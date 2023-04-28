A map showing the location of Wood and Water 13359 ventura blvd.View gallery

Raw Bar

Pearl Bay

Blue Pt

Oishi

Kumomoto

Kumai

Yellowtail

$21.00

Albacore Ceviche

$23.00

Spicy Tuna

$21.00

Starters

House Rolls

$6.00

Wok Calamari

$22.00

Butchers Board

$19.00

Spanish Shrimp

$23.00

Burrata Toast

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Lobster Siders

$23.00

Mussels

$22.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$23.00

Squash Blossom

$19.00

Hummus and Eggplant Dip

$14.00

Duck Eggrolls

$18.00

Pork belly

Fries

$11.00

Sp Salmon Roe

$21.00

Crab Corn Soup

$17.00

Veggies

Duo of Cauliflower

$16.00

Asparagus

$16.00

Broccolini

$13.00

Scalloped Sweet Potato

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Corn Ravioli

$16.00

Salads

House Chop

$18.00

Arugula Salad

$18.00

Asain Caesar

$17.00

Butter Lettuce

$18.00

Beet Salad

$18.00

Lobster Cobb

$29.00

Nostalgic

Halibut Tacos

$22.00

Burger

$22.00

Chickpea Curry

$21.00

Fried Chicken

$28.00

Short Ribs

$32.00

Gnocchi

$28.00

Lobster Linguini

$31.00

Boar Ragu

$28.00

Seared Scallops

$31.00

Entrees

Seabass

$34.00

Salmon

$32.00

Roasted Seafood

$36.00

Duck and Scallops

$36.00

Whole Bass

$58.00

Pork chop

$36.00

Duck Breast

$38.00

Rack of Lamb

$54.00

Rib Eye

$56.00

Sp Crab Cake

$28.00

Sp Mahi

$38.00

Brunch

Lobster Bisque

$17.00

French Toast

$18.00

Crepes

$21.00

Frittata

$22.00

Omelet

$22.00

Grain Bowl

$23.00

Avocado Toast

$21.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$29.00

Mussels and Fries

$28.00

Duck Chilaquiles

$28.00

Short Rib Hash

$28.00

Breakfast Burger

$24.00

Watermelon Shrimp Salad

$31.00

Chicken Chop Salad

$28.00

Duck Sandwich

$26.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.00

Bottomless Rose

$24.00

Bottomless Aperol

$24.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Oysters

$10.00

Potato Chips

$8.00

Taters

$9.00

Hummus

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Ahi Tacos

$14.00

Short Rib Tacos

$14.00

1 Halibut Taco

$7.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Proper Martini

$9.00

HH Paloma

$9.00

HH Miranda Hobbs

$9.00

HH Peaches and Puppies

$9.00

Ten Dollar Chopin

$10.00

HH Domain

$9.00

HH Bourdeaux

$9.00

Scrimshaw

$6.00

Allagash

$6.00

Menabrea

$6.00

Anderson

$6.00

Hazy Ipa

$6.00

Ipa

$6.00

Old Rasputin

$6.00

Proper

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Miranda Hobba

$15.00

Peaches and Puppies

$15.00

Kids

Kd Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Kd Chicken Strips

$16.00

Kd Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Kd Pasta

$16.00

Dessert

Pot de Creme

$14.00

Peanut Butter Turnover

$14.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Matcha Cake

$14.00

Polenta Cake

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$14.00

Bday Coconut

Cheese + Port

$14.00

Cake Cutting

$3.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

After Dinner Drink

Dark n Fluffy

$18.00

Young Grasshopper

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Fonseca

$12.00

Six Grapes

$18.00

Grahms 20

$20.00

Dows 40

$40.00

Mason rouge

$14.00

Hennesy

$16.00

Remy vsop

$18.00

Remy xo

$42.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

Vampire

$16.00

Flowerring Squad

$16.00

Le Jardin

$16.00

Yuzu Talking

$16.00

Glen Coco

$16.00

Sequel

$16.00

Passion

$17.00

Smoked Manhattan

$18.00

Pleasure

$17.00

Don't Call Me

$18.00

Beer

Scrimshaw

$9.00

Allagash

$9.00

Menarea

$9.00

Anderson

$9.00

Hazy Ipa

$9.00

Ipa

$9.00

Old rasputin

$9.00

White Wine Glass

Bouvet

$11.00

Canella

$12.00

Rose

$12.00

Foris

$12.00

Domaine Paul

$13.00

Duckhorn

$17.00

Trefethen

$15.00

Bravium

$17.00

Garl Graff

$14.00

Red Wine Glass

Copain

$17.00

Rubio

$14.00

Siena

$15.00

Bourdeaux

$13.00

Harvey

$19.00

La Storia

$18.00

White Wine Bottle

Bouvet Btl

$40.00

Rose Btl

$44.00

GH Mumms Btl

$94.00

Piper Heidseick Btl

$128.00

Foris Btl

$40.00

Domaine Paul Btl

$44.00

Duckhorn Btl

$60.00

Trefethen Btl

$54.00

Bravium Btl

$62.00

Stonestreet Btl

$72.00

Cakebread Btl

$82.00

Carl Graff Btl

$48.00

Red Wine Bottle

Bourdeaux Btl

$48.00

Paraduxx Btl

$88.00

Harvey Btl

$72.00

Alpha Omega Btl

$240.00

Austin Hope Btl

$68.00

La Storia Btl

$68.00

Frank Fmaily Btl

$108.00

Heitz Btl

$128.00

Bella Union Btl

$128.00

Grgich Btl

$72.00

Twomey Btl

$129.00

Copain Btl

$62.00

Fess Parker Btl

$108.00

Maggy Hawk Btl

$88.00

Walt Btl

$132.00

Sea Smoke Btl

$148.00

Kosta Browne Btl

$225.00

Rubio Btl

$52.00

Siena Btl

$54.00

Casarena Btl

$62.00

Corkage

$30.00

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Up Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Balvanie 12

$19.00

Up Balvanie 12

$22.00

Laphroig

$18.00

Up Laphroig

$21.00

JW Black

$17.00

Up JW Black

$21.00

JW Blue

$46.00

Up JW Blue

$54.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Up Macallan 12

$25.00

Macallan Estate

$48.00

Up Mac Estate

$56.00

Macallan 18

$58.00

Up Mac 18

$72.00

Glenlivit 12

$16.00

Up Glenlivit 12

$20.00

Glenlivit 18

$29.00

Up Glenlivit 18

$34.00

Oban

$23.00

Up Oban

$27.00

Chivas

$16.00

Up Chivas

$19.00

Benromach 10

$18.00

Up Benromach 10

$21.00

Benromach Peat

$21.00

Up Benromach Peat

$24.00

Mortlach 25

$48.00

Bourbon

Bourbon

$13.00

Up bourbon

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Up Basil Hayden

$21.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Up Bulleit Bourbon

$17.00

Michters Bourbon

$15.00

Up Michter Bourbon

$17.00

High West American

$16.00

Up HW American

$18.00

High West Campfire

$22.00

Up HW Campfire

$26.00

Jack Daniel

$15.00

Up Jack

$17.00

Piggyback Bourbon

$19.00

Up Piggy Bourbon

$22.00

Jefferson Ocean

$28.00

Up Jefferson Ocean

$34.00

Makers

$15.00

Up Makers

$17.00

Woodford

$19.00

Up Woodford

$23.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Up Bulleit Rye

$17.00

High West Doulbe Rye

$16.00

Up HW Rye

$19.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Up Michters Rye

$17.00

Tempelton Rye

$15.00

Up Templeton

$17.00

Piggyback Rye

$19.00

Up Piggy Rye

$22.00

Whitsle Pig 10

$22.00

Up Whistle 10

$26.00

Whistle Pig 12

$28.00

Up Whislte 12

$34.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$18.00

Up Basil Rye

$21.00

Whiskey

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Up Tullamore

$16.00

Red Breast

$18.00

Up Red Breast

$21.00

Green Spot

$18.00

Up Green Spot

$21.00

High West Bourye

$24.00

Up HW Bourye

$28.00

Crown

$14.00

Up Crown

$16.00

Kaiyo

$21.00

Up Kaiyo

$25.00

Kaiyo Peat

$24.00

Up Kaiyo Peat

$30.00

Nikka Coffey

$21.00

Up Nikka

$26.00

Gin

Fords

$13.00

Up Fords

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Up Saphire

$18.00

Botanist

$16.00

Up Botanist

$19.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Up Hendricks

$19.00

Plymouth

$16.00

Up Plymouth

$19.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Up Tanqueray

$18.00

Tanqueray 10

$17.00

Up Tanq 10

$22.00

Grey Whale

$15.00

Up Grey Whale

$18.00

Roku

$15.00

Up Roku

$18.00

Amass

$16.00

Up Amass

$19.00

Vodka

Vodka

$13.00

Up Vodka

$15.00

Chopin

$15.00

Up Chopin

$18.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Up Goose

$18.00

Grey Goose Orange

$15.00

Up Goose Orange

$18.00

Grey Goose Citron

$15.00

Up FGoode Citron

$18.00

Titos

$15.00

Up Titos

$18.00

Kettel

$15.00

Up Kettel

$18.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Up Belvedere

$22.00

Stoli Elit

$18.00

Up Stoli Elit

$22.00

Tequila

Tequila

$13.00

Up Tequila

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Up Patron Silv

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Up Patron Anejo

$26.00

Casanoble Blanco

$17.00

Up Casanoble Blanco

$21.00

Casanoble Repo

$19.00

Up Casanoble Repo

$24.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Up Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

Casamigos Repo

$19.00

Up Casmigos Repo

$24.00

Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

Up Casamigos Anejo

$29.00

Casa Rica Blanco

$17.00

Up Casarica Blanco

$21.00

Casa Rica Rosado

$19.00

Up Casarica Rosado

$24.00

Clase Azul

$34.00

Up Clase Azul

$42.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Up 1942

$48.00

Bozal

$14.00

Up Bozal

$17.00

Del Meguay

$18.00

Up Del Meguay

$21.00

Rum

Bacardi

$14.00

Up Bacardi

$16.00

Pilar Blanco

$15.00

Up Pilar Blacno

$18.00

Pilar Dark

$17.00

Up Pilar Dark

$19.00

Richland Rum

$18.00

Up Richland

$21.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Decaf

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Tonic

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Rodgers

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$8.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Decaf Capp

$5.00

Decaf Esspresso

$5.00

Cocktails

Aperol Sprtiz

$15.00

Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Long Island

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

Collins

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Pimms Cup

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Amaro

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Godiva

$14.00

Yellow Cartruese

$16.00

Green Chartruese

$14.00

Godiva White

$14.00

Godiva Dark

$14.00

Dine La

Dine LA $$$

$55.00

P - Spicy Tuna

P - Arugula Salad

P - Duo of Cauliflower

P - Asparagus

P - Pork belly

P - Gnocchi

P - Boar Ragu

P - Cajun Gumbo

P - Salmon

P - Short Ribs

P - Matcha Cake

P - Polenta Cake

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Wood & Water is a bistro-style restaurant serving seasonal, modern American fare that has multi-cultural influences and flavors. Featuring the freshest seafood, sustainable protein, and farm-to-fork produce, Wood & Water's attention to detail is unparalleled through the service, cocktails, food and environment.

Location

13359 ventura blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

