Bakeries
Sandwiches

Wooden Spoon

467 Reviews

$$

515 N Riverfront Dr

Mankato, MN 56001

Popular Items

Chili
Chicken Taco Bake (GF)
Keto Cinnamon Rolls (GF)

Holiday Menu

B's Traditional Holiday Dinners

Want the amazing food for the holidays, but don't have the time or space to cook an extravagant meal? Have a small group for your holiday fun? Wooden Spoon has pre-cooked meals, so you can focus on spending those precious moments with your friends and family.

Half (1/2) Gallon Soup & Dozen Softies

$22.99

Choose your favorite Soup to go with our delicious softies.

One (1) lb of Pulled Pork

$15.99

Serves 4-6

One (1) lb of Turkey (GF)

$15.99

Choice of Pulled or Sliced

One (1) lb of Ham

$15.99

Mashed Potatoes (GF)

$13.99

1/2 Gallon, 24 oz, Serves 6-8 and Pre-made

Gravy (GF)

$5.99

16 oz, Serves 4-6

Gravy Starter

$6.99

16 oz

Traditional Stuffing

$15.99

Serves 8-10, Pre-made

Wild Rice Harvest Stuffing (GF)

$15.99

Serves 8-10, Pre-made

Wild Rice Harvest Stuffing (Vegan)

$15.99

Serves 8-10, Pre-made

Gluten Free Stuffing Mix Dry

$6.99

Green Bean Casserole

$15.99

Serves 8-10, Pre-made

Green Bean Almodine (GF)

$15.99

Serves 8-10, Pre-made

Candied YamMash (GF)

$15.99

Serves 8-10, Pre-made

Farm Fresh Breaded Carrot Casserette (GF)

$15.99

Scalloped Corn

$15.99

Serves 8-10, pre-made

Spinach Artichoke Dip (GF)

$8.99

16 oz, Serves 6-8

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

$8.99

16 oz, Serves 8-10

Gluten Free Stuffing Mix Dry

$6.99
Softies

Softies

$3.69

Finger Rolls

$3.99

Dozen

Gluten Free Tea Rolls 12 Ct

$11.99

9" Pumpkin Pie

$17.99

9" GF Pumpkin Pie

$26.99

9" Apple Pie (Vegan)

$18.99

9" GF Apple Pie

$28.99

9" Apple Crisp

$18.99

9" Pecan

$26.99

French Silk Pie

$18.99

9" Pecan Chocolate Chip

$26.99

10" Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake

$43.99

10" Apple Pecan Cheesecake

$43.99

Holiday Cookie Decorating Kit

$16.99

Gingerbread House Kit

$26.99

Holiday Cookies

$14.99+
Cookie & Candy Tray

Cookie & Candy Tray

$29.99+

Choice of 12 inch, 16 inch

Individually Wrapped Cookie & Candy Tray

$2.00+

***Price Per Serving*** Regular - Cookies and Candies Deluxe - High End Fudges, Brittles, Cookies & Candies

Sweets

Banana Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

Banana Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

$8.99+

$7.99 with or without nuts

Buckeye Brownies

Buckeye Brownies

$8.99

6 ct

Cookie Decorating Kit

Cookie Decorating Kit

$16.99

1 Dozen Un-iced Cookies with frosting and sprinkles

Individually Wrapped Cookies

Individually Wrapped Cookies

$1.75
Mini Cookies Variety Pack

Mini Cookies Variety Pack

$9.99
Mini Monster Cookies

Mini Monster Cookies

$11.99

Dozen

Gluten Free Monster Cookies - 8ct

Gluten Free Monster Cookies - 8ct

$7.99
Crispies

Crispies

$9.99

4 ct

Mocha Bar's

Mocha Bar's

$4.00+

single or 4 ct

Monster Energy Bites

Monster Energy Bites

$8.99

8 ct

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

$7.99

8 ct

Pastry Dozen

Pastry Dozen

$17.00
Pastry Single

Pastry Single

$1.50
Turnovers

Turnovers

$9.99

4 ct

Turtles

Turtles

$4.00

Decorated Gourmet Cupcakes

Cookie Dough

Bread

$3.99 or $7.99
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.99+

Two sizes available $3.99 or $7.99

Blueberry Bread

Blueberry Bread

$4.99+

Two sizes available $3.99 or $7.99

English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.99
Garlic Parm Rolls

Garlic Parm Rolls

$3.69

8 ct

Garlic Parm Toast

Garlic Parm Toast

$3.69
Italian Sour Rolls

Italian Sour Rolls

$2.99

8 ct

Marble Rye

Marble Rye

$3.69
Softies

Softies

$3.69
Whole Grain Bread

Whole Grain Bread

$2.99

Easy at Home Meal Options

Ready in 24 hours or less

Easy at Home Meal

$7.99

Sandwich Box Lunches

$9.00

Wrap Box Lunches

$10.00

Triple Platter Box Lunches

$11.00
Fresh Pack Meal - Basic Box

Fresh Pack Meal - Basic Box

$6.50

Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Crackers Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Fresh Pack Meal - Taco Pack

$6.50

Chicken Taco Salad, Corn Chips, Carrots, Spicy Chex Mix Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Fresh Pack Meal - Picnic Pal

Fresh Pack Meal - Picnic Pal

$6.50

Tuna Pasta Salad, Crackers, Celery Sticks, Chex Mix Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Fresh Pack Meal - Turkey Time

$6.50

Turkey Salad, Crostini, Grape Halves, Cinnasticks Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Fresh Pack Meal - Salad Mixer

Fresh Pack Meal - Salad Mixer

$6.50

Tuna salad, Egg salad, Crostini, Fresh Fruit Salad Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Fresh Pack Meal - Protein Pack

Fresh Pack Meal - Protein Pack

$6.50

Peanut Butter Bites, Grape Halves, Yogurt Fruit Parfait, Puppy Chow Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Fresh Pack Meal - Breakfast Treat

Fresh Pack Meal - Breakfast Treat

$6.50

Hard Boiled Eggs, Cinnasticks, Yogurt, Granola Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Fresh Pack Meal - Dipper

Fresh Pack Meal - Dipper

$6.50

Peanut Butter, Celery, Jelly, Crackers Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.

Picnic Pack

$50.00+

Charcuterie Board,chocolate covered strawberries and Finger Sandwiches

Grab & Go Family Meals

Ready in 2 days or less
Beef Lasagna (GF, Keto)

Beef Lasagna (GF, Keto)

Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Sauce, Ground Tomatoes, Ground Beef, Diced Onion, Diced Green Peppers, Cottage Cheese, Keto Noodles (Parmesan Cheese, Cream Cheese, Egg), Spices

Beef Pasta Bake

Beef Pasta Bake

Pasta, Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Italian Seasoning

Cheese Stuffed Turkey Meatballs with Tomato Sauce (GF, Keto)

Cheese Stuffed Turkey Meatballs with Tomato Sauce (GF, Keto)

Turkey, Egg Yolks, Almond Flour, Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese

Chicken Taco Bake (GF)

Chicken Taco Bake (GF)

Chicken, Tomatoes Petite Diced, Green Onions, Onion, Bell Peppers, Brown Rice, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Roasted Red Pepper, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Kidney Beans, Salt, Pepper, Cilantro

Classic Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & Cheese Elbow Noodles, House Made Cheese Sauce, Bread Crumbs, Spices

Creamy Cilantro Lime Chicken w/ Dirty Rice & Beans

Creamy Cilantro Lime Chicken w/ Dirty Rice & Beans

Egg Roll in a Bowl – Beef (GF, DF, Keto)

Egg Roll in a Bowl – Beef (GF, DF, Keto)

Egg Roll in a Bowl – Beef Cabbage, Onion, Ground Beef, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Garlic, Ground Ginger, Chicken Stock, Carrot, Salt, Pepper

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole (GF, Keto)

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole (GF, Keto)

Cauliflower, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Ranch Mix, Green Onions, Salt, Pepper

Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Hotdish

Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Hotdish

Chicken, Tator Tots, Cheese, Milk, Heavy Cream, Bacon, Green Onion, Ranch Seasoning

Sesame Chicken and Broccoli (GF, DF, Keto)

Sesame Chicken and Broccoli (GF, DF, Keto)

Cooked Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Coconut Oil, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Rice Vinegar, Splenda, Maple Syrup, Garlic Powder, Sesame Seeds

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Burrito Bowl (GF)

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Burrito Bowl (GF)

Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Garlic, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil

Tator Tot Hot Dish

Tator Tot Hot Dish

Tator Tots, Green Beans, Corn, Ground Beef, Housemade Cream of Mushroom (Butter, Heavy Cream (Milk, Cream, Gaur Gum, Carrageenan and Locust Bean Gum), Mushrooms, Onions, Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Bones, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Bay Leaf, Thyme, Peppercorns), Flour, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion

Thai Peanut Chicken with Zucchini Noodles (GF, DF, Keto)

Thai Peanut Chicken with Zucchini Noodles (GF, DF, Keto)

Chicken, Zucchini, Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Peanut Butter, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Chicken Stock, Lemon Juice, Green Onion, Coriander, Cayenne, Garlic, Coconut Oil

Soups & Salads

Chicken Rice Noodle Soup

Chicken Rice Noodle Soup

Chicken Wild Rice

Chicken Wild Rice

Creamy Tomato Basil

Creamy Tomato Basil

Traditional Tomato Soup

Traditional Tomato Soup

$10.99
Chili

Chili

Ingredients: Kidney Beans, Northern Beans, Black-eyed Peas, Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Chicken, Spices

Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Dumpling

Bone Broth 30 oz

$5.99
Fresh Salad

Fresh Salad

$7.00
Hummus

Hummus

$3.49

8 oz

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$3.49+

Gluten Free/Keto Baked Goods

Ready in 2 days or less
Keto Bread (GF) - Package

Keto Bread (GF) - Package

$5.99

Almond Flour, Baking Powder, Eggs, Butter, Coconut Oil, Xanthan Gum, Salt 1 loaf

Keto Cinnamon Rolls (GF)

Keto Cinnamon Rolls (GF)

$7.99+

Cinnamon Rolls Rolls: Mozzarella Cheese, Cream Cheese, Almond Flour, Baking Powder, Xanthan Gum, Egg, Vanilla, Erythritol Filling: Erythritol, Cinnamon  Topping: Erythritol, Heavy Whipping Cream, Cream Cheese Comes Frozen - Needs to be baked at home

Keto Peanut Butter Cinnaballs (GF, Vegan) - Package

Keto Peanut Butter Cinnaballs (GF, Vegan) - Package

$5.99

Peanut Butter, Almond Flour, Splenda, Ground Cinnamon, Salt 8 count

Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon Muffins

Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon Muffins

$7.99

4 ct

Gluten Free Bread

Gluten Free Bread

$3.99
Gluten Free Buns

Gluten Free Buns

$4.99

2 ct

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.99

2 ct

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes

$7.99

3 ct

Gluten Free Lemon Muffins

Gluten Free Lemon Muffins

$7.99

4 ct

Gluten Free M & M Cookie

Gluten Free M & M Cookie

$5.99

2 ct

Gluten Free Monster Cookies - 8ct

Gluten Free Monster Cookies - 8ct

$7.99
Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookie

Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookie

$5.99

2 ct

Retail

Love Not Hate Tie-Dye T-shirt

Love Not Hate Tie-Dye T-shirt

$10.00
Hooded Zip-up

Hooded Zip-up

$20.00
Old Town Cup Club Tumbler

Old Town Cup Club Tumbler

$20.00

Farm To Wooden Spoon Events

Join us for a 4 course meal outside at Wooden Spoon Each date will have it's own theme Water and Cold Tea provided You may bring your own adult beverages.

October 21st Event

$65.00Out of stock
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.

515 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato, MN 56001

