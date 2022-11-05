Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Wood & Salt Tavern

828 Reviews

$

4262 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach, CA 90807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Charred Cauliflower
Mafaldine
Marinated Tomatoes & Burrata

Thanksgiving Family Meal (for 4 people) - Pickup 10am-noon

Thanksgiving Family Meal Package (4 people)

Thanksgiving Family Meal Package (4 people)

$120.00

Whole 12Lb Herb Roasted Turkey w Gravy  Not Your Grandma’s Stuffing - wild mushroom & corn bread stuffing /swiss chard  Green Bean Casserole - mushrooms / fried shallots Cranberry Sauce - Fresh cranberry sauce / winter citrus  Mashed Potatoes - herbed butter

To Share

Wood Fired Shishitos

$12.00

charred lemon, saffron puree, chardonnay oak smoked salt

Fried Olives

$16.00

cheese stuffed queen olives, black garlic aioli

The Choke

$14.00

Wood fired grill artichokes with pepperoncini aioli

Charred Cauliflower

$15.00

green goddess, rosemary garlic, fresh herbs

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

spicy marinara, pesto, lemon vinaigrette, zest, herbs

Crab Croquettes

$18.00

lemon aioli, citrus supremes, Chesapeake Bay seasoning

Garden/Market

Spicy Avocado Watercress Salad

$16.00

escarole, grilled avocado, toasted pecans, green garlic, chili vinaigrette

Steakhouse Salad

$17.00

Marinated skirt steak, petite rocket greens, tomato, shaved red onion; sweet corn, Calabrian chili, breadcrumbs, shaved manchego, black garlic vinaigrette

Marinated Tomatoes & Burrata

$15.00

red onion, shallot, fresh herbs, olive oil, aged balsamic

Strawberry & Fig Salad

$16.00

petite spinach, mission figs, grilled avocado, crumbled goat cheese, toasted pecans, fig vinaigrette

Handmade Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$16.00

cracked pepper spaghetti, pecorino sardo

Carbonara

$18.00

spaghetti, bacon, pecorino, toasted pepper

Short Rib Bolognese

$26.00

Burrata, heirloom tomato confit, petite basil

Mafaldine

$20.00

peas, asparagus, leeks, butter cream sauce, lemon zest (Add shrimp $8)

Mushroom Paccheri

$25.00

Foraged mushrooms, roasted broccoli de cicco, cream sauce, fresh hers, toasted hazelnuts, and ricotta salata

Aglio e Olio

$18.00

garlic, fresno chillies, basil, and arbequina olive oil

Squid Ink Tagliatelle

$28.00

spicy seafood ragu, sun dried tomato, Moroccan merguez sausage, Calabrian chilies, crispy shallot, ricotta, harissa oil, Thai basil

From The Wood Fired Grill

How about a classic Burger

$16.00

grass fed beef patty, lettuce, shaved red onion, heirloom tomato, aged cheddar, chef sauce

W&S Fish & Chips

$24.00

fresh Pacific snapper, roasted fingerlings, English pea puree, malted vinaigrette

BYO Street Tacos

$19.00

Choice of red snapper, shrimp, Mary's chicken or Steak (+$4). Cilantro-cabbage slaw, avocado Baja sauce, habanero mango salsa, queso fresco

Ribeye Steak Frites

$32.00

churrasco argentino, salsa verde, frites

The Dryager

$19.00

30 Day dry aged patty, bacon onion marmalade, danish fontina, white miso aioli, brunch bun

16OZ NY Strip Steak

$46.00

haricot vert salad, potato crisps, dijon vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Filet

$29.00

sweet corn, petite spinach salad, ricotta salata, brown butter

Grilled Filet of Sea Bass

$34.00

summer market vegetables, herbed quinoa, herb dressing

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

burrata, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato confit

LBC Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Long Beach mushroom, mushroom béchamel, wild rocket salad, vinaigrette

Short Rib & Bone Marrow Pizza

$24.00

Short rib, bone marrow, parmesan, tuscan onion confit, herb salad

Sides

Long Beach Shrooms

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side of bread

$6.00

Weekly Specials

Grilled Clams

$19.00

Tuscan Sausage Bucatini

$22.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Steakhouse Dinner

$75.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

late harvest lady fingers, shaved dark chocolate, cocoa dust

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$14.00

white chocolate feuilletine, harries berries

Kid's Menu (For kids under 12)

Rigatoni Pasta Kid's Way

$11.00

butter, marinara, mac & cheese

Chicken Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Mary’s Chicken poppers, honey Dijon 

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$12.00

The kid pleaser

Non Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

$5.00
Mexican Sprite

$5.00
Rose Lemonade

$5.00
Bottle Sparkling Water 750ml

$5.00

Bottle Still Water 750ml

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Wood & Salt Tavern is your local neighborhood restaurant specializing in homemade pasta, shareable appetizer, fish, seafood & meats from our wood-fired grill.

Location

4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807

Directions

