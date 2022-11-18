Wooden Spoon
Popular Items
Holiday Menu
B's Traditional Holiday Dinners
Want the amazing food for the holidays, but don’t have the time or space to cook an extravagant meal? Have a small group for your holiday fun? Wooden Spoon has pre-cooked meals, so you can focus on spending those precious moments with your friends and family.
Half (1/2) Gallon Soup & Dozen Softies
Choose your favorite Soup to go with our delicious softies.
One (1) lb of Pulled Pork
Serves 4-6
One (1) lb of Turkey (GF)
Choice of Pulled or Sliced
One (1) lb of Ham
Mashed Potatoes (GF)
1/2 Gallon, 24 oz, Serves 6-8 and Pre-made
Gravy (GF)
16 oz, Serves 4-6
Gravy Starter
16 oz
Traditional Stuffing
Serves 8-10, Pre-made
Wild Rice Harvest Stuffing (GF)
Serves 8-10, Pre-made
Wild Rice Harvest Stuffing (Vegan)
Serves 8-10, Pre-made
Gluten Free Stuffing Mix Dry
Green Bean Casserole
Serves 8-10, Pre-made
Green Bean Almodine (GF)
Serves 8-10, Pre-made
Candied YamMash (GF)
Serves 8-10, Pre-made
Farm Fresh Breaded Carrot Casserette (GF)
Scalloped Corn
Serves 8-10, pre-made
Spinach Artichoke Dip (GF)
16 oz, Serves 6-8
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)
16 oz, Serves 8-10
Softies
Finger Rolls
Dozen
Gluten Free Tea Rolls 12 Ct
9" Pumpkin Pie
9" GF Pumpkin Pie
9" Apple Pie (Vegan)
9" GF Apple Pie
9" Apple Crisp
9" Pecan
French Silk Pie
9" Pecan Chocolate Chip
10" Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake
10" Apple Pecan Cheesecake
Holiday Cookie Decorating Kit
Gingerbread House Kit
Holiday Cookies
Cookie & Candy Tray
Choice of 12 inch, 16 inch
Individually Wrapped Cookie & Candy Tray
***Price Per Serving*** Regular - Cookies and Candies Deluxe - High End Fudges, Brittles, Cookies & Candies
Sweets
Banana Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting
$7.99 with or without nuts
Buckeye Brownies
6 ct
Cookie Decorating Kit
1 Dozen Un-iced Cookies with frosting and sprinkles
Individually Wrapped Cookies
Mini Cookies Variety Pack
Mini Monster Cookies
Dozen
Gluten Free Monster Cookies - 8ct
Crispies
4 ct
Mocha Bar's
single or 4 ct
Monster Energy Bites
8 ct
Peanut Butter Energy Bites
8 ct
Pastry Dozen
Pastry Single
Turnovers
4 ct
Turtles
Decorated Gourmet Cupcakes
Cookie Dough
Bread
Easy at Home Meal Options
Easy at Home Meal
Sandwich Box Lunches
Wrap Box Lunches
Triple Platter Box Lunches
Fresh Pack Meal - Basic Box
Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Crackers Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Fresh Pack Meal - Taco Pack
Chicken Taco Salad, Corn Chips, Carrots, Spicy Chex Mix Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Fresh Pack Meal - Picnic Pal
Tuna Pasta Salad, Crackers, Celery Sticks, Chex Mix Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Fresh Pack Meal - Turkey Time
Turkey Salad, Crostini, Grape Halves, Cinnasticks Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Fresh Pack Meal - Salad Mixer
Tuna salad, Egg salad, Crostini, Fresh Fruit Salad Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Fresh Pack Meal - Protein Pack
Peanut Butter Bites, Grape Halves, Yogurt Fruit Parfait, Puppy Chow Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Fresh Pack Meal - Breakfast Treat
Hard Boiled Eggs, Cinnasticks, Yogurt, Granola Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Fresh Pack Meal - Dipper
Peanut Butter, Celery, Jelly, Crackers Cold Meal Packs will be ready for pick-up within 24 hours of order.
Picnic Pack
Charcuterie Board,chocolate covered strawberries and Finger Sandwiches
Grab & Go Family Meals
Beef Lasagna (GF, Keto)
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Sauce, Ground Tomatoes, Ground Beef, Diced Onion, Diced Green Peppers, Cottage Cheese, Keto Noodles (Parmesan Cheese, Cream Cheese, Egg), Spices
Beef Pasta Bake
Pasta, Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Italian Seasoning
Cheese Stuffed Turkey Meatballs with Tomato Sauce (GF, Keto)
Turkey, Egg Yolks, Almond Flour, Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese
Chicken Taco Bake (GF)
Chicken, Tomatoes Petite Diced, Green Onions, Onion, Bell Peppers, Brown Rice, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Roasted Red Pepper, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Kidney Beans, Salt, Pepper, Cilantro
Classic Mac & Cheese
Classic Mac & Cheese Elbow Noodles, House Made Cheese Sauce, Bread Crumbs, Spices
Creamy Cilantro Lime Chicken w/ Dirty Rice & Beans
Egg Roll in a Bowl – Beef (GF, DF, Keto)
Egg Roll in a Bowl – Beef Cabbage, Onion, Ground Beef, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Garlic, Ground Ginger, Chicken Stock, Carrot, Salt, Pepper
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole (GF, Keto)
Cauliflower, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Ranch Mix, Green Onions, Salt, Pepper
Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Hotdish
Chicken, Tator Tots, Cheese, Milk, Heavy Cream, Bacon, Green Onion, Ranch Seasoning
Sesame Chicken and Broccoli (GF, DF, Keto)
Cooked Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Coconut Oil, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Rice Vinegar, Splenda, Maple Syrup, Garlic Powder, Sesame Seeds
Sweet Potato & Quinoa Burrito Bowl (GF)
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Garlic, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil
Tator Tot Hot Dish
Tator Tots, Green Beans, Corn, Ground Beef, Housemade Cream of Mushroom (Butter, Heavy Cream (Milk, Cream, Gaur Gum, Carrageenan and Locust Bean Gum), Mushrooms, Onions, Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Bones, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Bay Leaf, Thyme, Peppercorns), Flour, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion
Thai Peanut Chicken with Zucchini Noodles (GF, DF, Keto)
Chicken, Zucchini, Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Peanut Butter, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Chicken Stock, Lemon Juice, Green Onion, Coriander, Cayenne, Garlic, Coconut Oil
Soups & Salads
Gluten Free/Keto Baked Goods
Keto Bread (GF) - Package
Almond Flour, Baking Powder, Eggs, Butter, Coconut Oil, Xanthan Gum, Salt 1 loaf
Keto Cinnamon Rolls (GF)
Cinnamon Rolls Rolls: Mozzarella Cheese, Cream Cheese, Almond Flour, Baking Powder, Xanthan Gum, Egg, Vanilla, Erythritol Filling: Erythritol, Cinnamon Topping: Erythritol, Heavy Whipping Cream, Cream Cheese Comes Frozen - Needs to be baked at home
Keto Peanut Butter Cinnaballs (GF, Vegan) - Package
Peanut Butter, Almond Flour, Splenda, Ground Cinnamon, Salt 8 count
Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon Muffins
4 ct
Gluten Free Bread
Gluten Free Buns
2 ct
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
2 ct
Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes
3 ct
Gluten Free Lemon Muffins
4 ct
Gluten Free M & M Cookie
2 ct
Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookie
2 ct
Farm To Wooden Spoon Events
Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.
