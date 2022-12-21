Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of Louisiana Utah Taste of Louisiana Utah [Concept 8]

review star

No reviews yet

545 West 700 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drink

Dat Sweet Tea

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Breakfast

Sassy Egg Platter

$18.00

Baked cheese grits, 2 eggs w/ shrimp, 2 bacon strips, 2 smoked sausages, 2 country toasts

Fish & Grits

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Red Velvet Waffle & Chicken

$14.00

Chicken & Waffle

$11.00

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$16.00

Fish Basket

$16.00

Shrimp Basket

$19.00

Mixed Basket

$17.00

1 fish, 1 chicken, & 2 jumbo butterflied shrimps w/ 1 side

Specialties

Seafood Gumbo

$21.00

Gluten free meal with jumbo, medium and small shrimps, scallops, chicken sausage, crawfish tail-meat served over rice & topped with lump crab meat.

Large Seafood Gumbo

$26.00

Gluten free meal with jumbo, medium and small shrimps, scallops, chicken sausage, crawfish tail-meat served over rice & topped with lump crab meat.

The Big Easy

$27.00

4 Jumbo Butterflied Shrimps, 3 fish, 2 chicken tenders, 2 sassy sides and a roll

Cajun Crab Fries

$14.00

Seasoned Fries, topped with sassy sauce and crab meat

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Po'Boy Sandwiches

Chicken Po'Boy

$15.00

Fish Po'Boy

$15.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.00

Vegan Po'Boy

$18.00

Sassy Sides

Crawfish Étouffée

$4.25

Collard Greens

$4.25

Red Beans & Rice

$4.25

Baked Cheese Grits w/ bacon

$4.25

Macaroni Shrimp Salad

$4.25

Green Salad

$4.25

Potato Salad

$4.25

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken

$9.00

Kid's Fish

$8.00

Half Fish Po-Boy

$9.00

Half Chicken Po-Boy

$9.00

Dessert

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Jumbo Red Velvet Cupcake

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

545 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mozz Artisan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
545 west 700 south salt lake city, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Yakuza Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
545 West 700 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Deadpan Sandwich
orange starNo Reviews
545 West 700 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
3 Cups at woodbine
orange starNo Reviews
545 west 700 south salt lake city, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Woodbine Tavern - Woodbine Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
545 West 700 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Dough Miner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
945 S 300 W STE 101 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston