Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd
Edina, MN 55439
Burgers & Sandwiches
House Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, garlic aioli, and house pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, and house pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
**NEW** Vegan Burger
Our vegan burger glow'd up. Spicy black bean burger with vegan basil mayo, vegan cheddar, pickles, mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions.
Pub Burger
Pretzel Bun | All Beef Patty | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Smoked Gouda | Avocado Spread | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Siracha Mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, sriracha mayo, bacon, house pickles, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Cajun Tuna Melt
Our house recipe tuna salad on toasted sourdough with melty cheddar cheese.
Hot Ham & Swiss
Thick cut ham | Swiss cheese | Ale Mustard | Garlic aioli | Pickles | Brioche bun
Hot Dogs
Sauerkraut Dog
Your choice of all beef or locally made veggie dog. Topped with housemade sauerkraut and ale mustard.
Cheesy Dog
Your choice of all beef or locally made veggie dog. Smothered with housemade beer cheese.
Naked Dog
Your choice of all beef or locally made veggie dog served plain.
Supreme Beer Brat
Fries & Fancy Fries
Regular Fry Basket
Large portion of our house fries.
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Large portion of our sweet potato fries served with a side of our signature toasted marshmallow dip.
Beer Cheese Fry Basket
Generous portion of fries topped with house made beer cheese and garnished with bacon, green onion, and jalapeno slices.
Garlic Parmesan Fry Basket
Generous portion of fries with fresh garlic and parmesan, topped with green onion and served with basil-seasoned sour cream for dipping.
Kimchi Fry Basket
Generous portion of fries topped with our housemade kimchi and spicy soy harissa sauce. Garnished with green onion.
Poutine Fry Basket
TODAY ONLY! Fries piled high with cheddar cheese curds, gravy, crispy onion tangles, horseradish sauce, and green onion. Allergens: Dairy, soy, wheat.
Salads
Taco Salad
Choice of chicken or impossible protein, chopped romaine, with cotija cheese, fresh pico de gallo and cilantro topped with honey chipotle and corn tortilla crisps. Salsa on the side.
Soba Cabbage Salad
Green Cabbage | Soba Noodles | Red Bell Pepper | Pickled Jalapenos | Green Onion | Sesame Seeds | Togarashi Wonton Strips | Ginger-Tahini Dressing
Snacks, Tacos, Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Strips of fried chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
Hummus Plate
Garlic hummus with pita chips and veggies for dipping.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh corn tortilla chips with a side of salsa for dipping.
Chips & Queso
Fresh corn tortilla chips with house beer cheese queso for dipping!
Chips & Pico
Fresh corn tortilla chips with pico de gallo for dipping.
Chips and Dip Flight
A flight of 3 dips: House pico de gallo, classic salsa, and house queso, served with corn tortilla chips for dipping.
House Chicken Tacos
Your choice of two beer-braised chicken or meat-free Impossible tacos (+$2). Topped with queso fresco, fresh onion & cilantro, and housemade honey chipotle sauce. Comes with chips & salsa. Choice of soft flour tortillas or gluten-free corn tortillas. Add more tacos for $3 each or $4 (Impossible).
Warm Pretzels
Two Bavarian pretzel sticks flash-fried with your choice of beer cheese, ale mustard, or honey mustard dip.
Queso Chicken Nachos
Verde chicken on a bed of tortilla chips, smothered with house made queso sauce, honey chipotle, cotija, house pickled jalapenos and green onion with a side of salsa.
Side House Salad
White Chicken Enchilada Tacos - Tacos & Trivia Special
Chicken in White Enchilada sauce | Black Olives |Pickled Jalapeños | Spicy Verde Salsa | Shredded lettuce
Extra Dips & Sauces
Ale Mustard (2oz)
Beer Cheese (2oz)
Buffalo (2oz)
Garlic Mayo (2oz)
Honey Chipotle (2oz)
Honey Mustard (2oz)
Hummus (2oz)
Ranch (2oz)
Seasoned Sour Cream (2oz)
Siracha Mayo (2oz)
Toasted Marshmallow (2oz)
Hot Honey (2oz)
Queso (4oz)
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Crowlers (25.4oz "big can")
Blueberry Pi - Crowler
Fruited Pale Ale | 6.5% ABV Ale brewed with lactose and Citra hops, fermented with blueberries and conditioned on vanilla beans.
Code 3 - Crowler
*Winner of #1 American IPA at the 2021 MN Brewer's Cup!* Juicy IPA | 6.5% ABV A bold IPA, triple-hopped with a juicy blend of Mosaic, Citra & Cascade.
Clouds - Crowler
Double Berry Marshmallow Sour | 5% ABV A tart ale brewed with heaps of blackberry, raspberry, vanilla, and marshmallow fluff.
Double Hopper - Crowler
Double IPA | 8% ABV Brewed with Vic Secret, Citra, El Dorado, and Sabro. Our 6th in the Planet Hopper series of IPAs, exploring new hop flavors and combinations.
Florida Fling - Crowler
Key Lime Pie Ale | 5.5% ABV Brewed with real key lime juice, lactose, and vanilla.
French River - Crowler
Saison | 6.5% ABV Featuring notes of white wine, this farmhouse ale tastes more like a refined night on the town.
Hazer Beam - Crowler
Juicy IPA | 6.4% ABV Next in the Planet Hopper IPA series, featuring El Dorado, Southern Passion and HBC 586 hops.
Hazy Code 3 - Crowler
Juicy IPA | 6.5% ABV Our flagship IPA was never brewed for haze or clarity, only delicious juicy hop flavor. So what would happen if we brewed it for haze? Find out for yourself...
Hops for a Cure - Crowler
Watermelon Dragonfruit Sour | 5.3% ABV A sweet and tart ale chock full of tropical fruity goodness. Through the month of August, a portion of proceeds from this beer will benefit the Soar Leadership Council/Children's Cancer Research Fund's Camp Norden for kids who have been affected by childhood cancer.
Kold Shoulder - Crowler
Kolsch | 4.7 % ABV A light and refreshing ale. Done right with ingredients straight from the source.
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Crowler
Imperial Pastry Stout | 9% ABV A rich imperial stout brewed with cacao, lactose, pasilla & guajillo peppers, cinnamon and Mexican vanilla beans.
Planet Z - Crowler
Juicy IPA | 6.2% ABV On a mission to catalogue the flora of a strange, sleeping world, Planet Hopper makes a terrifying discovery...Equanot and Zappa hops unite to produce a tropical, extraterrestrial zest powerful enough to wake the dead.
4 - Limited Edition Bottle Release
Mocha Pastry Stout | 11% ABV 4-YEAR ANNIVERSARY LIMITED BOTTLE RELEASE Brewed with marshmallow crème, vanilla, cinnamon, liquid cocoa, and infused with cold brew coffee.
Mojito Seltzer - Crowler
Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5%ABV Our most popular taproom seltzer cocktail! Sweet and tart with a hint of lime and mint.
The Mule Seltzer - Crowler
Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5% ABV Spicy ginger and refreshing lime, just like the classic.
Pina Colada Seltzer - Crowler
Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5 % ABV Creamy coconut and sweet pineapple.
Pink Lemonade Seltzer - Crowler
Seltzer Cocktail | 5.5% ABV Tart, sweet, and crushable.
NA Beverages
Apparel
New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Small
New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Medium
New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Large
New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - XL
New Logo Brewer Work Shirt - 2XL
Vintage Logo Brewer Work Shirt - Medium
Vintage Logo Brewer Work Shirt - 3X-Large
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Small
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Medium
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - Large
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - X-Large
Burnt Orange Logo Tee - 2X-Large
Mustard Can Logo Tee - Small
Mustard Can Logo Tee - Medium
Mustard Can Logo Tee - Large
Mustard Can Logo Tee - X-Large
Mustard Can Logo Tee - 2X-Large
Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - Small
Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - Medium
Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - Large
Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - X-Large
Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - 2X-Large
Navy Crew Logo T-Shirt - 3X-Large
Turquoise Crew Logo T-Shirt - Large
Turquoise Crew Logo T-Shirt - 3X-Large
Forest Green Crew Logo T-Shirt - X-Large
Forest Green Crew Logo T-Shirt - 2X-Large
Team Spirit Tee - Small
Team Spirit Tee - Medium
Team Spirit Tee - Large
Team Spirit Tee - X-Large
Team Spirit Tee - 2X-Large
Varsity Tee - Small
Varsity Tee - Medium
Varsity Tee - X-Large
Varsity Tee - 2X-Large
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - Large
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - X-Large
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - 2X-Large
Turquoise Women's Can Logo Tank - 3X-Large
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Small
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Medium
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - Large
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - X-Large
Black Logo Zip Hoodie - 2X-Large
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Small
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Medium
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - Large
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - X-Large
Maroon Logo Zip Hoodie - 2X-Large
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Small
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Medium
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - Large
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - X-Large
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt - 2X-Large
Black Lightweight Can Logo Crew Sweatshirt -3X-Large
WH Flannel - Small
WH Flannel - Medium
WH Flannel - Large
WH Flannel - X-Large
WH Flannel - 2X-Large
WH Flannel - 3X-Large
Patch Pom Beanie
Slouch Beanie-Black Dip Dye
Slouch Beanie-Navy Dip Dye
Blue Dad Hat
Orange Dad Hat
Gray Trucker Hat
Accessories
Pint Glass-Can Shaped
Large Crowler Can Coozie-Orange
Insulated Beer Carrier
Pint Glass-Pub Glass
Sunglasses-Blue
Sunglasses-White
Sunglasses-Orange
Embroidered Patch - Orange
Embroidered Patch - Blue
Orange Logo Frisbee
Mini Merch
A sealed WH-branded mason jar glass filled with branded stickers and a pin. A perfect gift for the beer sticker collector in your life!
WH Circle Logo Tin Tacker
Hill's Kitchen Spice Blends
Hill Yeah! - All Purpose Seasoning Salt
Our Chef-crafted seasoning salt will send the rest of your spice drawer into retirement. You've had it on our fries and now you can have it in your kitchen cupboard. This all purpose seasoning is one hill of a compliment to whatever grub you put on the table. From chicken to pork, beef or seafood, you'll be saying "Hill Yeah!" after every bite.
Everything but the Taco - Taco Seasoning
It's taco night! Wooden Hill is inviting themselves over, and bringing Everything But the Taco. Shake this taco-inspired seasoning onto your meat of choice, or make the best 7 layer dip at your next potluck.
Grill the Hill - Dry Rub/Grill Seasoning
Fire up the grill and make your neighbors jealous with this unique blend of spices. Treat it as a dry rub or simply shake some on your steak before it hits the grill. Either way, with this spice in hand, you'll be able to "Grill the Hill" at home.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina, MN 55439