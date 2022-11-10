3 Cups at woodbine
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated local coffee shop and bakery specializing in craft coffee and pastries prepared in house by our skilled team.
Location
545 west 700 south, salt lake city, UT 84101
