabi Yuzu sauce

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Soup

Soupe du Jour

$3.00

Please call to ask about our daily fresh made soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Thin kombu brewed broth with tofu & seaweed

Clear Soup

$3.00

Fish based, lightly flavored broth with a slice of mushroom, deep-fried onion, bonito flakes & scallion

Tom Yum Goong

$9.00

A classic spicy lemongrass, shiitake mushroom, onion and shrimp soup from Thailand. Also known as Tom Yum Kung

Seafood Sizzling Rice Soup

$9.00

Shrimp, imitation crab stick & sea scallop in a clear broth with mixed vegetables, topped with a rice cake

Vegetarian Soup

$6.00

Mixed vegetables in a clear broth

Salad

Ginger Salad

$5.00

Crisp lettuce, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and tomato with a healthy zesty ginger dressing (on the side for take out)

Wakame (Seaweed) Salad

$6.00

Seaweed marinated in citrus dressing. Contains sesame seed

Sashimi (No Rice)

Kani Sashimi

$6.00

Imitation crab meat

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Classic Japanese folded omelet

Inari Sashimi

$6.00

Fried tofu wraps

Uzura No Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Quail egg

Ebi Sashimi

$7.00

Sushi shrimp

Masago Sashimi

$6.00

Capelin roe

Sake Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon

Nama-Sake Sashimi

$8.00

Smoked salmon

Escolar Sashimi

$9.00

Super white tuna

Izuma-Dai Sashimi

$8.00

Red snapper

Tako Sashimi

$7.00

Octopus

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Flying fish roe

Maguro Sashimi

$9.00

Bigeye tuna

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$9.00

Albacore tuna

Hamachi Sashimi

$9.00

Yellowtail

Ama-Ebi Sashimi

$10.00

Sweet shrimp

Hokkigai Sashimi

$8.00

Surf clam

Ika Sashimi

$8.00

Squid

Unagi Sashimi

$10.00

Barbequed fresh water eel

Ikura Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon roe

Saba Sashimi

$8.00

Nigiri (With Rice)

Kani Nigiri

$6.00

Imitation crab meat

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Classic Japanese folded omelet

Inari Nigiri

$6.00

Fried tofu wraps

Uzura No Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Quail egg

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Sushi shrimp

Masago Nigiri

$6.00

Capelin roe

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon

Name-Sake Nigiri

$8.00

Smoked salmon

Escolar Nigiri

$9.00

Super white tuna

Izuma-Dai Nigiri

$8.00

Red snapper

Tako Nigiri

$7.00

Octopus

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Flying fish roe

Maguro Nigiri

$9.00

Bigeye tuna

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$9.00

Albacore tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail

Ama-Ebi Nigiri

$10.00

Sweet shrimp

Hokkigai Nigiri

$8.00

Surf clam

Ika Nigiri

$8.00

Squid

Unagi Nigiri

$10.00

Barbequed fresh water eel

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon roe

Saba Nigiri

$8.00

Makizushi/Classic Roll

Alaskan Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, avocado & salmon

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$7.00

Shrimp & avocado, topped with Japanese mayonnaise

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, avocado & imitation crab stick

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Ebi Roll

$7.00

Sushi shrimp

Hamachi Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail

Izumi-Dai Roll

$8.00

Red snapper

Maguro Roll

$9.00

Bigeye tuna

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Japanese pickled radish

Philidelphia Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, cream cheese & smoked salmon

Sake Roll

$8.00

Salmon

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Ganished with unagi sauce and masago

Spicy Crab Stick Roll

$7.00

Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch

Spicy Red Snapper Roll

$9.00

Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Tempura sweet potato, garnished with unagi sauce

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Ganished with unagi sauce

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado & asparagus

Yamagobo Roll

$6.00

Vinegar pickled ginger root

Futomaki/Specialty Roll

A Roll from Heaven

$25.00

Hand-pounded paper-thin fresh bigeye tuna wraps this heavenly roll filled with spicy kani, cream cheese, avocado, and shrimp tempura, garnished with scallion, served with chef’s special sesame sauce. Does not contain rice or sesame seed

Amazing Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna & spicy salmon, topped with unagi & avocado, garnished with unagi sauce

Angel Hair Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber, wrapped with soy paper, topped with imitation crab stick, mango sauce & spicy mayo

Beauty & the Beast Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna & avocado topped with fresh strawberry slices & jalapeno slices with some Sriracha sauce

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped with avocado & unagi, garnished with unagi sauce

Fish Lover Roll

$16.00

Deep-fried red snapper, topped with assorted slices of sashimi & avocado

French Kiss Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & jalapeno, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & Sriracha chili sauce.

Godzilla Roll

$15.00

Shrimp, imitation crab stick, unagi, red snapper, avocado & cream cheese, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with unagi sauce & spicy mayo

Jade Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shitake mushroom, Inari, seaweed salad & asparagus, wrapped with soy paper, topped with avocado

King Kong Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, imitation crab stick & avocado, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Lady Gar-Gar Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with imitation crab stick & Japanese mayonnaise, garnished with unagi sauce & seaweed flakes

Mango Madness Roll

$15.00

Tuna, shrimp tempura & avocado, topped with fresh mango slices, garnished with mango sauce

Naruto Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon & avocado, wrapped in cucumber, topped with Masago, served with Ponzu sauce. Does not contain rice or sesame seed

OMG Wasabi Roll

$15.00

Unagi, salmon, cream cheese, wasabi & avocado, battered and lightly deep-fried, garnished with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & honey wasabi

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Assorted slices of sashimi & avocado served over a California roll

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Tuna & avocado topped with spicy tuna

Rock & Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber, wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy salmon

Snow White Roll

$15.00

Deep-fried red snapper, cucumber & avocado, topped with super white tuna & tempura crunch, garnished with mango sauce & Japanese mayonnaise

Spider Roll

$11.00

Deep-fried soft shell crab, avocado & cucumber, garnished with masago & unagi sauce

Tyrannosaurus Roll

$22.00

Spicy tuna, mango & avocado, topped with a 6 ounces tempura cold water lobster tail, garnished with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & mango sauce

Volcano Roll

$13.00

Salmon, cream cheese, imitation crab stick & avocado, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with unagi sauce, spicy mayo & honey wasabi

White Dragon Roll

$15.00

Spicy salmon & cucumber, topped with super white tuna, garnished with honey wasabi

Yellow Mountain Roll

$18.00

Real crab meat & avocado topped with cream cheese. Battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with mango chunks, spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Yummy Roll

$22.00

Kani, avocado, unagi & cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, scallion, masago & spicy mayo, served oven baked

Cinderella Roll

$14.00

Starlight Roll

$16.00

Mad Summer Roll

$24.00

Sushi Party Trays

No substitutions.

Couples Platter

$52.00

Family Boat

$88.00

Ultimate Tray

$138.00

Woochi Tray

$258.00

Sushi Entree

With a ginger salad & miso soup. Substitute a wakame salad for an extra $1.

Maki Combination

$23.00

California roll, tuna roll and salmon roll. No Substitution

Spicy Maki Combination

$23.00

Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy yellowtail roll. No Substitution

Unagi Don

$29.00

Barbecued fresh water eel served on a bed of sushi rice

Nigiri Combo

$28.00

8 pieces nigiri and a California roll. No Substitution

Sashimi Combo

$28.00

15 pieces of sashimi. No Substitution

Nigiri&Sashimi Combo

$29.00

6 pieces nigiri & 9 pieces of sashimi. No Substitution

Chirashi

$29.00

15 pieces of sashimi served on top of sushi rice. No substitution

Teriyaki Entree

With a ginger salad, miso soup & your choice of rice. Substitute a wakame salad for an extra $1. Have it gluten free for an extra $1. The gluten free soup is clear soup without the fried onion.

Teriyaki Tofu

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$19.00

Teriyaki Steak

$21.00

Teriyaki Shrimp

$21.00

Teriyaki Scallop

$23.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Teriyaki Bento Box

With a ginger salad, miso soup & your choice of rice. Substitute a wakame salad for an extra $1. Bento box includes: California Roll, 2 harumakis & 2 shrimp tempura.

Teriyaki Tofu Bento Box

$21.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box

$24.00

Teriyaki Steak Bento Box

$26.00

Teriyaki Shrimp Bento Box

$26.00

Teriyaki Scallop Bento Box

$28.00

Teriyaki Salmon Bento Box

$29.00

Hibachi Entree

With a ginger salad, clear soup, hibachi mix vegetables & your choice of rice. Substitute a wakame salad for an extra $1.

Hibachi Vegetables

$15.00

Hibachi Tofu

$16.00

Hibachi Chicken

$19.00

Hibachi Steak

$21.00

Hibachi Shrimp

$21.00

Hibachi Scallop

$23.00

Hibachi Salmon

$24.00

Hibachi Lobster

$27.00

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$26.00

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$26.00

Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

$27.00

Hibachi Shrimp & Steak

$27.00

Hibachi Salmon & Scallop

$29.00

Hibachi Lobster - Duo Tails

$36.00

Hibachi Lobster & Steak

$36.00

Hibachi Ocean Treasure

$45.00

Lobster tail, shrimp & sea scallop

Hibachi Infinity Feature

$46.00

Lobster tail, shrimp, chicken & steak

Asian Fusion Entree

With a soupe du jour & your choice of rice.

Beef with Brocolli

$16.00

Sliced beef & broccoli stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce

Beef with Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Sliced beef, onion, carrot, snow pea pods, green pepper & broccoli, stir-fried with a homemade garlic sauce

Cashew Chicken

$15.00

Diced chicken breast, water chestnut & broccoli stem, stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce. Garnished with cashew nuts

Chicken with Brocolli

$15.00

Sliced white meat chicken & broccoli, stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Sliced white meat chicken, onion, carrot, snow pea pods, green pepper & broccoli, stir-fried with a homemade garlic sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Lightly battered jumbo shrimp, deep-fried till golden brown, served with a creamy coconut sauce

Beancurd Country Style

$15.00

Fresh bean curd that is lightly fried and sautéed with Chinese cabbage, carrot & snow pea pod in a hot spicy brown sauce

Curry Chicken

$15.00

Sliced white meat chicken, green pepper & onion stir-fried with a spicy yellow curry sauce

General Tso's Chicken

$15.00

Breaded chunks of white meat chicken stir-fried with a homemade hot and spicy general Tso sauce

Glazed Orange Chicken

$15.00

Breaded chunks of white meat chicken & orange peels stir-fried with a homemade mild general Tso sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.00

Diced chicken breast, carrot, water chestnut & broccoli stem, stir-fried with a hot spicy Szechuan sauce. Garnished with peanuts

Mongolian Beef

$16.00

Sliced beef, scallion & onion, stir-fried with Hoisin sauce, garnished with fried rice noodles

Sesame Chicken

$15.00

Breaded chunks of white meat chicken, stir-fried with a homemade mild general Tso sauce, garnished with sesame seed

Shanghai Cabbage

$15.00

Shanghai cabbage and shiitake mushrooms stir-fried in a light white sauce

Shrimp with Brocolli

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp & broccoli stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Sizzling Eggplant

$15.00

Eggplant chunks, stir-fried with a homemade garlic sauce

Sizzling Pepper Steak

$16.00

Sliced beef, tomato, onion & green pepper, stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce

Triple Delight

$17.00

Sliced beef, sea scallop, shrimp & green pepper, stir-fried with a special hot spicy sauce

Rice & Noodles

Lo Mein

$14.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2) & lo mein noodles, stir-fried with onion, Chinese cabbage, bean sprouts & carrot

Pad Thai

$14.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2) & flat Thai rice noodles, stir-fried with egg & vegetables in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce, served with ground peanuts & lime on the side

Singaporean Rice Noodles

$14.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with mixed vegetables, egg & rice noodles in a yellow curry sauce

Udon Noodle Soup

$16.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), served with fish cakes, vegetables & Udon noodles in a clear broth. Served with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura and topped with a fried egg

Soba Noodle Soup

$16.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), served with fish cakes, vegetables & Soba noodles in a clear broth. Served with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura and topped with a fried egg

Yaki Udon

$16.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with vegetables & Udon noodles. Topped with Furikake (Japanese rice seasoning)

Yaki Soba

$16.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with vegetables & Soba noodles. Topped with Furikake (Japanese rice seasoning)

Beef Ramen Soup

$18.00

Broiled Taiwanese ramen noodles, beef tendon & vegetables served in a homemade broth, brewed for 6 hours from ox bones. Topped with a fried egg

Wok Fried Rice

$14.00

Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, bean sprouts & carrot

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$14.00

A combination of shrimp, chicken & beef, stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, carrot & diced ham. Cooked without soy sauce

Malaysian Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Pineapple, prawn, chicken, beef, ham, peas, carrot, onion & egg, wok-fried with rice

Extras

General Tso's Sauce

$2.00

Ginger Dressing - 16oz.

$7.00

2 oz.

Ginger Dressing 2oz

$1.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Pint

Side Chili Paste

$1.00

Side Coconut Sauce

$2.00

Side Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Pint. Contains: Egg, carrot, peas and onion. No customization

Side Honey Wasabi

$1.00

Side Mango Sauce

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Plum Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayonnaise

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Pint

Side Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Side Thai Sweet-Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Pint

Side Yum-Yum Sauce

$1.00

Side Yuzu Sauce

$2.00

Sliced Jalapeno

$1.00

Steamed Vegetable Medley

$8.00

Quart

Sushi Ginger

$1.00

Extra Cup of Volcano Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$0.50

Desserts

Banana Boat

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Crème Brulee Cheese Cake

$8.00

Deep-Fried Cheese Cake

$6.50

Deep-fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Ice Cream

Mochi

$4.50

Tiramisu

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar, a larger-than-life restaurant, is THE premier destination for the freshest seafood, to-die-for sushi, Japanese & Asian Fusion cuisine. Various suppliers deliver daily and guarantee freshness from the ocean directly to the table. The restaurant is the only place in the region that serves live oysters, live cold-water lobsters (3-5 lbs), and giant Alaskan king crab legs. There is no question they will satisfy guests' taste buds in style!

Website

Location

119 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fatbird
orange star4.3 • 434
103 W Colfax Ave South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Cafe Navarre
orange starNo Reviews
101 N. Michigan Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Cinco 5 International
orange star4.6 • 780
112 W Colfax Ave South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
orange star4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Center Stage Pizza
orange star4.7 • 82
428 Lincoln Way W South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Bend

Wings Over - South Bend
orange star4.3 • 4,234
1124 E Angela Blvd South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
orange star4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Allie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 1,050
2323 Mishawaka Ave South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Cinco 5 International
orange star4.6 • 780
112 W Colfax Ave South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Bend
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston