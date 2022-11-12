Sticks & Bricks - Grandview
1301 East Grandview Blvd
Erie, PA 16504
2 Liters
20 Oz
Tea
Coffee
APPETIZERS
Fried Green Tomaotes
Deep Fried Green tomatoes with Marinara and Sriracha Ranch sauce for dipping
Garlic Knots
Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara
Pepperoni Balls
Deep Fried, Erie's own Stanganelli's Pepperoni balls.
Fried Mozzarella
Onion Rings
Zucchini Fries
Fried battered zucchini sticks with ranch for dipping.
Fried Cauliflower
Each Regular order comes with 1 ranch and Large orders come with 2 ranch for dipping. If you would like a different dipping sauce, please make a note in the special instructions section when ordering this item.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Each Regular order comes with 1 ranch and Large orders come with 2 ranch for dipping. If you would like a different dipping sauce, please make a note in the special instructions section when ordering this item.
Fried Corn Nuggets
Deep Fried Corn with a side of ranch
Crazy Fries
Crinkle cut, sweet potato, tater tots and waffle fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces. Ranch, Hot Honey, Angry Sauce, Sriracha Ranch or Sweet Chili. Add pulled pork or buffalo chicken tenders $3
Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle cut fries, deep fried served with Ketchup.
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
Tater Tots
Pizza Logs
Jalapeno Poppers w/ cream cheese
SHAREABLES
Garlic Bread
Baked ciabatta bread with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Comes with 1 side of Marinara.
5 Meatballs & Garlic Bread
Cheesesteak Fries
Crinkle Cut fries with steak, onion, red peppers, green peppers and provolone cheese.
Breadsticks
5 Baked breadsticks
Grandview Mix
2 hand breaded fried tenders, mozzarella sticks, 2 pepperoni balls, onion rings and fried green tomatoes. Comes with ranch, marinara, sriracha ranch and angry sauce for dipping.
Fried Sticks Mix
2 fried tenders, mozzarella sticks, fried cauliflower and fried sweet corn. Comes with ranch, marinara, sweet chili and angry sauce for dipping.
Mixed Veggie Basket
Our Mixed veggie basket includes Fried mushrooms, corn, cauliflower, zucchini, onion rings, 2 sides of ranch, 1 spicy ranch and 1 angry sauce
Fresh Dough Pizzas
Specialty Pies
10 in Loaded Mac & Cheese
Light BBQ base, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, pulled pork, jalapenos and bacon.
10 In Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.
10 In 5 Meat
Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.
10 in Jersey Devil Pizza
Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.
10 In Supreme
Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.
10 In East Side Cheddar
Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.
10 In Old 56
A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil
10 in Nashville Blue 42
A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.
10 In Bbq Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.
10 In Buffalo Wing Pie
Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base
10 In Little Nicky Pizza
This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.,
10 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza
Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.
10 in Ron Swanson
Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.
10 In Pullled Porker
BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base
10 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza
Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.
10 in Cheesesteak Pizza
Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.
10 In Jalapeño Popper Pie
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.
10 in Vintage Chicken
A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.
10 in Hawaiian
Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.
10 In New Yorker
Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.
10 In Veggie Supreme
Red peppers, green peppers, red onions and mushrooms
10 In The Spinach
Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base
10 In Angry Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.
10 In Angry Boss
Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.
10 in Dirty Bird Pizza
Fiery fried chicken pizza. Its spicy, A spicy butter, salt, pepper base with cheese, red pepper flakes, red onions, bacon, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.
10 In Napoleon Dynamite
Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.
10 In Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.
10 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple
Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.
10 In Pineapple Express
Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base
10 In 6 Cheese
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses
14 in Loaded Mac & Cheese Pizza
Light BBQ base, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, pulled pork, jalapenos and bacon.
14 In Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.
14 In 5 Meat
Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.
14 In Jersey Devil Pizza
Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.
14 In Supreme
Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.
14 In East Side Cheddar
Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.
14 In Old 56
A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil
14 in Nashville Blue 42
A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.
14 In Bbq Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.
14 In Buffalo Wing Pie
Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.
14 In Little Nicky Pizza
This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.,
14 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza
Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.
14 in Ron Swanson
Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.
14 In Pulled Porker
BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base
14 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza
Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.
14 In Cheesesteak Pizza
Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.
14 In Jalapeño Popper Pie
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.
14 in Vintage Chicken Pizza
A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.
14 In New Yorker
Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.
14 In Veggie Supreme
14 in Hawaiian Pizza
Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.
14 In The Spinach
Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base
14 In Angry Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.
14 In Angry Boss
Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.
14 In Dirty Bird Pizza
Fiery fried chicken pizza. Its spicy, A spicy butter, salt, pepper base with cheese, red pepper flakes, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.
14 In Napoleon Dynamite
Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.
14 In Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.
14 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple Pie
Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.
14 In Pineapple Express
Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base
14 In 6 Cheese
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses
18 In Loaded Mac & Cheese Pizza
Light BBQ base, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, pulled pork, jalapenos and bacon.
18 In Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.
18 In 5 Meat
Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.
18 In Jersey Devil Pizza
Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.
18 In Supreme
Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.
18 In East Side Cheddar
Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.
18 In Old 56
A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil
18 In Nashville Blue 42
A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.
18 In Bbq Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.
18 In Buffalo Wing pie
Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.
18 In Little Nicky Pizza
This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.,
18 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza
Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.
18 In Ron Swanson
Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.
18 In Pulled Porker
BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base
18 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza
Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.
18 In Cheesesteak Pizza
Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.
18 In Jalapeño Popper Pie
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.
18 In Vintage Chicken Pizza
A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.
18 In New Yorker
Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.
18 In Hawaiian Pizza
Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.
18 In Veggie Supreme
18 In The Spinach
Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base
18 In Angry Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.
18 In Angry Boss
Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.
18 In Dirty Bird Pizza
18 In Napoleon Dynamite
Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.
18 In Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.
18 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple
Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.
18 In Pineapple Express
Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base
18 In 6 Cheese
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses
24 In Loaded Mac & Cheese Pizza
24 In Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, 4 cheeses with a ranch base.
24 In 5 Meat
Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon and sausage.
24 in Jersey Devil Pizza
Our signature spicy fried chicken pizza. Its hot, if you have to ask how hot, its too hot for you. A spicy ranch base with cheese, banana peppers, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.
24 In Supreme
Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olives.
24 In East Side Cheddar
Butter & Garlic base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, broccoli and Cheddarjack cheese.
24 In Old 56
A traditional Margherita pizza with light sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil
24 In Nashville Blue 42
A ranch base with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, pizza cheese and Nashville Hot seasoning on top.
24 In Bbq Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, dipped in sweet BBQ sauce, red onions and 4 cheeses.
24 In Buffalo Wing Pizza
Grilled chicken covered in our buffalo sauce with a ranch base.
24 In Little Nicky
This pizza originated in the same place as Little Nicky. It has a Ranch base, fried chicken covered in our Hot Bricks! seasoning, mozzarella and topped with ranch and Sriracha sauce.
24 In Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pizza
Spicy Ranch base, mozzarella, white cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo fried chicken and bacon.
24 in Ron Swanson
Lots of pepperoni, bacon, sausage.
24 In Pulled Porker
BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, jalapenos and bacon on a BBQ base
24 In Tuscan Chicken Pizza
Pesto base, grilled chicken, sliced red peppers, shredded parmesan and cheddar jack cheese.
24 in Cheesesteak Pizza
Butter, salt & pepper base with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions and shaved steak.
24 In Jalapeño Popper
Cream cheese base, jalapenos, bacon, 3 cheeses and topped with ranch.
24 In Vintage Chicken Pizza
A red sauce base with fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions and topped with parmesan.
24 In New Yorker
Mozzarella topped with ricotta and fresh basil on our homemade white sauce base.
24 In Hawaiian Pizza
Classic Hawaiian Pizza with Ham and Pineapple on red sauce base.
24 In Veggie Supreme
24 In The Spinach
Fresh Spinach, mozzarella, chopped garlic and feta cheese on a butter and garlic base
24 In Angry Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, jalapenos, red onions, hot sauce mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.
24 In Angry Boss
Sriracha Ranch base, fried chicken, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and bacon topped with our house made Angry sauce.
24 In Dirty Bird Pizza
Fiery fried chicken pizza. Its spicy, A spicy butter, salt, pepper base with cheese, red pepper flakes, red onions, fried chicken and hot honey to top it off.
24 In Napoleon Dynamite
Ranch Base with mozzarella, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and of course TATER TOTS covered in hot honey.
24 In Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, red and green peppers and red onions with a pesto base.
24 In Bacon Pepper Pineapple
Bacon, pineapple chunks, green peppers and red onions.
24 In Pineapple Express
Pineapple chunks, ham, walnuts and topped with basil on a butter and garlic base
24 In 6 Cheese
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Feta and Parmesan Cheeses
Cauliflower Crust (Gluten Free)
Ranch
Mac & Cheese
Family Size Mac & Cheese
PORK OR CHICKEN Meal
BBQ COMBOS
SIDES
SUBS
Cheesesteak Sub
Shaved steak, provolone cheese, grilled onions, green peppers and red peppers on a footlong hoagie roll.
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion on a footlong hoagie roll. Italian dressing on the side.
Turkey & Cheese
Oven Roasted turkey, sliced provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion on a footlong hoagie roll
Meatball Sub
Stanganelli’s meatballs, our homemade pizza sauce, provolone and Italian seasoning on a footlong hoagie roll.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Shaved ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a footlong hoagie roll.
Calzones
Classic Calzone
Our classic calzone comes with mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni and salami. No red sauce unless requested.
Pepperoni Calzone
Our pepperoni calzone comes with red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
4 Meat Calzone
Comes with Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, sauce and cheese.
Veggie Calzone
Our Veggie calzone comes with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, red peppers and mushrooms.
Meatball Calzone
Comes with Mozzarella cheese, Meatballs, Red Sauce. Ricotta
Philly Cheesesteak Calzone
Comes with shaved steak, onions, red peppers, green peppers, Mozzarella cheese
FRESH SALADS
House Salad
Crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, onion and cheddar jack cheese
Classic Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, cucumber and croutons
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, grape tomatoes, croutons and Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, grape tomatoes, croutons, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing
Antipasto
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
Meat & Cheese Antipasto Salad
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
All the Spinach
Fresh spinach, feta, cranberries and chopped walnuts with Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Family Style Salad
Cakes
Smore's
Peanut Butter Smores Pizza 10 inch
Peanut butter base with melted chocolate, toasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and topped with chocolate syrup.
Peanut Butter Smores Pizza 14 inch
Peanut butter base with melted chocolate, toasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and topped with chocolate syrup.
Cannolis
3 Pack Mini Cannoli's
5 Pack Mini Cannoli's
8 Pack Mini Cannoli's
10 Pack Mini Cannoli's
15 Pack Mini Cannoli's
3 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's
5 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's
8 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's
10 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's
15 Pack Chocolate Mini Cannoli's
Candy
Red Licorice Swirl Taffy
Fruit Sours
Fall Fish Bait
Strawberry Taffy
Gummy Star Mix
Cotton Candy Taffy
Sangria Taffy
Gummy Pizza Slices
Gummy Ice Cream cones
Gummy Ice Pops
Tropical Gummy Frogs
Juju Fruits
Bear Hugs
Chili Mango Taffy
Gummy Dolphins
Watermelon Taffy
Blueberry Salt Water Taffy
Strawberry Cream Hearts
Banana Salt Water Taffy
Banana Split Salt Water Taffy
Cherry Salt Water Taffy
Chocolate Salt Water Taffy
Frooties
Gummy Pink Flamingos
Maple Bacon Salt Water Taffy
Chocolate Cashews
Chocolate Rasins
Peach Rings
Sangria Salt Water Taffy
Strawberry Daiquiri Salt Water Taffy
Tropical Fruit Salt Water Taffy
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
