Woodberry Kitchen

2,292 Reviews

$$$

2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

Woodberry Pantry

Snake Oil / 6 oz

Snake Oil / 6 oz

$6.00+

welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Woodberry Kitchen relies on longstanding relationships with our growers and watermen of the Chesapeake region to provide the ingredients that nourish and delight our guests. At our table, you join us in supporting responsible agriculture that respects the abundance and tradition of the region while helping to ensure the future.

2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126, Baltimore, MD 21211

