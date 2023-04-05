Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Grove at the Woodbound

review star

No reviews yet

247 Woodbound Road

Rindge, NH 03461

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The Grove at the Woodbound Inn features seasonal entrees and Pub favorites.

247 Woodbound Road, Rindge, NH 03461

