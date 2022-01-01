Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Woodcliff Marina

review star

No reviews yet

980 County Rd W Tract 5

Fremont, NE 68025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters (Copy)

Kiki's Cheese Dip

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn Shrimp

$11.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Cheese Cubes

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Gems

$5.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Wings (Copy)

Bone-In Wings

Boneless Wings

Burgers (Copy)

Build Your Burger

$10.00

Marina Burger

$12.00

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions

Firecracker Burger

$12.00

swiss cheese, bacon, jalapeno peppers, spicy mayo

Wild West Burger

$12.00

american cheese, onion ring, bbq sauce

Island Burger

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce, 1000 Island

Pizza (Copy)

One Topping 16"

$21.00

Half/Half 16"

$21.00

Marina Combo 16"

$26.00

Choice of meat, olive,green pepper,mushroom, cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$26.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese

Buffalo Chicken 16'"

$26.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken, cheese

Marina Meat 16"

$26.00

Choice of three meats

Farnsworth Special 16"

$28.00Out of stock

Double Hamburger, southwest pork, sauce, cheese

BYO Pizza 16" Cheese

$21.00

Starts as a cheese pizza and then you add your own toppings!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

980 County Rd W Tract 5, Fremont, NE 68025

Directions

Gallery
Woodcliff Marina image
Woodcliff Marina image
Woodcliff Marina image

Similar restaurants in your area

THE WAREHOUSE GRILLE & DRINKERY - Bennington
orange starNo Reviews
15835 Center West Hadan Dr Bennington, NE 68007
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
orange starNo Reviews
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
orange starNo Reviews
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1 Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
DANTE
orange starNo Reviews
16901 Wright Street Omaha, NE 68064
View restaurantnext
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
orange star5.0 • 99
2835 S 170TH PLAZA Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
orange starNo Reviews
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100 Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fremont
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston