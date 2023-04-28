Wood and Water 13359 ventura blvd.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Wood & Water is a bistro-style restaurant serving seasonal, modern American fare that has multi-cultural influences and flavors. Featuring the freshest seafood, sustainable protein, and farm-to-fork produce, Wood & Water's attention to detail is unparalleled through the service, cocktails, food and environment.
Location
13359 ventura blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Gallery
