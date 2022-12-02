Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken

Wood and Iron Midlothian

review star

No reviews yet

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Steak and Cheese Flat Iron
1/2 Crispy Chicken

Appetizers

Award Winning Smoked Chili (bowl)

$10.98

Award Winning Smoked Chili (cup)

$8.98

Crispy Pepperoni Rolls

$8.98

Fried Pickles

$7.98

Housemade Guacamole

$8.98

Housemade Queso Dip

$7.98

Hushpuppies (App)

$6.98

Jumbo Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$10.98

Loaded French Fries

$10.98

Shareable Southern Nachos

$13.98

Signature Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.98

Sliders

$13.98

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

$8.98

The Onion Nest

$7.98

Wings

Smoked Wings (5)

$7.98

Smoked Wings (10)

$14.98

Smoked Wings (15)

$20.98

Smoked Wings (20)

$27.98

Grilled Wings (5)

$8.58

Grilled Wings (10)

$15.58

Grilled Wings (15)

$21.58

Grilled Wings (20)

$28.58

7 Boneless

$9.98

12 Boneless

$15.58

Add Carrot & Celery Boat

$2.98

Salads

1/2 Candied Pecan & Goat Cheese

$11.98

Candied Pecan & Goat Cheese

$16.98

1/2 Fried Goat Cheese & Mixed Berry

$11.98

Fried Goat Cheese & Mixed Berry

$16.98

1/2 BBQ Ranch

$11.98

BBQ Ranch

$16.98

1/2 Crispy Chicken

$11.98

Crispy Chicken

$16.98

1/2 Cobb

$12.98

Cobb

$17.98

Desserts

Brown Butter Apple Cake

$7.78

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.78

Key Lime Pie

$7.78Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.48

Flat Irons/Sandwiches

Steak and Cheese Flat Iron

$12.98

Smoked Cuban Flat Iron

$12.98

Eastern NC BBQ Sandwich

$12.98

Chicken Sandwich

$13.98

Burgers

Ultimate Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.98

Smokehouse Burger

$14.98

Cajun Burger

$14.98

California Burger

$14.98

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.98

Beyond Burger

$12.98

Brunch Burger

$14.98

Hamburger (NO CHEESE)

$11.98

Entrees

Hickory Smoked Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$16.98

Hickory Smoked Ribs (Full Rack)

$25.98

Hand Dipped Chicken Tenders

$13.98

Ultimate Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.98

Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion and Honey Flatbread

$9.98

Caprese Flatbread

$8.98

The Game Day

$16.98

The Southwest

$15.98

The Game Changer

$16.98

Tacos

Honey Sriracha Shrimp (Dinner)

$14.98

Honey Sriracha Shrimp (Lunch)

$10.98

Boneless Wing Tacos (Dinner)

$14.98

Boneless Wing Taco (Lunch)

$10.98

Baja Fish Tacos (Dinner)

$14.98

Baja Fish Taco (Lunch)

$10.98

Chicken Queso Tacos (Dinner)

$14.98

Chicken Queso Taco (Lunch)

$10.98

Sides

French Fries

$3.98

Mac and Cheese

$3.98

Steamed Broccoli

$3.98

Pineapple Cole Slaw

$3.98

Cajun Fries

$3.98

Cinnamon Apple Sauce

$3.98

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.98

Hushpuppies (7)

$4.98

Wedge Salad

$4.98

House Salad

$3.98

Onion Straws

$4.98

Chips and 4 oz Queso

$4.98

Chips and 4oz Guac

$5.98

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Mac N Dog

$7.99

Kid's Pork Slider

$7.99

Kid's Burgers Slider * No Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.99

Kid's Marinara

$7.99

Sauce

2 oz Balsamic

$0.49

2 oz BBQ Ranch

$0.49

2 oz Bleu Cheese

$0.49

2 oz Buffalo

$0.49

2 oz Cajun Dry Rub

$0.49

2 oz Cane

$0.49

2 oz Honey BBQ

$0.49

2 oz Honey Butter

$0.49

2 oz Honey Lime

$0.49

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.49

2 oz Honey Old Bay

$0.49

2 oz Honey Sriracha

$0.49

2 oz Inferno

$0.49

2 oz Jalapeno Ranch

$0.49

2 oz Lemon Pepper

$0.49

2 oz Mango Habanero

$0.49

2 oz Marinara

$0.49

2 oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.49

2 oz Pineapple Teriyaki

$0.49

2 oz Ranch

$0.49

2 oz Spicy Garlic

$0.49

2 oz Waiver Wire

$0.49

2oz Guac

$1.49

4 oz Aus Jus

$0.88

4 oz Balsamic

$0.88

4 oz BBQ Ranch

$0.88

4 oz Bleu Cheese

$0.88

4 oz Buffalo

$0.88

4 oz Cajun Dry Rub

$0.88

4 oz Cane

$0.88

4 oz Guacamole

$2.98

4 oz Honey BBQ

$0.88

4 oz Honey Lime

$0.88

4 oz Honey Mustard

$0.88

4 oz Honey Old Bay

$0.88

4 oz Honey Sriracha

$0.88

4 oz Inferno

$0.88

4 oz Jalapeno Ranch

$0.88

4 oz Lemon Pepper

$0.88

4 oz Mango Habanero

$0.88

4 oz Marinara

$0.88

4 oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.88

4 oz Pico

$1.98

4 oz Pineapple Teriyaki

$0.88

4 oz Queso

$2.28

4 oz Ranch

$0.88

4 oz Spicy Garlic

$0.88

4 oz Waiver Wire

$0.88

Upcharge

Extra Protein

$3.99

Protein

$6.99

$ Extra Goat Balls (4)

$3.98

Logo Big Boy Glass

$16.00

Catering Add Ons

Hushpuppies Appetizer

$5.98

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls Appetizer

$9.98

Onion Nest Appetizer

$7.98

Fried Pickles Appetizer

$6.98

Shareable Southern Nachos Appetizer

$13.98

Crispy Pepperoni Rolls Appetizer

$8.98

Jalapeno Poppers Appetizer

$8.98

Sliders Appetizer

$13.98

Queso Dip Appetizer

$6.98

Guacamole Appetizer

$8.98

Jumbo Soft Pretzel Appetizer

$9.98

Chili Cup Appetizer

$7.98

Chili Bowl Appertizer

$9.98

1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.98

Crispy Chicken Salad (whole)

$14.98

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.98

Arnold Palmer Refill

$1.58

Barq's Root Beer

$2.98

Cherry Coke Refill

$1.25

Cherry Limeade

$3.98

Cherry Limeade Refill

$1.58

Coffee: Decaf

$2.99

Coffee: Reg

$2.99

Coke

$2.98

Coke Zero

$2.98

Diet Coke

$2.98

Ginger Ale

$2.98

Ginger Beer

$2.98

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.98

Hot Tea

$2.99

House Cherry Coke

$2.98

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.98

Iced Unsweet Tea

$2.98

Juice

$2.58

Kid Apple Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.98

Lemonade Refill

$1.58

Limeade

$3.98

Limeade Refill

$1.58

Mr. Pibb

$2.98

Organic Choc Milk

$2.99

Organic Milk

$2.99

Perrier

$3.98

Red Bull

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$2.98

Soda Water\seltzer

$0.98

Sprite

$2.98

Virgin Drink

$4.58

Water

Gameday Beer

$1 OFF Hokie Lager pint

$5.98Out of stock

$1 OFF Yuengling pint

$4.98Out of stock

Gametime Hokie Gear 1/2 off pint

$3.49

Gametime Hokie Gear 1/2 off Big Boy

$5.79

$1 OFF Hokie Lager BB

$10.98Out of stock

$1 OFF Yuengling BB

$8.78Out of stock

ONLINE DRINKS

Orange Crush

$8.98

Spiked Cherry Limeade - Tequila

$8.98

Spiked Cherry Limeade - Vodka

$9.98

Spiked Lemonade - Bourbon

$8.98

Spiked Lemonade - Vodka

$8.98

Spiked LIMEade

$8.98

Pain Killer

$9.98

Rum Runner

$9.98

Mojito Smasher

$8.98
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery
Wood and Iron Midlothian image
Wood and Iron Midlothian image
Wood and Iron Midlothian image
Wood and Iron Midlothian image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Casa Del Barco - Chesterfield Towne Center
orange starNo Reviews
11500 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
11501 Busy Street North Chesterfield, VA 23236
View restaurantnext
101 Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
12646 Stone Village Way Midlothian, VA 23236
View restaurantnext
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3054 Stony Point Road Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston