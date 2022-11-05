Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woods Hill Table

2,742 Reviews

$$$

24 Commonwealth Ave

Concord, MA 01742

Order Again

Dinner Menu

Beet Salad

$15.00

Mesclun Salad

$14.00

Broccoli Wood Grilled

$16.00

Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Ham Hock Croquettes

$15.00

Bucatini Bolognese

$30.00

Cavatelli

$38.00

Mushroom Risotto

$29.00

Burger

$23.00

Squash Soup

$14.00

Sides

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Honey, aleppo pepper. [DF,GF,NF]

Fries

$9.00

Delicata Squash

$9.00

sofrito, parsley, lemon

Bar BBQ Cashews

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Layer Bar

$11.00

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Children's Menu

KIDS BURGER

$12.00

Grass-fed burger, sesame seed bun and ketchup on the side. Served with fries or seasonal veggies. *Please note all kids burgers are cooked well done*

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Local sourdough bread, mild American guyere cheese, served with a choice of fries or seasonal veggies.

KIDS SPAGHETTI BUTTER

$12.00

House-made bucatini pasta with butter and parmesan cheese on the side.

KIDS SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE

$12.00

House made bucatini pasta, red sauce and parmesan cheese on the side.

Pasta Dinner for 2

Pasta Dinner For Two

$60.00

The Woods Hill Pasta Dinner for two includes: Bucatini Bolognese, Grilled Semolina Bread, Garlic Butter, Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette, And a Bottle of 2018 Bibi Graetz, Sangiovese Tuscany, IT

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A sustinable, organic and seasonal restaurant by Kristin Canty, Chef Charlie Foster. Using seasonal produce from our own organic farm.

