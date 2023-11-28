Restaurant info

Your favorite neighborhood gathering place, located in the heart of downtown Hillsborough and serving up tasty eats, cool refreshments & good times! Since 2003 our pub has welcomed locals and travelers alike, hosting some of the most colorful characters you’re likely to find. Our craft beer program is second to none and includes an on-site retail beer store, and our pub menu is highlighted by our infamous wings as well as selections from our nearby farm. We take great care to serve you the best products we can find, and our dedication to hospitality makes each experience lasting and unique. Stop in and join us soon!

