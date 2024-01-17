Wooden Robot Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1440 S Tryon St #110, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Condado Tacos - South End Charlotte, NC
No Reviews
1515 South Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant