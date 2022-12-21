Taste of Louisiana Utah Taste of Louisiana Utah [Concept 8]
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
545 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woodbine Tavern - Woodbine Tavern
No Reviews
545 West 700 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City