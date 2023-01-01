- Home
Woodcrest Lanes / The Smokin' Pin BBQ
No reviews yet
100 North Grandview Street
Union City, OH 45390
Main
Fountain Drinks
Kids Drinks
Appetizer
Boneless Wings (Small)
Hand cut chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.
Boneless Wings (Medium)
Hand cut chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.
Boneless Wings (Large)
Hand cut chicken breast lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.
Smoked Wings (5)
Perfectly seasoned and smoked in house. Served with your choice of: Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Ranch, Blue cheese, Kansas City, Memphis sweet, Carolina Gold
Smoked Wings (10)
Perfectly seasoned and smoked in house. Served with your choice of: Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Ranch, Blue cheese, Kansas City, Memphis sweet, Carolina Gold
Smoked Wings (20)
Perfectly seasoned and smoked in house. Served with your choice of: Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Ranch, Blue cheese, Kansas City, Memphis sweet, Carolina Gold
The Pin Platter
Jalapeno Poppers, Fried Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese Balls, Onion Straws
Fried Mushrooms
Whole button mushrooms with a light buttery breading. Served with your choice of Ranch, Cocktail sauce, or Blue cheese
(3) Fried Breadsticks
Served with your choice of nacho cheese or pizza sauce
(5) Fried Breadsticks
Served with your choice of nacho cheese or pizza sauce
Pretzel Sticks (3)
Bovarian style pretzel sticks lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with pretzel salt. Served with nacho cheese
Pretzel Sticks (5)
Bovarian style pretzel sticks lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with pretzel salt. Served with nacho cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
A grilled tortilla filled with specially seasoned smoked chicken,mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, and green peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa
Nachos
Tortilla chips pilled high and topped with shredded cheddar, taco meat, freshly diced red onions, tomatoes, and nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips pilled high and topped with our special blend of mozzarella cheese,smoked pulled pork, freshly diced red onions and drizzled with Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream.
Onion Straws
Sweet yellow onions lightly covered with a savory batter. Served with your choice of Ranch or Chipotle sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Topped with or special blend of Mozzarella cheese. Served with pizza sauce.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with ranch
Pepper Jack Balls
Breaded and fried to perfection. Served with ranch.
Loaded Beer-Battered Waffle Fries
Topped with freshly diced onion, crispy bacon bits and covered with nacho cheese.
Pork Rinds
Chips and Cheese
Loaded Potato Skins
Mozz Sticks
Deep Fried Shrimp
Sandwich
Bacon Bleu Burger 8oz
8oz burger topped with crispy bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and hot sauce.
Big Will Burger 8oz
8oz burger topped with crispy bacon strips, cheddar cheese, our smoked pulled pork, onion straws, and drizzled with bourbon sriracha sauce.
Bacon Classic Burger
Cheeseburger 4oz
4oz burger topped with your choice of American,cheddar or pepper jack cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, or pickle.
Cheeseburger 8oz
8oz burger topped with your choice of American,cheddar or pepper jack cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, or pickle.
Hamburger 4oz
Hamburger 8oz
Smokin' Pin Burger 4oz
4 oz burger topped with crispy bacon strips, pepper jack cheese, onion straws,lettuce,tomato, pickle, and our homemade chipotle aioli.
Smokin' Pin Burger 8oz
8 oz burger topped with crispy bacon strips, pepper jack cheese, onion straws,lettuce,tomato, pickle, and our homemade chipotle aioli.
The Big-licious T
Breaded pork tenderloin topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,and pickle.
BLTC on Texas Toast
Six strips of crispy bacon,lettuce,tomato,cheddar cheese and mayannaise. Served between two thick slices of grilled Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast topped with crispy bacon strips, Grilled Onions,and creamy zesty Parmesan garlic sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Tender Meal
BBQ
Half Chicken Only
Juicy all natural smoked half chicken
Half Chick Meal
Juicy all natural smoked half chicken. Served with 2 sides
Brisket
8oz slow smoked beef brisket
Brisket Meal
8oz slow smoked beef brisket. Served with 2 sides
Sausage Only
Two smoked sausage links
Sausage Meal
Two smoked sausage links. Served with 2 sides
4 oz Pork
4oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun.
8 oz Pork
8oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun.
Pork Sand Meal
8oz of our signature smoked pulled pork pilled high on a toasted splt top brioche bun. Served with 2 sides.
Half Rack Rib
Whole Rack Rib
Rib Meal
Half Rib Meal
BBQ Platter for One
BBQ Platter for Two
Subs\Wraps
Philly Steak Sub
8oz Philly steak topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, thinly sliced mushrooms, covered with or special blend of mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce.
Big Pig Sub
Three slices of grilled hickory smoked ham, crispy strips of bacon,and American cheese. Topped with lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served on an oven toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce and sprinkled with our special blend of mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Smoked chicken, crispy bacon strips, lettuce, freshly diced onions and tomatoes. Served on toasted sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce and topped creamy ranch dressing and our special blend of mozzarella.
Pizza Sub
A sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauceand topped with our house pizza sauce, pepperoni, crumbled sausage,and our special blend of mozzaarella.
Taco Sub
A sub bun lightly brushed with garlic sauce. Covered with our house mix of salsa and pizza sauce. Topped with taco meat, shredded chedar cheese, freshly diced onions, tomatoes, and nacho cheese.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Wrap
Chopped smoked chicken,roasted corn and peppers, lettuce,sliced tomatoes,tri color tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, southwest salad dressing. Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap
Ham Wrap
Hickory smoked ham, lettuce,tomato slices, shredded cheddar cheese,and mayonnaise.Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap
Chicken Wrap
Homestyle barrel breaded chicken tender,crispy bacon strips.lettuce, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and creamy ranch.Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap
BLTC Wrap
Six stips of crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatos, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise.Wrapped in a slightly grilled tortilla wrap
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Philly Steak wrap
Kids Menu
Salad
Chef Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with diced red onion, tomatoes and ham, chopped smoked chicken, shredded cheddar cheese,sliced hard boiled eggs and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with roasted corn and peppers, diced tomatoes, chopped smoked chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, and tri-color tortilla strips. Served with our southwest salad dressing.
House Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with shredded carrots and red cabbage. Topped with diced red onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
A bed of tortilla chips. Topped with taco meat, lettuce, onion,tomato, and nacho cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Side
Pizza
9"Specialty Pizza
Cauliflower Specialty Pizza
12" Specialty Pizza
16" Specialty Pizza
Extra Sauces
Bowling
Open Bowling
Thursday Night League
Locker Rental
ProShop
New Years Eve Package
Buckeye Room Rental Fee
Carry Out
Bottles
6pk Angry Orchard
12pk Angry Orchard
4pk Barefoot Chardonnay
4pk Barefoot Moscato
6pk Blue Moon
12pk Blue Moon
6pk Budlight
12pk Budlight
24pk Budlight
6pk Budweiser
12pk Budweiser
24pk Budweiser
6pk Busch
12pk Busch
24pk Busch
6pk Coors
12pk Coors
24pk Coors
6pk Cayman Jack
6pk Corona
12pk Corona
6pk Deschuttes
6pk Elysian Space Dust
6pk Michelob
12pk Michelob
24pk Michelob
6pk Mikes Black Cherry
6pk Mikes Strawberry Lemonade
6pk Mikes Lemonade
6pk Miller
12pk Miller
24pk Miller
6pk Redds Black Cherry
12pk Redds Black Cherry
6pk Redds Apple
12pk Redds Black Cherry
6pk Sam Adams
12pk Sam Adams
4pk Seagrams Jamaican Me Happy
4pk Seagrams Calypso
4pk Seagrams Wild Berry
6pk Yuengling
12pk Yuengling
Cans
6pk Budlight
12pk Budlight
24pk Budlight
6pk Budweiser
12pk Budweiser
24pk Budweiser
6pk Busch
12pk Busch
30pk Busch
6pk Coors
12pk Coors
24pk Coors
4pk High Noon Black Cherry
4pk High Noon Lime
4pk High Noon Peach
4pk High Pineapple
6pk Michelob
12pk Michelob
24pk Michelob
6pk Miller
12pk Miller
24pk Miller
6pk White Claw Lime
6pk White Claw Grapefruit
6pk White Claw Black Cherry
6pk White Claw Raspberry
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your source for fun and great food in Union City
