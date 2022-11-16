Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza

Woodfellas Pizza & Wings

81 Reviews

$$

22 Bayview Ave

Stonington, CT 06378

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
6 Wood Fired Wings
12 Wood Fired Wings

Wood-Fired Calzones & Sandwiches

Cheese Calzone

$10.99Out of stock

Red Sauce & Ricotta Base w/ Mozzarella Cheese

One Eyed Cody Calzone

$12.99Out of stock

red sauce & ricotta base w/ sausage, green peppers, red onions & mozzarella

Balmer Mtn Calzone

$12.99Out of stock

ricotta, BBQ chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella

Poor Harley Calzone

$12.99Out of stock

ricotta, buffalo chicken, gorgonzola, red onions & mozzarella

Lady Killer Calzone

$12.99Out of stock

red sauce & ricotta base w/ baby spinach, roma tomato, basil, garlic, mozzarella & feta

Fire Starters Apps

Super Bowl 56 Deal

$70.00

(2) Gourmet Pizzas of your choice (1) Classic Cheese (24) Wings (2 Flavors)

Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo

$8.95+

Basket of French Fries

$6.95

Pizza Fries

$10.95

topped w/ red suace, melted mozz & pepperoni

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.95

Pepperoni Cheesy Bread

$9.95

Rosemary Bread

$9.95

ricotta, mozz, gorgonzola & feta w/ side red sauce

Bruschetta

$9.95

Pizza Kit

$10.00

contains 4 oz sauce, 1 topping of your choice, mozz, and a housemade seasoning to top it off

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.95Out of stock

Wood Fired Wings

6 Wood Fired Wings

$8.50

Tossed in a variety of Sweet Baby Ray's Signature Wing Sauces.

12 Wood Fired Wings

$17.00

Tossed in a variety of Sweet Baby Ray's Signature Wing Sauces.

Boneless Jumbo Wings

$8.95+

Tossed in a variety of Sweet Baby Ray's Signature Wing Sauces.

12 " Red Pies

Classic Cheese

$12.50

Plum Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Ms Bella

$16.50

classic cheese w/ roma tomato, bacon & fresh basil

Old Blue Eyes

$16.50

classic cheese w/ wood fired chicken, onion & red peppers

Hail Caesar

$16.50

little red with anchovies, black olives & fresh basil

Good Luck Charlie

$16.50

plum tomato sauce, baby spinach, sausage, tomato, mozz & feta

One Eyed Cody

$16.50

classic cheese w/ sausage, red peppers & onions

Ebony Wood

$16.50

ricotta base classic cheese, meatball & roasted red peppers

Jackson Hole

$16.50

classic w/ pepperoni, sausage, onions, red peppers & mushrooms

Jenny's Tail

$16.50

plum tomato sauce, baby spinach, bacon, tomato, mozz & feta

Crazy Joey

$16.50Out of stock

ricotta base classic cheese, wood fired chicken & broccoli

Kona Time

$16.50

classic cheese w/bacon, pineapple, & canadian bacon

Lady Killer

$16.50

Plum tomato sauce, baby spinach, roma tomato, mozz & feta

Little Red

$12.50

plum tomato sauce w/ grated romano

Big Stubby

$16.50

classic cheese w/ pepperoni, sausage, meatball & bacon

Lucky Hound

$16.50

Classic Cheese w/ spicy red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, genoa & hot cherry peppers. topped w/ hot honey.

12" White Pies

Balmer Mountain

$16.50

BBQ Chicken, bacon, mozz & onion w. sweet baby ray's BBQ Sauce

Ivory Coast

$16.50

ricotta base, mozz, gorgonzola, feta, romano w/ garlic & mushrooms

Monster Mash

$16.50Out of stock

sour cream base, seasoned potatoes, bacon & cheddar jack

Naw-Nee

$16.50

mozzarella, tomato, basil

Noah's Ark

$16.50

ricotta base, baby spinach, bacon, caramelized red onion & mozz

Odie Baron

$16.50

baby spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, black olives, mozz & feta

Princess Priscilla

$16.50

basil pesto, chicken, gorgonzola, mozz, onions & red peppers

Old Smoky

$16.50

baby spinach, roma tomato, wood fired chicken, mozz & feta

MARLEY'S Pub

$16.50

teriyaki chicken, cheddar jack, pineapple, red onion & green peppers

Tuckers Path

$16.50

ricotta base, breaded eggplant w/ red sauce, mozz & basil

Zoey Bear

$16.50

thai peanut chicken, cheddar jack, roasted garlic, basil & ranch

Slim Sadie

$16.50Out of stock

white cheese w/ sausage, broccoli & whole roasted garlic

Poor Harley

$16.50

buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, gorgonzola, mozz & red onion

Half Pies

Half Cheese

$6.75

Half One Top

$8.00

Half Two Top

$8.50

Half Gourmet

$8.75

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Bourbon

$0.50

Side Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side Red Chili

$0.50

Side Mango Habanro

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50

Salads

Hughie's Love Salad

$10.95

iceberg, genoa, provolone, tomato, red win vinegar & oil w/ black pepper, parm cheese & garlic, garlic, garlic.

Spinach & Gorgonzola Salad

$10.95Out of stock

baby spinach, bacon, tomato, red onion, mushroom & gorgonzola w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Woodfellas House Salad

$9.95Out of stock

iceburg & baby spinach mix w/ onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & green peppers

+ Add Chicken

$2.50

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.95Out of stock
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thank you for visiting Woodfellas! Its the wood that makes it good!

Website

Location

22 Bayview Ave, Stonington, CT 06378

Directions

