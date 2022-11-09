Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

7421 Bush Lake Rd

Edina, MN 55439

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
House Burger
House Chicken Tacos

Burgers & Sandwiches

House Burger

$13.00

All beef patty, American cheese, garlic aioli, and house pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant-based patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, and house pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

**NEW** Vegan Burger

$14.00

Our vegan burger glow'd up. Spicy black bean burger with vegan basil mayo, vegan cheddar, pickles, mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions.

Pub Burger

$15.00

Pretzel Bun | All Beef Patty | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Smoked Gouda | Avocado Spread | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Siracha Mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken, sriracha mayo, bacon, house pickles, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Cajun Tuna Melt

$13.00

Our house recipe tuna salad on toasted sourdough with melty cheddar cheese.

Hot Ham & Swiss

$12.00Out of stock

Thick cut ham | Swiss cheese | Ale Mustard | Garlic aioli | Pickles | Brioche bun

Hot Dogs

Sauerkraut Dog

$11.00

Your choice of all beef or locally made veggie dog. Topped with housemade sauerkraut and ale mustard.

Cheesy Dog

$11.00

Your choice of all beef or locally made veggie dog. Smothered with housemade beer cheese.

Naked Dog

$9.00

Your choice of all beef or locally made veggie dog served plain.

Supreme Beer Brat

$11.00

Fries & Fancy Fries

Regular Fry Basket

$7.00

Large portion of our house fries.

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$8.00

Large portion of our sweet potato fries served with a side of our signature toasted marshmallow dip.

Beer Cheese Fry Basket

$10.00

Generous portion of fries topped with house made beer cheese and garnished with bacon, green onion, and jalapeno slices.

Garlic Parmesan Fry Basket

$10.00

Generous portion of fries with fresh garlic and parmesan, topped with green onion and served with basil-seasoned sour cream for dipping.

Kimchi Fry Basket

$10.00

Generous portion of fries topped with our housemade kimchi and spicy soy harissa sauce. Garnished with green onion.

Poutine Fry Basket

$14.00

TODAY ONLY! Fries piled high with cheddar cheese curds, gravy, crispy onion tangles, horseradish sauce, and green onion. Allergens: Dairy, soy, wheat.

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.00

Choice of chicken or impossible protein, chopped romaine, with cotija cheese, fresh pico de gallo and cilantro topped with honey chipotle and corn tortilla crisps. Salsa on the side.

Soba Cabbage Salad

$12.00

Green Cabbage | Soba Noodles | Red Bell Pepper | Pickled Jalapenos | Green Onion | Sesame Seeds | Togarashi Wonton Strips | Ginger-Tahini Dressing

Snacks, Tacos, Nachos

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Strips of fried chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Garlic hummus with pita chips and veggies for dipping.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips with a side of salsa for dipping.

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips with house beer cheese queso for dipping!

Chips & Pico

$7.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips with pico de gallo for dipping.

Chips and Dip Flight

$10.00

A flight of 3 dips: House pico de gallo, classic salsa, and house queso, served with corn tortilla chips for dipping.

House Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Your choice of two beer-braised chicken or meat-free Impossible tacos (+$2). Topped with queso fresco, fresh onion & cilantro, and housemade honey chipotle sauce. Comes with chips & salsa. Choice of soft flour tortillas or gluten-free corn tortillas. Add more tacos for $3 each or $4 (Impossible).

Warm Pretzels

$6.00

Two Bavarian pretzel sticks flash-fried with your choice of beer cheese, ale mustard, or honey mustard dip.

Queso Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Verde chicken on a bed of tortilla chips, smothered with house made queso sauce, honey chipotle, cotija, house pickled jalapenos and green onion with a side of salsa.

Side House Salad

$4.00

White Chicken Enchilada Tacos - Tacos & Trivia Special

$12.00

Chicken in White Enchilada sauce | Black Olives |Pickled Jalapeños | Spicy Verde Salsa | Shredded lettuce

Extra Dips & Sauces

Ale Mustard (2oz)

$1.00

Beer Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

Buffalo (2oz)

$1.00

Garlic Mayo (2oz)

$1.00

Honey Chipotle (2oz)

$1.00

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$1.00

Hummus (2oz)

$1.00

Ranch (2oz)

$1.00

Seasoned Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.00

Siracha Mayo (2oz)

$1.00

Toasted Marshmallow (2oz)

$1.00

Hot Honey (2oz)

$1.00

Queso (4oz)

$3.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Crowlers (25.4oz "big can")

A big 25.4 oz can of house-crafted beer or seltzer. Keep cold, drink fresh, and recycle!

Blueberry Pi - Crowler

$11.50

Fruited Pale Ale | 6.5% ABV Ale brewed with lactose and Citra hops, fermented with blueberries and conditioned on vanilla beans.

Code 3 - Crowler

$9.50

*Winner of #1 American IPA at the 2021 MN Brewer's Cup!* Juicy IPA | 6.5% ABV A bold IPA, triple-hopped with a juicy blend of Mosaic, Citra & Cascade.

Clouds - Crowler

$11.50

Double Berry Marshmallow Sour | 5% ABV A tart ale brewed with heaps of blackberry, raspberry, vanilla, and marshmallow fluff.

Double Hopper - Crowler

$13.00

Double IPA | 8% ABV Brewed with Vic Secret, Citra, El Dorado, and Sabro. Our 6th in the Planet Hopper series of IPAs, exploring new hop flavors and combinations.

Florida Fling - Crowler

$11.00

Key Lime Pie Ale | 5.5% ABV Brewed with real key lime juice, lactose, and vanilla.

French River - Crowler

$9.50

Saison | 6.5% ABV Featuring notes of white wine, this farmhouse ale tastes more like a refined night on the town.

Hazer Beam - Crowler

$10.50

Juicy IPA | 6.4% ABV Next in the Planet Hopper IPA series, featuring El Dorado, Southern Passion and HBC 586 hops.

Hazy Code 3 - Crowler

$10.50

Juicy IPA | 6.5% ABV Our flagship IPA was never brewed for haze or clarity, only delicious juicy hop flavor. So what would happen if we brewed it for haze? Find out for yourself...

Hops for a Cure - Crowler

$11.50

Watermelon Dragonfruit Sour | 5.3% ABV A sweet and tart ale chock full of tropical fruity goodness. Through the month of August, a portion of proceeds from this beer will benefit the Soar Leadership Council/Children's Cancer Research Fund's Camp Norden for kids who have been affected by childhood cancer.

Kold Shoulder - Crowler

$8.50

Kolsch | 4.7 % ABV A light and refreshing ale. Done right with ingredients straight from the source.

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Crowler

$16.00

Imperial Pastry Stout | 9% ABV A rich imperial stout brewed with cacao, lactose, pasilla & guajillo peppers, cinnamon and Mexican vanilla beans.

Planet Z - Crowler

$11.50

Juicy IPA | 6.2% ABV On a mission to catalogue the flora of a strange, sleeping world, Planet Hopper makes a terrifying discovery...Equanot and Zappa hops unite to produce a tropical, extraterrestrial zest powerful enough to wake the dead.

4 - Limited Edition Bottle Release

$25.50

Mocha Pastry Stout | 11% ABV 4-YEAR ANNIVERSARY LIMITED BOTTLE RELEASE Brewed with marshmallow crème, vanilla, cinnamon, liquid cocoa, and infused with cold brew coffee.

Mojito Seltzer - Crowler

$11.50

Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5%ABV Our most popular taproom seltzer cocktail! Sweet and tart with a hint of lime and mint.

The Mule Seltzer - Crowler

$10.50

Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5% ABV Spicy ginger and refreshing lime, just like the classic.

Pina Colada Seltzer - Crowler

$10.50

Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5 % ABV Creamy coconut and sweet pineapple.

Pink Lemonade Seltzer - Crowler

$10.50

Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5% ABV Tart, sweet, and crushable.

NA Beverages

Dr. Ginger Sparkling Tea - 16 oz can

$3.00

Coca-Cola - 12 oz can

$3.00

Diet Coke - 12 oz can

$3.00

Sprite Can - 12 oz can

$3.00

Spacer NA Pilsner - 16 oz 4-pack

$12.00

Apparel

New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Small

$40.00

New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Medium

$40.00

New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Large

$40.00

New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - XL

$40.00

New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - 2XL

$40.00
Vintage Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Medium

Vintage Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Medium

$35.00
Vintage Logo Brewer Work Shirt - 3X-Large

Vintage Logo Brewer Work Shirt - 3X-Large

$35.00
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Small

Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Small

$22.00
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Medium

Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Medium

$22.00
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Large

Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Large

$22.00Out of stock
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - X-Large

Burnt Orange Logo Tee - X-Large

$22.00Out of stock
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - 2X-Large

Burnt Orange Logo Tee - 2X-Large

$22.00
Mustard Can Logo Tee - Small

Mustard Can Logo Tee - Small

$22.00
Mustard Can Logo Tee - Medium

Mustard Can Logo Tee - Medium

$22.00
Mustard Can Logo Tee - Large

Mustard Can Logo Tee - Large

$22.00
Mustard Can Logo Tee - X-Large

Mustard Can Logo Tee - X-Large

$22.00
Mustard Can Logo Tee - 2X-Large

Mustard Can Logo Tee - 2X-Large

$22.00

Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - Small

$20.00

Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - Medium

$20.00

Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - Large

$20.00

Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - X-Large

$20.00

Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - 2X-Large

$20.00

Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - 3X-Large

$20.00

Turquoise Crew Logo T-Shirt - Large

$18.00

Turquoise Crew Logo T-Shirt - 3X-Large

$18.00
Forest Green Crew Logo T-Shirt - X-Large

Forest Green Crew Logo T-Shirt - X-Large

$20.00Out of stock
Forest Green Crew Logo T-Shirt - 2X-Large

Forest Green Crew Logo T-Shirt - 2X-Large

$20.00
Team Spirit Tee - Small

Team Spirit Tee - Small

$24.00
Team Spirit Tee - Medium

Team Spirit Tee - Medium

$24.00
Team Spirit Tee - Large

Team Spirit Tee - Large

$24.00
Team Spirit Tee - X-Large

Team Spirit Tee - X-Large

$24.00
Team Spirit Tee - 2X-Large

Team Spirit Tee - 2X-Large

$24.00

Varsity Tee - Small

$20.00

Varsity Tee - Medium

$20.00

Varsity Tee - X-Large

$20.00

Varsity Tee - 2X-Large

$20.00
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - Large

Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - Large

$20.00
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - X-Large

Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - X-Large

$20.00
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - 2X-Large

Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - 2X-Large

$20.00
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - 3X-Large

Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - 3X-Large

$20.00
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Small

Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Small

$45.00
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Medium

Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Medium

$45.00
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Large

Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Large

$45.00
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - X-Large

Black Logo Zip Hoodie - X-Large

$45.00
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - 2X-Large

Black Logo Zip Hoodie - 2X-Large

$45.00Out of stock
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Small

Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Small

$45.00
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Medium

Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Medium

$45.00Out of stock
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Large

Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Large

$45.00
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - X-Large

Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - X-Large

$45.00
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - 2X-Large

Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - 2X-Large

$45.00
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Small

Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Small

$35.00
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Medium

Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Medium

$35.00
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Large

Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Large

$35.00
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - X-Large

Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - X-Large

$35.00
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - 2X-Large

Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - 2X-Large

$35.00
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt -3X-Large

Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt -3X-Large

$35.00
WH Flannel - Small

WH Flannel - Small

$45.00
WH Flannel - Medium

WH Flannel - Medium

$45.00
WH Flannel - Large

WH Flannel - Large

$45.00
WH Flannel - X-Large

WH Flannel - X-Large

$45.00
WH Flannel - 2X-Large

WH Flannel - 2X-Large

$45.00
WH Flannel - 3X-Large

WH Flannel - 3X-Large

$45.00Out of stock
Patch Pom Beanie

Patch Pom Beanie

$18.00
Slouch Beanie-Black Dip Dye

Slouch Beanie-Black Dip Dye

$15.00
Slouch Beanie-Navy Dip Dye

Slouch Beanie-Navy Dip Dye

$15.00

Blue Dad Hat

$25.00
Orange Dad Hat

Orange Dad Hat

$25.00

Gray Trucker Hat

$25.00

Accessories

Pint Glass-Can Shaped

$6.00Out of stock

Large Crowler Can Coozie-Orange

$3.00
Insulated Beer Carrier

Insulated Beer Carrier

$9.00

Pint Glass-Pub Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Sunglasses-Blue

$4.00

Sunglasses-White

$4.00

Sunglasses-Orange

$4.00

Embroidered Patch - Orange

$6.50

Embroidered Patch - Blue

$6.50

Orange Logo Frisbee

$5.00

Mini Merch

$12.95

A sealed WH-branded mason jar glass filled with branded stickers and a pin. A perfect gift for the beer sticker collector in your life!

WH Circle Logo Tin Tacker

$22.00

Hill's Kitchen Spice Blends

Hill Yeah! - All Purpose Seasoning Salt

Hill Yeah! - All Purpose Seasoning Salt

$4.00Out of stock

Our Chef-crafted seasoning salt will send the rest of your spice drawer into retirement. You've had it on our fries and now you can have it in your kitchen cupboard. This all purpose seasoning is one hill of a compliment to whatever grub you put on the table. From chicken to pork, beef or seafood, you'll be saying "Hill Yeah!" after every bite.

Everything but the Taco - Taco Seasoning

Everything but the Taco - Taco Seasoning

$4.00

It's taco night! Wooden Hill is inviting themselves over, and bringing Everything But the Taco. Shake this taco-inspired seasoning onto your meat of choice, or make the best 7 layer dip at your next potluck.

Grill the Hill - Dry Rub/Grill Seasoning

Grill the Hill - Dry Rub/Grill Seasoning

$4.00Out of stock

Fire up the grill and make your neighbors jealous with this unique blend of spices. Treat it as a dry rub or simply shake some on your steak before it hits the grill. Either way, with this spice in hand, you'll be able to "Grill the Hill" at home.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Share the joy of craft.

Website

Location

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina, MN 55439

Directions

Gallery
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

Map
