Sticks & Bricks - Grandview

Cauliflower Crust (Gluten Free)

Our 12 inch Cauliflower Crust is baked on the same pizza stone with all of the other pizzas if "No Gluten Allergy" is selected. If the option of "Gluten Allergy" is selected, we will take every precaution to cook it away from other pizzas and on a pizza pan. We can NOT guarantee 100% non cross contamination.