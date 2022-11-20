High Water Grill 215 N. Water

A map showing the location of High Water Grill 215 N. WaterView gallery

Order Again

Beers/ Seltzers

12 oz can

$5.00

16 oz can

$6.00

Ashland Amber

$3.00

Bauman's Cider

$7.00

Black is Beautiful

$7.00

BS Hazy IPA

$7.00

BS Pilsner

$6.50

BS Rainbows & Unicorn

$5.50

BS Wanderlust

$7.00

Buoy IPA

$5.50

CB Apple\ Pine

$5.00

CB Apple/Straw

$5.00

CB Peach

$5.00

CB Blackberry

$5.00

Compton Cucumber

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coorslight

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Day dream IPA

$3.00

Fort George Stout

$7.00

Fort George Vortex

$7.00

Gluten Free GB

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Hop Valley Citrus Mistress

$7.00

Incline Cider

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Montucky

$5.00

Montucky Seltzer

$5.00

Mustang Blonde Ale

$3.00

Ninkasi Prismatic

$5.50

Oakshire Amber Ale

$7.00

Occidental Hef

$7.00

PBR

$3.00

Pelican Pilsner

$3.00

Red Can

$3.00

Reeds Ginger

$6.00

San Juan Seltzer

$3.00

Schofferhofer Hef

$5.00

Wellbeing N/A IPA

$7.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Jfk Domestic

$3.00

Jfk Twisted Lime

$3.00

Spitfire Amber

$3.00

S'more Porter

$3.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.00

Silverton

$7.00

Citron

$7.00

Wild Roots

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$7.00

Titos Double

$12.00

Citron Double

$14.00

Wildroots Double

$16.00

Silverton Double

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Double

$12.00

Captain Double

$12.00

Malibu Double

$12.00

Gin

Beefeeters

$6.00

Abiqua

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Gallon House

$8.00

Beefeeters Double

$12.00

Abiqua Double

$14.00

Hendricks Double

$16.00

Gallon House

$16.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Double

$14.00

Espolon Double

$14.00

Lunazul Double

$16.00

Patron Silver Double

$20.00

Patron Rep Double

$20.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Canadian Hunter

$6.00

Crown

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jack

$6.00

Pendleton

$7.50

Jameson

$8.00

Buffalo Trace Double

$15.00

Canadian Hunter Double

$12.00

Crown Double

$15.00

Fireball Double

$12.00

Jack Double

$12.00

Pendleton Double

$15.00

Jameson Double

$16.00

Liquers

Baileys

$6.00

Patron Orange

$8.00

Patron Lime

$8.00

Patron Mango

$8.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Baileys Double

$12.00

Patron Orange Double

$16.00

Patron Lime Double

$16.00

Patron Mangom Double

$16.00

Happy Hour Drinks

Pink Pear

$5.00

Jalapeno Mango Margarita

$5.00

Strawberry Mojito

$5.00

Pomegranate Squeeze

$5.00

Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Madras

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Royal Peach Mimosa

$8.50

Wine

Maryhill Chard

$7.00

Maryhill Pino Gris

$7.00

Maryhill Merlot

$8.00

Maryhill Red Blend

$7.00

Opera Brut Champagne

$6.00

Mondavi Merlot

$7.00

Clone7

$5.00

Maryhill Bottle

$34.00

N/A Beverages

7up

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Employee Redbull

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Polar

$3.00

RC

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Squirt

$2.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Wyld Seltzers

$5.00

Zentopia

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Hot Coco

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Weekly Drinks

Jello Shot

$3.50

Smokey Spirit

$7.50

Starters

Chips & Guac

$7.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

French Onion Soup

$6.95

Fried Pickle

$8.95

Jalapeno Rings

$7.95

Loaded Tots

$11.95

Poppers

$11.95

Large Fries

$5.95

Small Fries

$3.95

Large Popcorn

$5.00

Med Popcorn

$4.00

Small Popcorn

$3.00

Burgers & Dogs

Bison Burger

$15.95

Vegan Chicken Burger

$15.95

Hot Dog

$7.95

Corn Dog

$8.95

Legion-Burger

$14.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$16.95

Bacon Bleu Wedge

$12.95

House Salad

$6.95

Steak Caprese

$18.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Tuna Melt

$13.95

Classic Tuna

$13.95

Po Boys

Banh Mi

$12.95

Catfish Po Boy

$14.95

Pork Po Boy

$11.95

Prime Rib Po Boy

$12.95

Flatbreads

Margerita FLT

$10.95

Garlic Chicken FLT

$12.95

Hawaiian FLT

$13.95

Buffalo FLT

$12.95

Tacos

Tacos

$8.95

Pork Belly Mi Taco

$12.95

Prawn Mi Tacos

$12.95

Buffalo Tacos

$11.95

Plates

Blackened Catfish

$18.95

Chicken Caprese

$17.95

Chicken Parm Pasta

$14.95

Chicken Strips

$15.95

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Pork Rice Bowl

$14.95

Ribeye 10oz

$25.95

Xtra

Bacon

$4.00

Bals Glaze

$0.75

Beans Rice

$3.95

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Blue Crumbles

$2.00

Brisket

$6.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Catfish

$6.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Coleslaw

$2.00

Honey Lem Ving

$0.75

HWG Dressing

$0.75

Pork Belly

$5.50

Pulled Pork

$4.50

Ranch

$0.75

Reg Mayo

$0.75

Shrimp

$8.00

Steak (NOT ribeye)

$8.00

Tartar

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Xtra Dressing

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Pickel

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

Guac

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$4.00

Weekly Specials

Fried Cheese Cake

$9.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Flat Iron 8oz

$19.00

Ribeye 10oz

$25.95

Steak & Ravioli 8oz

$24.50

8oz Flat Iron Wednesday Only

$14.50

10.95 Pasta Night

$10.95

Cinnamon Roll

$6.75

Top Sirloin

$19.00

Ribeye Thursday

$25.00

Steak Gyro

$15.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Pigs In A Blanket

$7.95

Grilled Cheese And Tom Soup

$13.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Happy Hour

HH Jalapeno Rings

$5.00

HH Stuffed Tots

$5.00

HH Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

HH Nachos

$10.00

HH Quesadilla

$11.00

HH Hummus

$10.00

HH Taco

$2.75

HH Classic Tuna

$10.00

HH Chicken Parm

$10.00

HH Wings

$10.00

HH Vegan Wings

$10.00

Swag

HWG Hat

$26.00

Rong Hat

$26.00

Scoop Neck Sm-lg

$29.00

Scoop Neck Xl - Xxl

$31.00

T-shirt Sm-lg

$21.00

T-shirt Xl - Xxl

$23.00

1\4 Zip Up Sm- Lg

$45.00

1\4 Zip Up Xl - Xxl

$47.00

Employee Scoop neck

$16.67

Employee T-shirt

$10.47

Employee 1/4 Zip Pullover

$25.19

HWG Koozie

$8.00

Employee Rong Hat

$20.00

L\S Ash Sm-xl

$27.00

L\S Ash Xxl\xxxl

$29.00

Employee L\S

$13.61

L\S Blue Sm-xl

$27.00

L\S Blue XXL\XXXL

$29.00

Full Zipper Hoodie Sm-XL

$45.00

Employee Full Zipper Hoodie Sm-XL

$24.00

Full Zipper Hoodie 2XL-4XL

$47.00

Employee Full Zipper Hoodie 2XL-4XL

$30.00

Pull Over Hoodie Sm-XL

$45.00

Employee Pull Over Hoodie Sm-XL

$24.00

Pull Over Hoodie 2XL-4XL

$47.00

Employee Pull Over Hoodie 2XL-4XL

$30.00

Tyler & Tyler Hot Sauce

$12.00
