Pizza
American
Chicken

Sticks & Bricks - Grandview

review star

No reviews yet

1301 East Grandview Blvd

Erie, PA 16504

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza (18 in.)
Medium Pizza (14 in.)
Traditional Wings

2 Liters

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.10

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.10

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.10

Mug Rootbeer 2 Liter

$3.10

Mt Dew 2 Liter

$3.10

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$3.10

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.10

Orange Crush 2 Liter

$3.10

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 2 Liter

$3.10

Brisk Lemon Tea 2 Liter

$3.10

20 Oz

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.15

Cherry Pepsi 20 oz

$2.15

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$2.15

Mt Dew 20 oz

$2.15

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$2.15

Orange Crush 20 oz

$2.15

Mug Rootbeer 20 oz

$2.15Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.15

Pepsi Zero Sugar 20 oz

$2.15

Dole Lemonade 20 oz

$2.15

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20 oz

$2.15

Water 20 oz

$1.69

Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.49

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.49

Coffee

Coffee

$1.15

APPETIZERS

Fried Green Tomaotes

$9.20

Deep Fried Green tomatoes with Marinara and Sriracha Ranch sauce for dipping

Garlic Knots

$6.00+

Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara

Pepperoni Balls

$3.85+

Deep Fried, Erie's own Stanganelli's Pepperoni balls.

Fried Mozzarella

$7.35

Onion Rings

$6.45+

Zucchini Fries

$6.45+

Fried battered zucchini sticks with ranch for dipping.

Fried Cauliflower

$6.45+

Each Regular order comes with 1 ranch and Large orders come with 2 ranch for dipping. If you would like a different dipping sauce, please make a note in the special instructions section when ordering this item.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.45+

Each Regular order comes with 1 ranch and Large orders come with 2 ranch for dipping. If you would like a different dipping sauce, please make a note in the special instructions section when ordering this item.

Fried Corn Nuggets

$6.45+

Deep Fried Corn with a side of ranch

Crazy Fries

$7.00

Crinkle cut, sweet potato, tater tots and waffle fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces. Ranch, Hot Honey, Angry Sauce, Sriracha Ranch or Sweet Chili. Add pulled pork or buffalo chicken tenders $3

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00+

Crinkle cut fries, deep fried served with Ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.45+

Waffle Fries

$3.75+

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Pizza Logs

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers w/ cream cheese

$6.50

SHAREABLES

Garlic Bread

$8.20

Baked ciabatta bread with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 side of Marinara.

5 Meatballs & Garlic Bread

$8.95

Cheesesteak Fries

$10.50

Crinkle Cut fries with steak, onion, red peppers, green peppers and provolone cheese.

Breadsticks

$6.00+

5 Baked breadsticks

Grandview Mix

$15.00

2 hand breaded fried tenders, mozzarella sticks, 2 pepperoni balls, onion rings and fried green tomatoes. Comes with ranch, marinara, sriracha ranch and angry sauce for dipping.

Fried Sticks Mix

$13.00

2 fried tenders, mozzarella sticks, fried cauliflower and fried sweet corn. Comes with ranch, marinara, sweet chili and angry sauce for dipping.

Mixed Veggie Basket

$13.00

Our Mixed veggie basket includes Fried mushrooms, corn, cauliflower, zucchini, onion rings, 2 sides of ranch, 1 spicy ranch and 1 angry sauce

Fresh Dough Pizzas

Small Pizza (10 in.)

$8.20

Medium Pizza (14 in.)

$11.30

Large Pizza (18 in.)

$14.30

XL Pizza (24 in.)

$22.70

Specialty Pies

10 in Loaded Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Light BBQ base, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, pulled pork, jalapenos and bacon.

10 In Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.

10 In 5 Meat

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.

10 in Jersey Devil Pizza

$11.00

Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.

10 In Supreme

$10.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.

10 In East Side Cheddar

$11.00

Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.

10 In Old 56

10 In Old 56

$10.00

A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil

10 in Nashville Blue 42

$10.00

A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.

10 In Bbq Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.

10 In Buffalo Wing Pie

$10.00

Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base

10 In Little Nicky Pizza

$11.80

This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.,

10 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.

10 in Ron Swanson

$10.00

Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.

10 In Pullled Porker

$11.80

BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base

10 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.

10 in Cheesesteak Pizza

$10.80

Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.

10 In Jalapeño Popper Pie

$10.00

Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.

10 in Vintage Chicken

$10.00

A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.

10 in Hawaiian

$9.50

Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.

10 In New Yorker

$9.00

Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.

10 In Veggie Supreme

$9.00

Red peppers, green peppers, red onions and mushrooms

10 In The Spinach

$9.00

Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base

10 In Angry Hawaiian

$10.00

Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.

10 In Angry Boss

$11.00

Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.

10 in Dirty Bird Pizza

$11.00

Fiery fried chicken pizza. Its spicy, A spicy butter, salt, pepper base with cheese, red pepper flakes, red onions, bacon, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.

10 In Napoleon Dynamite

$10.00

Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.

10 In Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.

10 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple

$10.00

Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.

10 In Pineapple Express

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base

10 In 6 Cheese

$9.00

Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses

14 in Loaded Mac & Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Light BBQ base, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, pulled pork, jalapenos and bacon.

14 In Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.

14 In 5 Meat

$16.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.

14 In Jersey Devil Pizza

$16.50

Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.

14 In Supreme

$16.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.

14 In East Side Cheddar

$17.00

Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.

14 In Old 56

14 In Old 56

$16.00

A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil

14 in Nashville Blue 42

$16.00

A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.

14 In Bbq Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.

14 In Buffalo Wing Pie

$16.00

Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.

14 In Little Nicky Pizza

$17.50

This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.,

14 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.

14 in Ron Swanson

$16.00

Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.

14 In Pulled Porker

$17.80

BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base

14 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.

14 In Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.50

Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.

14 In Jalapeño Popper Pie

$16.30

Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.

14 in Vintage Chicken Pizza

$16.00

A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.

14 In New Yorker

$15.00

Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.

14 In Veggie Supreme

$15.00

14 in Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.

14 In The Spinach

$15.00

Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base

14 In Angry Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.

14 In Angry Boss

$16.50

Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.

14 In Dirty Bird Pizza

$16.50

Fiery fried chicken pizza. Its spicy, A spicy butter, salt, pepper base with cheese, red pepper flakes, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.

14 In Napoleon Dynamite

$16.00

Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.

14 In Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.

14 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple Pie

$16.00

Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.

14 In Pineapple Express

$16.00

Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base

14 In 6 Cheese

$15.00

Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses

18 In Loaded Mac & Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Light BBQ base, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, pulled pork, jalapenos and bacon.

18 In Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.

18 In 5 Meat

$20.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.

18 In Jersey Devil Pizza

$20.00

Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.

18 In Supreme

$19.75

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.

18 In East Side Cheddar

$21.00

Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.

18 In Old 56

18 In Old 56

$19.50

A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil

18 In Nashville Blue 42

$19.50

A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.

18 In Bbq Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.

18 In Buffalo Wing pie

$19.50

Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.

18 In Little Nicky Pizza

$21.00

This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.,

18 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.

18 In Ron Swanson

$19.00

Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.

18 In Pulled Porker

$21.25

BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base

18 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.

18 In Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.00

Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.

18 In Jalapeño Popper Pie

$19.80

Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.

18 In Vintage Chicken Pizza

$19.50

A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.

18 In New Yorker

$18.50

Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.

18 In Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.

18 In Veggie Supreme

$18.50

18 In The Spinach

$18.50

Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base

18 In Angry Hawaiian

$19.50

Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.

18 In Angry Boss

$20.00

Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.

18 In Dirty Bird Pizza

$20.00

18 In Napoleon Dynamite

$19.50

Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.

18 In Chicken Pesto

$19.50

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.

18 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple

$19.50

Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.

18 In Pineapple Express

$19.50

Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base

18 In 6 Cheese

$18.50

Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses

24 In Loaded Mac & Cheese Pizza

$35.00

24 In Chicken Bacon Ranch

$30.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.

24 In 5 Meat

$31.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.

24 in Jersey Devil Pizza

$31.00

Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.

24 In Supreme

$31.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.

24 In East Side Cheddar

$31.50

Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.

24 In Old 56

24 In Old 56

$30.00

A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil

24 In Nashville Blue 42

$30.00

A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.

24 In Bbq Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.

24 In Buffalo Wing Pizza

$30.00

Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.

24 In Little Nicky

$31.50

This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.

24 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza

$35.00

Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.

24 in Ron Swanson

$30.00

Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.

24 In Pulled Porker

$33.00

BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base

24 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.

24 in Cheesesteak Pizza

$31.00

Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.

24 In Jalapeño Popper

$31.00

Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.

24 In Vintage Chicken Pizza

$30.00

A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.

24 In New Yorker

$28.00

Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.

24 In Hawaiian Pizza

$28.50

Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.

24 In Veggie Supreme

$28.00

24 In The Spinach

$28.00

Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base

24 In Angry Hawaiian

$30.00

Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.

24 In Angry Boss

$31.00

Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.

24 In Dirty Bird Pizza

$31.00

Fiery fried chicken pizza. Its spicy, A spicy butter, salt, pepper base with cheese, red pepper flakes, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.

24 In Napoleon Dynamite

$30.00

Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.

24 In Chicken Pesto

$30.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.

24 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple

$30.00

Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.

24 In Pineapple Express

$30.00

Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base

24 In 6 Cheese

$28.00

Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses

Cauliflower Crust (Gluten Free)

Our 12 inch Cauliflower Crust is baked on the same pizza stone with all of the other pizzas if "No Gluten Allergy" is selected. If the option of "Gluten Allergy" is selected, we will take every precaution to cook it away from other pizzas and on a pizza pan. We can NOT guarantee 100% non cross contamination.

GF Cauliflower Crust

$13.60

Ranch

Add Ranch cup

$0.60

Add 2 ranch cup

$1.20

Add 3 Ranch cup

$1.80

Add 4 Ranch Cup

$2.40

Add Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Add 2 Bleu Cheese

$1.20

Add 3 Bleu Cheese

$1.80

Add Siriach Ranch

$0.60

Add 2 Siriacha Ranch

$1.20

WINGS

Traditional Wings

$10.10

Boneless Wings

$8.48

TENDERS

JUMBO FRIED TENDERS

JUMBO GRILLED TENDERS

Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese Appitizer

$7.00

Our white cheddar Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Appetizer

$10.00

White cheddar Mac & Cheese with grilled chicken and our house made buffalo sauce.

Bowls

Classic Mac Bowl

$10.00

Veggie Mac Bowl

$9.00

Vintage Mac Bowl

$15.00

Family Size Mac & Cheese

Feed the Family Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$30.00

RIBS

JUST THE RIBS

1/2 RACK MEAL

$14.50

FULL RACK MEAL

$27.99

PORK OR CHICKEN Meal

Pulled Pork Meal

$11.00

Pulled Chicken Meal

$11.00

BBQ COMBOS

Rib & Pulled Pork Combo

$13.50

Rib & Pulled Chicken Combo

$13.50

Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken Combo

$12.25

SIDES

Cornbread

$1.25

Slaw

$1.55

Potato Salad

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

House Salad

$2.25

Waffle Fries

$2.25

Corn Nuggets

$3.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs for 1

$11.25

Family Meal

$34.00

SUBS

Cheesesteak Sub

$10.50

Shaved steak, provolone cheese, grilled onions, green peppers and red peppers on a footlong hoagie roll.

Italian Sub

$10.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion on a footlong hoagie roll. Italian dressing on the side.

Turkey & Cheese

$10.50

Oven Roasted turkey, sliced provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion on a footlong hoagie roll

Meatball Sub

$10.50

Stanganelli’s meatballs, our homemade pizza sauce, provolone and Italian seasoning on a footlong hoagie roll.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Shaved ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a footlong hoagie roll.

Calzones

Classic Calzone

$10.25

Our classic calzone comes with mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni and salami. No red sauce unless requested.

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.25

Our pepperoni calzone comes with red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

4 Meat Calzone

$11.50

Comes with Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, sauce and cheese.

Veggie Calzone

$9.85

Our Veggie calzone comes with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, red peppers and mushrooms.

Meatball Calzone

$11.00

Comes with Mozzarella cheese, Meatballs, Red Sauce. Ricotta

Philly Cheesesteak Calzone

$11.00

Comes with shaved steak, onions, red peppers, green peppers, Mozzarella cheese

FRESH SALADS

All of our regular sized salads come with 2 portions of dressings

House Salad

$6.70

Crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and cheddar jack cheese

Classic Salad

$7.20

Crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, cucumber and croutons

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, grape tomatoes, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar

$10.75

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, grape tomatoes, croutons, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing

Antipasto

$11.00

Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing

Meat & Cheese Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing

All the Spinach

$8.25

Fresh spinach, feta, cranberries and chopped walnuts with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Family Style Salad

Family Size House Salad

$17.00

Family size Classic Salad

$18.00

Family Size Classic Caesar Salad

$18.00

Family Size Chicken Caesar Salad

$28.50

Family Size Antipasto Salad

$29.00

Family Size Meat & Cheese Antipasto Salad

$29.00

Kids menu

KIDS 8" Cheese PIZZA

$5.30

KIDS Mac & Cheese w/Mandarin oranges

$5.70

KIDS BBQ Meal

$6.50

KIDS Meatballs and Garlic Bread

$5.90

2 Jumbo Meatballs and a slice of garlic bread. Garlic bread comes with mozzarella cheese on top.

KIDS Tenders and tots

$6.50

Sides

House Salad Side

$3.40

Antipasto Salad Side

$4.70

Crazy Fries Side

$3.50

Mac & Cheese Side

$3.80

Crinkle cut Fries Side

$3.00

3 Jumbo Meatballs & Sauce

$5.85

Garlic Knots SIDE (3)

$3.30

Butter Parmesan Knots SIDE (3)

$3.30

Coleslaw Side

$2.50

Cakes

NY Cheesecake Plain

$3.85
Cotton Candy Cheesecake

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$4.00

Apple Carmel Cheesecake

$4.00

Homemade Brownie

$1.50Out of stock

Peanut butter Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Smore's

Peanut Butter Smores Pizza 10 inch

$10.60

Peanut butter base with melted chocolate, toasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and topped with chocolate syrup.

Peanut Butter Smores Pizza 14 inch

$16.00

Peanut butter base with melted chocolate, toasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and topped with chocolate syrup.

Cannolis

3 Pack Mini Cannoli's

$3.85

5 Pack Mini Cannoli's

$6.40

8 Pack Mini Cannoli's

$10.25

10 Pack Mini Cannoli's

$12.80

15 Pack Mini Cannoli's

$19.20
3 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's

3 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's

$4.35Out of stock

5 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's

$7.25Out of stock

8 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's

$11.60Out of stock

10 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's

$14.50Out of stock

15 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's

$21.75Out of stock

Candy

Red Licorice Swirl Taffy

$4.39

Fruit Sours

$2.75

Fall Fish Bait

$2.49

Strawberry Taffy

$4.39

Gummy Star Mix

$2.49

Cotton Candy Taffy

$4.39

Sangria Taffy

$4.39

Gummy Pizza Slices

$2.75

Gummy Ice Cream cones

$2.99

Gummy Ice Pops

$2.75

Tropical Gummy Frogs

$2.75

Juju Fruits

$1.99

Bear Hugs

$2.75

Chili Mango Taffy

$4.39

Gummy Dolphins

$3.25

Watermelon Taffy

$4.39

Blueberry Salt Water Taffy

$4.39Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Hearts

$2.75

Banana Salt Water Taffy

$4.39

Banana Split Salt Water Taffy

$4.39

Cherry Salt Water Taffy

$4.39

Chocolate Salt Water Taffy

$4.39

Frooties

$3.30

Gummy Pink Flamingos

$3.30

Maple Bacon Salt Water Taffy

$4.39

Chocolate Cashews

$5.25

Chocolate Rasins

$3.99

Peach Rings

$2.99

Sangria Salt Water Taffy

$4.39

Strawberry Daiquiri Salt Water Taffy

$4.39

Tropical Fruit Salt Water Taffy

$4.39
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16504

Directions

Sticks & Bricks image
Sticks & Bricks image

