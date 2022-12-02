Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken
Wood and Iron Midlothian
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian, VA 23113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Del Barco - Chesterfield Towne Center
No Reviews
11500 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Midlothian
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurant
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurant