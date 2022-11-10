Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Cups at woodbine

review star

No reviews yet

545 west 700 south

salt lake city, UT 84101

Americano

Espresso + hot water

8 oz - Americano

$3.50

Shot of espresso over water

12 oz - Americano

$3.50

Shot of espresso over water

16 oz - Americano

$3.50

Shot of espresso over water

Au Lait

Drip coffee + steamed milk

8 oz -Au Lait

$3.25

Equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk

12 oz - Au Lait

$3.50

Equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk

16 oz - Au Lait

$3.75

Equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Espresso + steamed milk + topped with foam

8 oz - Cappuccino

$4.25

12 oz - Cappuccino

$4.75

16 oz - Cappuccino

$5.25

Chai

Black tea + spices + sugar + steamed milk Available iced

8 oz - Chai

$5.00

Sweetened local chai

12 oz - Chai

$5.50

Sweetened local chai

16 oz - Chai

$6.00

Sweetened local chai

Cold Brew

Coffee brewed with cold water for 18-24 hours

12 oz - Cold Brew

$3.50

16 oz - Cold Brew

$3.75

Cortado

2oz espresso + 3oz steamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

Drip Coffee

It's drip coffee

8 oz - Drip Coffee

$2.75

House blend roasted in house

12 oz - Drip Coffee

$3.00

House blend roasted in house

16 oz - Drip Coffee

$3.25

House blend roasted in house

Box of coffee

$27.00

Refill

$1.00

Espresso

Finely ground coffee brewed under high pressure resulting in a concentrated shot of espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

Espresso + steamed milk + a tiny bit of foam

8 oz Flat White

$4.25

12 oz Flat White

$4.75

16 oz Flat White

$5.25

Fountain Drink

It's soda

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Golden Milk

Turmeric + steamed milk

8 oz - Golden

$5.00

12 oz - Golden

$5.50

16 oz - Golden

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

House-made chocolate sauce + steamed milk

8 oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.00

House made chocolate

12 oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.50

House made chocolate

16 oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House made chocolate

Latte

Espresso + steamed milk Available iced

8 oz - Latte

$4.50

12 oz - Latte

$5.00

16 oz - Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

Espresso + a dollop of milk foam

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

Matcha + steamed milk

8 oz - Matcha

$5.00

12 oz - Matcha

$5.50

16 oz - Matcha

$6.00

Milk

Cup of milk

8 oz - Milk

$1.75

12 oz - Milk

$2.25

16 oz - Milk

$2.75

Mocha

Espresso + house-made chocolate sauce + steamed milk

Mocha - 8 oz

$5.30

Mocha - 12 oz

$5.80

Mocha - 16 oz

$6.30

Pour Over

A single origin coffee brewed with a Hario V60 pourover

Kenya

$5.00

Papua New Guinea

$5.00

Mexico

$5.00

Tea

It's tea Available iced

One Bag - Hot Tea

$3.00

Comes in 12 oz cup

Two Bags - Hot Tea

$4.00

Comes in 16 oz cup

12 oz - Iced Tea

$3.00

House blue tea

16 oz - Iced Tea

$3.50

House blue tea

Tea Latte

Tea + steamed milk Available iced

Tea Latte - 8 oz

$4.00

Tea Latte - 12 oz

$4.50

Tea Latte - 16 oz

$5.00

Soda

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$2.50

Fentimans Cola

$2.50

Juice

The Black Magic

$10.00

The Heartbeet

$10.00

The Liquid Sunshine

$10.00

The OJ

$8.00

The Ritual

$10.00

Kombucha

Hans Can

$5.00

Water

Smart Water

$3.25

Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Beer

Fisher Brewing - Rotating

$5.00

TF Brewing - Red Ale

$7.00

Wine

Kim Crawford - Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Underwood - Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pampelloni Blood Orange Spritz

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated local coffee shop and bakery specializing in craft coffee and pastries prepared in house by our skilled team.

Location

545 west 700 south, salt lake city, UT 84101

Directions

