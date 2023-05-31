Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woodblock

16175 Cleveland St SUITE 109

Redmond, WA 98052

Popular Items

Amaretto Carrot Cake

$10.00

amaretto-soaked carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, toasted almonds + caramel (veg)


Kids

Butter Noodles

$5.00

penne, parmesan

Kids Pasta

$8.00

choice of white or red sauce

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

served with fries

Plain Cheese Burger

$12.00

potato bun, cheddar cheese, burger patty, served with fries

Dessert

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$9.00

layers of brioche, bananas + caramel soaked in custard + pineapple rum caramel(veg) **If you would like ice cream, please let us know in the comments***

Amaretto Carrot Cake

$10.00

amaretto-soaked carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, toasted almonds + caramel (veg)

Key Lime Tart

$12.00Out of stock

N/A Drinks TOGO

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke Can

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$5.00

Bottle Fanta

$5.00

Bottle Ginger Ale

$4.00

Bottle Root Beer

$5.00

Sprite Can

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$5.00

Can Diet Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Mineral Water

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are an approachable, vibrant neighborhood restaurant that offers an experience less like a night out and more like eating at a friend’s place. Located in the heart of downtown Redmond, we serve creative and eclectic rustic fare prepared using only the finest ingredients. Our innovative and robust bar program includes classic drinks, seasonally inspired cocktails, a local craft beer selection, and a variety of old and new world wines.

Location

16175 Cleveland St SUITE 109, Redmond, WA 98052

Directions

