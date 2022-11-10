- Home
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St
South Bend, IN 46601
Popular Items
Kitchen Appetizer
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy deep-fried tofu topped with seaweed and bonito flakes, served with tempura sauce
Beef Skewers
Four pieces of marinated skewered beef
Butterfly Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp that is lightly battered and deep-fried to golden brown perfection and served with coconut sauce
Calamari Katsu
Pieces of battered squid deep-fried and served with Thai sweet chili sauce and spicy mayonnaise
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Sautéed ground chicken breast meat, crispy rice noodles, shiitake mushroom & water chestnut, served on crispy cool lettuce leaves with plum sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled succulent skewered chicken served with a homemade peanut sauce
Edamame
Steamed soy beans tossed in sea salt
Gyoza (Potstickers)
Pan-seared pot stickers filled with your choice of tasty ground pork, shrimp or vegetables, served with dumpling dipping sauce
Harumaki (Spring Roll)
Two pieces of deep-fried vegetables spring roll served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Ki-Ki Shrimp
Panko battered shrimp, lightly deep-fried, and sautéed with chef’s special salsa sauce made with pineapple, zucchini, tomato & scallion
Scallion Pancake
Bread that is chewy and flaky with pieces of scallions inside. Pan-fried and served with plum sauce and Sriracha chili sauce
Shumai
Shrimp and pork filling. Traditional Chinese Dim-Sum.
Tempura Shrimp Appetizer
Jumbo shrimp that is deep-fried to golden brown perfection and served with tempura sauce
Vegetables Tempura
Mixed vegetables battered & deep-fried, served with tempura sauce
Tempura Shoftshell Crab
Sushi Appetizer
Salmon Killer
6 pieces of sliced salmon seared and topped with Namami Togarashi (assorted chili pepper), masago & scallion, marinated in Ponzu sauce
Nigiri Appetizer
Chef’s selection of 5 pieces nigiri. No substitution.
Hamachi Jalapeno
8 pieces of yellowtail sashimi, topped with fresh jalapeño & Sriracha chili sauce, marinated in Ponzu sauce
Avocado Tower
Spicy tuna topped with imitation crab stick & a layer of avocado
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef’s selection of 6 pieces of sashimi. No substitution
Salmon Kazan
Japanese Mayonnaise marinated Kani, wrapped with fresh salmon, seared, and garnished with Masago, scallion & Unagi sauce. Kazan means volcano in Japanese.
Tuna Tataki
8 pieces of sliced tuna seared and topped with masago & scallion, marinated in wasabi Yuzu sauce
Tuna Poke
Soup
Soupe du Jour
Please call to ask about our daily fresh made soup
Miso Soup
Thin kombu brewed broth with tofu & seaweed
Clear Soup
Fish based, lightly flavored broth with a slice of mushroom, deep-fried onion, bonito flakes & scallion
Tom Yum Goong
A classic spicy lemongrass, shiitake mushroom, onion and shrimp soup from Thailand. Also known as Tom Yum Kung
Seafood Sizzling Rice Soup
Shrimp, imitation crab stick & sea scallop in a clear broth with mixed vegetables, topped with a rice cake
Vegetarian Soup
Mixed vegetables in a clear broth
Salad
Sashimi (No Rice)
Kani Sashimi
Imitation crab meat
Tamago Sashimi
Classic Japanese folded omelet
Inari Sashimi
Fried tofu wraps
Uzura No Tamago Sashimi
Quail egg
Ebi Sashimi
Sushi shrimp
Masago Sashimi
Capelin roe
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Nama-Sake Sashimi
Smoked salmon
Escolar Sashimi
Super white tuna
Izuma-Dai Sashimi
Red snapper
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Tobiko Sashimi
Flying fish roe
Maguro Sashimi
Bigeye tuna
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Albacore tuna
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Ama-Ebi Sashimi
Sweet shrimp
Hokkigai Sashimi
Surf clam
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Unagi Sashimi
Barbequed fresh water eel
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon roe
Saba Sashimi
Nigiri (With Rice)
Kani Nigiri
Imitation crab meat
Tamago Nigiri
Classic Japanese folded omelet
Inari Nigiri
Fried tofu wraps
Uzura No Tamago Nigiri
Quail egg
Ebi Nigiri
Sushi shrimp
Masago Nigiri
Capelin roe
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Name-Sake Nigiri
Smoked salmon
Escolar Nigiri
Super white tuna
Izuma-Dai Nigiri
Red snapper
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish roe
Maguro Nigiri
Bigeye tuna
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
Albacore tuna
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Ama-Ebi Nigiri
Sweet shrimp
Hokkigai Nigiri
Surf clam
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Unagi Nigiri
Barbequed fresh water eel
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe
Saba Nigiri
Makizushi/Classic Roll
Alaskan Roll
Cucumber, avocado & salmon
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Shrimp & avocado, topped with Japanese mayonnaise
California Roll
Cucumber, avocado & imitation crab stick
Cucumber Roll
Ebi Roll
Sushi shrimp
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail
Izumi-Dai Roll
Red snapper
Maguro Roll
Bigeye tuna
Oshinko Roll
Japanese pickled radish
Philidelphia Roll
Cucumber, cream cheese & smoked salmon
Sake Roll
Salmon
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Ganished with unagi sauce and masago
Spicy Crab Stick Roll
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
Spicy Red Snapper Roll
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
Spicy Salmon Roll
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
Spicy Scallop Roll
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
Spicy Tuna Roll
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Contains scallions, masago & tempura crunch
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura sweet potato, garnished with unagi sauce
Unagi Roll
Ganished with unagi sauce
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, avocado & asparagus
Yamagobo Roll
Vinegar pickled ginger root
Futomaki/Specialty Roll
A Roll from Heaven
Hand-pounded paper-thin fresh bigeye tuna wraps this heavenly roll filled with spicy kani, cream cheese, avocado, and shrimp tempura, garnished with scallion, served with chef’s special sesame sauce. Does not contain rice or sesame seed
Amazing Roll
Spicy tuna & spicy salmon, topped with unagi & avocado, garnished with unagi sauce
Angel Hair Roll
Shrimp tempura & cucumber, wrapped with soy paper, topped with imitation crab stick, mango sauce & spicy mayo
Beauty & the Beast Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado topped with fresh strawberry slices & jalapeno slices with some Sriracha sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped with avocado & unagi, garnished with unagi sauce
Fish Lover Roll
Deep-fried red snapper, topped with assorted slices of sashimi & avocado
French Kiss Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & jalapeno, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & Sriracha chili sauce.
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp, imitation crab stick, unagi, red snapper, avocado & cream cheese, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with unagi sauce & spicy mayo
Jade Dragon Roll
Shitake mushroom, Inari, seaweed salad & asparagus, wrapped with soy paper, topped with avocado
King Kong Roll
Spicy tuna, imitation crab stick & avocado, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Lady Gar-Gar Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with imitation crab stick & Japanese mayonnaise, garnished with unagi sauce & seaweed flakes
Mango Madness Roll
Tuna, shrimp tempura & avocado, topped with fresh mango slices, garnished with mango sauce
Naruto Roll
Tuna, salmon & avocado, wrapped in cucumber, topped with Masago, served with Ponzu sauce. Does not contain rice or sesame seed
OMG Wasabi Roll
Unagi, salmon, cream cheese, wasabi & avocado, battered and lightly deep-fried, garnished with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & honey wasabi
Rainbow Roll
Assorted slices of sashimi & avocado served over a California roll
Red Dragon Roll
Tuna & avocado topped with spicy tuna
Rock & Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber, wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy salmon
Snow White Roll
Deep-fried red snapper, cucumber & avocado, topped with super white tuna & tempura crunch, garnished with mango sauce & Japanese mayonnaise
Spider Roll
Deep-fried soft shell crab, avocado & cucumber, garnished with masago & unagi sauce
Tyrannosaurus Roll
Spicy tuna, mango & avocado, topped with a 6 ounces tempura cold water lobster tail, garnished with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & mango sauce
Volcano Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, imitation crab stick & avocado, battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with unagi sauce, spicy mayo & honey wasabi
White Dragon Roll
Spicy salmon & cucumber, topped with super white tuna, garnished with honey wasabi
Yellow Mountain Roll
Real crab meat & avocado topped with cream cheese. Battered & lightly deep-fried, garnished with mango chunks, spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Yummy Roll
Kani, avocado, unagi & cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, scallion, masago & spicy mayo, served oven baked
Cinderella Roll
Starlight Roll
Mad Summer Roll
Sushi Party Trays
Sushi Entree
Maki Combination
California roll, tuna roll and salmon roll. No Substitution
Spicy Maki Combination
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy yellowtail roll. No Substitution
Unagi Don
Barbecued fresh water eel served on a bed of sushi rice
Nigiri Combo
8 pieces nigiri and a California roll. No Substitution
Sashimi Combo
15 pieces of sashimi. No Substitution
Nigiri&Sashimi Combo
6 pieces nigiri & 9 pieces of sashimi. No Substitution
Chirashi
15 pieces of sashimi served on top of sushi rice. No substitution
Teriyaki Entree
Teriyaki Bento Box
Hibachi Entree
Hibachi Vegetables
Hibachi Tofu
Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi Steak
Hibachi Shrimp
Hibachi Scallop
Hibachi Salmon
Hibachi Lobster
Hibachi Chicken & Steak
Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp
Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop
Hibachi Shrimp & Steak
Hibachi Salmon & Scallop
Hibachi Lobster - Duo Tails
Hibachi Lobster & Steak
Hibachi Ocean Treasure
Lobster tail, shrimp & sea scallop
Hibachi Infinity Feature
Lobster tail, shrimp, chicken & steak
Asian Fusion Entree
Beef with Brocolli
Sliced beef & broccoli stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce
Beef with Garlic Sauce
Sliced beef, onion, carrot, snow pea pods, green pepper & broccoli, stir-fried with a homemade garlic sauce
Cashew Chicken
Diced chicken breast, water chestnut & broccoli stem, stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce. Garnished with cashew nuts
Chicken with Brocolli
Sliced white meat chicken & broccoli, stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Sliced white meat chicken, onion, carrot, snow pea pods, green pepper & broccoli, stir-fried with a homemade garlic sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp, deep-fried till golden brown, served with a creamy coconut sauce
Beancurd Country Style
Fresh bean curd that is lightly fried and sautéed with Chinese cabbage, carrot & snow pea pod in a hot spicy brown sauce
Curry Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken, green pepper & onion stir-fried with a spicy yellow curry sauce
General Tso's Chicken
Breaded chunks of white meat chicken stir-fried with a homemade hot and spicy general Tso sauce
Glazed Orange Chicken
Breaded chunks of white meat chicken & orange peels stir-fried with a homemade mild general Tso sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Diced chicken breast, carrot, water chestnut & broccoli stem, stir-fried with a hot spicy Szechuan sauce. Garnished with peanuts
Mongolian Beef
Sliced beef, scallion & onion, stir-fried with Hoisin sauce, garnished with fried rice noodles
Sesame Chicken
Breaded chunks of white meat chicken, stir-fried with a homemade mild general Tso sauce, garnished with sesame seed
Shanghai Cabbage
Shanghai cabbage and shiitake mushrooms stir-fried in a light white sauce
Shrimp with Brocolli
Jumbo shrimp & broccoli stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Sizzling Eggplant
Eggplant chunks, stir-fried with a homemade garlic sauce
Sizzling Pepper Steak
Sliced beef, tomato, onion & green pepper, stir-fried with a homemade brown sauce
Triple Delight
Sliced beef, sea scallop, shrimp & green pepper, stir-fried with a special hot spicy sauce
Rice & Noodles
Lo Mein
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2) & lo mein noodles, stir-fried with onion, Chinese cabbage, bean sprouts & carrot
Pad Thai
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2) & flat Thai rice noodles, stir-fried with egg & vegetables in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce, served with ground peanuts & lime on the side
Singaporean Rice Noodles
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with mixed vegetables, egg & rice noodles in a yellow curry sauce
Udon Noodle Soup
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), served with fish cakes, vegetables & Udon noodles in a clear broth. Served with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura and topped with a fried egg
Soba Noodle Soup
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), served with fish cakes, vegetables & Soba noodles in a clear broth. Served with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura and topped with a fried egg
Yaki Udon
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with vegetables & Udon noodles. Topped with Furikake (Japanese rice seasoning)
Yaki Soba
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), sautéed with vegetables & Soba noodles. Topped with Furikake (Japanese rice seasoning)
Beef Ramen Soup
Broiled Taiwanese ramen noodles, beef tendon & vegetables served in a homemade broth, brewed for 6 hours from ox bones. Topped with a fried egg
Wok Fried Rice
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, bean sprouts & carrot
Yang Chow Fried Rice
A combination of shrimp, chicken & beef, stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, carrot & diced ham. Cooked without soy sauce
Malaysian Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, prawn, chicken, beef, ham, peas, carrot, onion & egg, wok-fried with rice
Extras
General Tso's Sauce
Ginger Dressing - 16oz.
2 oz.
Ginger Dressing 2oz
Side Brown Rice
Pint
Side Chili Paste
Side Coconut Sauce
Side Dumpling Sauce
Side Fried Rice
Pint. Contains: Egg, carrot, peas and onion. No customization
Side Honey Wasabi
Side Mango Sauce
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Plum Sauce
Side Ponzu Sauce
Side Spicy Mayonnaise
Side Sriracha
Side Sushi Rice
Pint
Side Tempura Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Thai Sweet-Chili Sauce
Side Unagi Sauce
Side White Rice
Pint
Side Yum-Yum Sauce
Side Yuzu Sauce
Sliced Jalapeno
Steamed Vegetable Medley
Quart
Sushi Ginger
Extra Cup of Volcano Sauce
Wasabi
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar, a larger-than-life restaurant, is THE premier destination for the freshest seafood, to-die-for sushi, Japanese & Asian Fusion cuisine. Various suppliers deliver daily and guarantee freshness from the ocean directly to the table. The restaurant is the only place in the region that serves live oysters, live cold-water lobsters (3-5 lbs), and giant Alaskan king crab legs. There is no question they will satisfy guests' taste buds in style!
119 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601